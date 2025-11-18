This FB Group Has Been The Hub For Roasting Awful Dresses, Here Are 50 Of Them (Best Of All Time)

by

I must confess, I’ve made some questionable fashion choices over the years. I don’t cringe at them the way I used to; instead, I just laugh and call my 2010s style ‘camp.’ Still, I’m thankful none of my more disastrous outfits ever made it online.

These poor dresses, on the other hand, weren’t so lucky.

They’ve had their moment in the spotlight on the Facebook group aptly named ‘You can’t just slap some fabric together and call it a dress.’ We feel a bit sorry for how much attention they’ve drawn, but we couldn’t resist putting together a best-of-all-time compilation of the ones we’ve featured on Bored Panda.

Scroll down to reminisce with us and upvote the looks you think deserve the title of the most hideous!

#1 Seen Today At Tjmaxx And I Feel Like It’s The Definition Of What This Group Was Created For

This FB Group Has Been The Hub For Roasting Awful Dresses, Here Are 50 Of Them (Best Of All Time)

Image source: You can’t just slap some fabric together and call it a dress

#2 Weird Looking Clothing

This FB Group Has Been The Hub For Roasting Awful Dresses, Here Are 50 Of Them (Best Of All Time)

Image source: Olivia Rice

#3 It Had To Be Said

This FB Group Has Been The Hub For Roasting Awful Dresses, Here Are 50 Of Them (Best Of All Time)

Image source: Karen Baez

#4 On A Shein Ad. I Have No Words

This FB Group Has Been The Hub For Roasting Awful Dresses, Here Are 50 Of Them (Best Of All Time)

Image source: Amber Ennis

#5 A Surgical Glove After Boil Removal Procedure

This FB Group Has Been The Hub For Roasting Awful Dresses, Here Are 50 Of Them (Best Of All Time)

Image source: Hansu Bansu

#6 Fashion In 2022

This FB Group Has Been The Hub For Roasting Awful Dresses, Here Are 50 Of Them (Best Of All Time)

Image source: DigZoo

#7 We Might Need A New Group Called “You Can’t Just Slap A Stuffed Animal On It And Call It A Dress”

This FB Group Has Been The Hub For Roasting Awful Dresses, Here Are 50 Of Them (Best Of All Time)

Image source: Kennedy Heath

#8 Pizza Dress

This FB Group Has Been The Hub For Roasting Awful Dresses, Here Are 50 Of Them (Best Of All Time)

Image source: You can’t just slap some fabric together and call it a dress

#9 Saw This Dresss On A Wedding Photographers Page And Knew I Had To Share With Y’all

This FB Group Has Been The Hub For Roasting Awful Dresses, Here Are 50 Of Them (Best Of All Time)

Image source: You can’t just slap some fabric together and call it a dress

#10 Saw This In The Comments Of Another Group Of Mine

This FB Group Has Been The Hub For Roasting Awful Dresses, Here Are 50 Of Them (Best Of All Time)

Image source: Raylin Alarcon

#11 Not Covering Her Face Bc She’s A Model But Cmon Now Shein What The Hell Is This

This FB Group Has Been The Hub For Roasting Awful Dresses, Here Are 50 Of Them (Best Of All Time)

Image source: Brianna Carbajal

#12 This Is A Down Comforter And A Bath Mat

This FB Group Has Been The Hub For Roasting Awful Dresses, Here Are 50 Of Them (Best Of All Time)

Image source: Steph Lannutti

#13 I Don’t Understand Boutique Clothing. Who Would Wear This And Where Would They Be Going And Why The F*** Would Anyone Pay Over $3000 For Horribly “Reworked” Levi’s?!?!

