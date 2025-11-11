People’s Most Intimate Insecurities Revealed in “What I Be Project”

Photographer Steve Rosenfield reveals the extremely intimate insecurities of people who were brave enough to share them with the public. In his “What I Be Project”, Rosenfield asked various people to write their fears and labels down on their skin and took beautiful and striking portraits.

“The ‘What I Be Project’ is all about honesty.” says Rosenfield. “In today’s society, we are told to look or act a certain way. If we differ from these ‘standards,’ we are often judged, ridiculed, and sometimes even killed over them. I started this project in hopes to open up the lines of communication, and to help everyone accept diversity with an open mind & heart.”

The project‘s website provides a huge collection of beautifully striking portraits – from a boy who‘s considered too skinny, to a girl who used to be a man. What‘s even more touching is the participants‘ willingness to provide us with short descriptions of their stories that reveal how their insecurities affect their lives and their relationships with others.

“I encourage every viewer to look at each image and put yourself in the individual‘s shoes.” says Rosenfield. “By allowing yourself to feel what they feel, you might realize something you’ve never noticed before.”

Source: whatibeproject.com | stevejrosenfield.com

“I am not my gender”

People&#8217;s Most Intimate Insecurities Revealed in “What I Be Project”

“I am not my weakness”

People&#8217;s Most Intimate Insecurities Revealed in “What I Be Project”

“I am not my pace”

People&#8217;s Most Intimate Insecurities Revealed in “What I Be Project”

“I am not my number”

People&#8217;s Most Intimate Insecurities Revealed in “What I Be Project”

“I am not my vision”

People&#8217;s Most Intimate Insecurities Revealed in “What I Be Project”

“I am not my meds”

People&#8217;s Most Intimate Insecurities Revealed in “What I Be Project”

“I am not my bulimia”

People&#8217;s Most Intimate Insecurities Revealed in “What I Be Project”

“I am not my gender identity”

People&#8217;s Most Intimate Insecurities Revealed in “What I Be Project”

“I am not my blood composition”

People&#8217;s Most Intimate Insecurities Revealed in “What I Be Project”

“I am not my facial hair”

People&#8217;s Most Intimate Insecurities Revealed in “What I Be Project”

“I am not my addiction”

People&#8217;s Most Intimate Insecurities Revealed in “What I Be Project”

“I am not my femininity”

People&#8217;s Most Intimate Insecurities Revealed in “What I Be Project”

“I am not my depression”

People&#8217;s Most Intimate Insecurities Revealed in “What I Be Project”

“I am not my masculinity”

People&#8217;s Most Intimate Insecurities Revealed in “What I Be Project”

“I am not my loneliness”

People&#8217;s Most Intimate Insecurities Revealed in “What I Be Project”

“I am not my rape”

People&#8217;s Most Intimate Insecurities Revealed in “What I Be Project”

“I am not my amputation”

People&#8217;s Most Intimate Insecurities Revealed in “What I Be Project”

