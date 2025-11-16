30 Entitled And Rude Relatives That Will Probably Make You Appreciate Your Family More By The End Of This List (New Pics)

Ah, family. Can’t live with ‘em, can’t live without ’em, right? They’re supposed to be there to provide unconditional love and support us any time we need help, and in turn, we are expected to do the same. Sometimes, however, our relatives have a hard time understanding that just because we’re family does not mean that we can be taken advantage of.
Below, we’ve gathered some of the most obnoxious examples of family members being entitled, from the Choosing Beggars subreddit, that might make you appreciate your own family a whole lot more. Be sure to upvote the posts that you find particularly ridiculous, and let us know in the comments if any of your relatives have ever been choosy beggars.
#1 Choosing Beggar Shames Her Daughter In Law For Using A Gift Card She Gave Her To Make A Blanket For Them
Image source: queentruty
#2 Mom Asked For ‘Old Phone’ As Temp For Uncle, Offered Old Phone, Can’t Be Too Old Has To Be iPhone 6 Or Above
Image source: hiteikan
#3 Holy Cow, There Are Too Many Things Wrong With This
Image source: TheFartingKing_56
#4 My Coworker Asked His Ex About Her Birthday… I Never Could Have Imagined How Selfish Some People Can Be. Her Sister Is Fine By The Way
Image source: The_Bigg_D
#5 Bratty Cousin Stole My Netflix Password And When I Changed It He Wants Me To Give It To Him
Image source: 69theenvironmnet
#6 Family Discounts
Image source: akolluru
#7 Cousin Who Has Owed Me $7k For Over 2 Years Suggests I Work As His Real Estate Agent To Get Paid Back
Image source: sara8A
#8 I Wouldn’t Let My Older Sister (Who Lives At Home) Eat My Food
Image source: hoezonelayer-
#9 Insane Mom Thinks Mental Illness Deserves Not Having A Family
Image source: graciepaint4
#10 My Sister Wants Me And My Brother To Help Pay For Her And Her Kids To Swim At My Late Father’s Pool
Image source: Craig2G
#11 My Aunt Asks Me To Pick Up My Cousin At Least 3 Times A Week From Work. Easily A Quarter Of A Gas Tank Every Time. This Was Her Reaction When I Said No Tonight
Image source: Tanker742
#12 Tax Season And Cb Sister
Image source: bbywhiskey
#13 I’d Be Happy If My Parents Got Me Anything
Image source: IDontKnowANam3
#14 $80 Cutlery Set Not Good Enough For This Father. Proceeds To Roast His Own Daughter
Image source: otterly_overwhelmed
#15 My Brother Likes To Make Large Sum Bets And Thinks I’ll Just Pull Out Of My Savings To Help Pay His Dues
Image source: H-OAP
#16 My Stepmom Won Some Money From The Lottery Last Night, This Is What My Dad Had To Say
Image source: drolrats
#17 My Sweet Little Brother Who Begs Me For Money Every Day
He is 30 and married and doesn’t talk to me about anything but borrowing money or getting handouts or asking if he can come for dinner. The vm after was “what kind of sister let’s their brother go hungry?” um, this one
Image source: hilariass
#18 Family Member Wants Money. Doesn’t Like It When I Call Her Out
Image source: NewBloomInDecember
#19 My 30 Y/O Sister Getting Mad That I Haven’t Done Her Whole University Project When She Asked For Help
Image source: VaginalCurds
#20 Mother Demands You Only Buy Specific Gifts For Birthday And Holiday. For Context, The Child Is Like 4 Years Old
Image source: midnightsun08
#21 My Unemployed Brother Asking Me To Order Him A Pizza
Image source: Zaige
#22 My Sister Seems To Think I’m Selfish For Bringing My Controller, Which She Likes To Use Without Asking, With Me On A Couple Week Vacation. I Bought It With My Own Money
Image source: lilpryn6655
#23 Op Is Mad That Her Brother Only Spent $75 On A Gift For Her Kid
Image source: boopity_schmooples
#24 The Sense Of Entitlement Is Strong Here, Even With A Significant Portion Of Their Expenses Paid For By Family
Image source: at626
#25 My Cousin Who Has No Concept Of Fuel Costs
Image source: MRNieNie
#26 My Boyfriend Bought My Mom A Diet Coke, This Is What My Dad Had To Say
Image source: urimisu
#27 My Cousin’s New So Wanted To Get His Hair Done With Me
Image source: yourhairygodmother
#28 I Hope Her Aunt Never Pays The Netflix
Image source: WillieSpaz
#29 Cb Uncle Who Has No Job Asks For Help The One Time He Talked To Me This Year. Ungrateful When I Couldn’t Send Money A Few Hours Earlier
Image source: DrySource
#30 I Tried To Teach My Daughter Better Than This
Image source: kcheng00rz