This FB Group Has Been The Hub For Roasting Awful Dresses, Here Are 50 Of Them (Best Of All Time)

Image source: Tiffany Runyon

#14 Ummm

This FB Group Has Been The Hub For Roasting Awful Dresses, Here Are 50 Of Them (Best Of All Time)

Image source: Christina Ward

#15 Hmm

This FB Group Has Been The Hub For Roasting Awful Dresses, Here Are 50 Of Them (Best Of All Time)

Image source: You can’t just slap some fabric together and call it a dress

#16 That Awful Dress My Goodness

This FB Group Has Been The Hub For Roasting Awful Dresses, Here Are 50 Of Them (Best Of All Time)

Image source: Areli Aguirre

#17 Not A Dress But Wtf Balenciaga. Almost 1k For A Towel Wrapped Around The Waist? No Thanks

This FB Group Has Been The Hub For Roasting Awful Dresses, Here Are 50 Of Them (Best Of All Time)

Image source: Andrea Ruiz

#18 I Love Björk, Her Music Is Awesome And I Get That The Quirky Fashion Thing Is Her Deal. But Did She Not Dress Like Covid

This FB Group Has Been The Hub For Roasting Awful Dresses, Here Are 50 Of Them (Best Of All Time)

Image source: Stephanie Stephens

#19 Noah Cyrus. She Looks Comfy

This FB Group Has Been The Hub For Roasting Awful Dresses, Here Are 50 Of Them (Best Of All Time)

Image source: Tara Myers-Vendetti

#20 Oh Man…

This FB Group Has Been The Hub For Roasting Awful Dresses, Here Are 50 Of Them (Best Of All Time)

Image source: Kennedy Heath

#21 I Don’t Understand “Fashion” These Days

This FB Group Has Been The Hub For Roasting Awful Dresses, Here Are 50 Of Them (Best Of All Time)

Image source: You can’t just slap some fabric together and call it a dress

#22 Hmm

This FB Group Has Been The Hub For Roasting Awful Dresses, Here Are 50 Of Them (Best Of All Time)

Image source: Destiny Dutton

#23 Ummm, No. LOL

This FB Group Has Been The Hub For Roasting Awful Dresses, Here Are 50 Of Them (Best Of All Time)

Image source: Hannah Sanchez

#24 Ummm A Scuba Diving Dress? My Questions Are Why, For Who And Why Is It Almost $5,000

This FB Group Has Been The Hub For Roasting Awful Dresses, Here Are 50 Of Them (Best Of All Time)

Image source: You can’t just slap some fabric together and call it a dress

#25 Ahahhahahahahahha

This FB Group Has Been The Hub For Roasting Awful Dresses, Here Are 50 Of Them (Best Of All Time)

Image source: Rachel McHale

#26 Greek Gyros

This FB Group Has Been The Hub For Roasting Awful Dresses, Here Are 50 Of Them (Best Of All Time)

Image source: Guy Zohar

#27 I’m Just.. So Confused!

This FB Group Has Been The Hub For Roasting Awful Dresses, Here Are 50 Of Them (Best Of All Time)

Image source: Sienna Stanley Clipson

#28 I Finally Found Something To Post On Here

This FB Group Has Been The Hub For Roasting Awful Dresses, Here Are 50 Of Them (Best Of All Time)

Image source: You can’t just slap some fabric together and call it a dress

#29 Some Girl From My College Wore This To Formal

This FB Group Has Been The Hub For Roasting Awful Dresses, Here Are 50 Of Them (Best Of All Time)

Image source: Abi Ricci

#30 UPS

This FB Group Has Been The Hub For Roasting Awful Dresses, Here Are 50 Of Them (Best Of All Time)

Image source: You can’t just slap some fabric together and call it a dress

#31 Hmm

This FB Group Has Been The Hub For Roasting Awful Dresses, Here Are 50 Of Them (Best Of All Time)

Image source: Hailey Boivin

#32 Fungus-Core??? An Homage To The Mushroom Zombies Of The Last Of Us?

