People’s Most Intimate Insecurities Revealed in “What I Be Project”

Photographer Steve Rosenfield reveals the extremely intimate insecurities of people who were brave enough to share them with the public. In his “What I Be Project”, Rosenfield asked various people to write their fears and labels down on their skin and took beautiful and striking portraits.
“The ‘What I Be Project’ is all about honesty.” says Rosenfield. “In today’s society, we are told to look or act a certain way. If we differ from these ‘standards,’ we are often judged, ridiculed, and sometimes even killed over them. I started this project in hopes to open up the lines of communication, and to help everyone accept diversity with an open mind & heart.”
The project‘s website provides a huge collection of beautifully striking portraits – from a boy who‘s considered too skinny, to a girl who used to be a man. What‘s even more touching is the participants‘ willingness to provide us with short descriptions of their stories that reveal how their insecurities affect their lives and their relationships with others.
“I encourage every viewer to look at each image and put yourself in the individual‘s shoes.” says Rosenfield. “By allowing yourself to feel what they feel, you might realize something you’ve never noticed before.”
Source: whatibeproject.com | stevejrosenfield.com
“I am not my gender”
“I am not my weakness”
“I am not my pace”
“I am not my number”
“I am not my vision”
“I am not my meds”
“I am not my bulimia”
“I am not my gender identity”
“I am not my blood composition”
“I am not my facial hair”
“I am not my addiction”
“I am not my femininity”
“I am not my depression”
“I am not my masculinity”
“I am not my loneliness”
“I am not my rape”
“I am not my amputation”