This FB Group Has Been The Hub For Roasting Awful Dresses, Here Are 50 Of Them (Best Of All Time)

Image source: Lyn Beavers

#33 When You Just Don’t Have Time For Gardening

This FB Group Has Been The Hub For Roasting Awful Dresses, Here Are 50 Of Them (Best Of All Time)

Image source: Maria Theren

#34 Ms. Girl Is Famous, Thought It Looked Like Post-It’s Lmaoo

This FB Group Has Been The Hub For Roasting Awful Dresses, Here Are 50 Of Them (Best Of All Time)

Image source: Sarah Vess

#35 Looking For Summer Street Style For A Client I’m Photographing And I Find This Monstrosity

This FB Group Has Been The Hub For Roasting Awful Dresses, Here Are 50 Of Them (Best Of All Time)

Image source: You can’t just slap some fabric together and call it a dress

#36 That’s One Way To Wear Your Dress

This FB Group Has Been The Hub For Roasting Awful Dresses, Here Are 50 Of Them (Best Of All Time)

Image source: Katherine Sinhawk

#37 Today’s Finds

This FB Group Has Been The Hub For Roasting Awful Dresses, Here Are 50 Of Them (Best Of All Time)

Image source: You can’t just slap some fabric together and call it a dress

#38 Finally Found Something Worthy To Be Shared Here. This Reminds Me Of When I Tried To DIY A Purse Of Out Of Pair Of Jeans And My Sister Threw It Away Thinking Its Scrap (Because It Was Trash)

This FB Group Has Been The Hub For Roasting Awful Dresses, Here Are 50 Of Them (Best Of All Time)

Image source: Sabarni Sengupta

#39 Saw This On Tik Tok LOL It Flatters Her Figure Tho!

This FB Group Has Been The Hub For Roasting Awful Dresses, Here Are 50 Of Them (Best Of All Time)

Image source: Jadyn Sullins

#40 4500$ Absolutely Not

This FB Group Has Been The Hub For Roasting Awful Dresses, Here Are 50 Of Them (Best Of All Time)

Image source: Ariyon Weese

#41 What In The Happy Hell Is Going On Here? (Phaedra Parks)

This FB Group Has Been The Hub For Roasting Awful Dresses, Here Are 50 Of Them (Best Of All Time)

Image source: Spirit Gonzales-Mendez

#42 For Your Consideration… Some Of This Is A Photoshop Fail, Admittedly

This FB Group Has Been The Hub For Roasting Awful Dresses, Here Are 50 Of Them (Best Of All Time)

Image source: You can’t just slap some fabric together and call it a dress

#43 Don’t Worry Ladies, You Too Can Look Like A Figureless Polka Dot Worm For The Low Price Of $2,790!

This FB Group Has Been The Hub For Roasting Awful Dresses, Here Are 50 Of Them (Best Of All Time)

Image source: You can’t just slap some fabric together and call it a dress

#44 Ok, But What?

This FB Group Has Been The Hub For Roasting Awful Dresses, Here Are 50 Of Them (Best Of All Time)

Image source: Fernanda Moraes

#45 I’m Not Too Sure Why But This Is What I Saw Today On Snap. Would You Even Call This A Dress?

This FB Group Has Been The Hub For Roasting Awful Dresses, Here Are 50 Of Them (Best Of All Time)

Image source: Lavinia Juren

#46 Not Covering Her Face Cause She’s Famous Here In Brazil….but Why?

This FB Group Has Been The Hub For Roasting Awful Dresses, Here Are 50 Of Them (Best Of All Time)

Image source: Lara Falkievicz Niehues

#47 Its A “Skirt”

This FB Group Has Been The Hub For Roasting Awful Dresses, Here Are 50 Of Them (Best Of All Time)

Image source: Emma Lohnes

#48 Look At This

This FB Group Has Been The Hub For Roasting Awful Dresses, Here Are 50 Of Them (Best Of All Time)

Image source: Deborah Ratto Dash

#49 The Belly Button Though

This FB Group Has Been The Hub For Roasting Awful Dresses, Here Are 50 Of Them (Best Of All Time)

Image source: Sarah Brown

#50 I Am Plus Size And Like Compliments….this Dress Is Not For Me

This FB Group Has Been The Hub For Roasting Awful Dresses, Here Are 50 Of Them (Best Of All Time)

Image source: Sarah Ihrer

Patrick Penrose
Patrick Penrose
More from this Author
Related Posts
40 Of The Funniest Internet-Famous Cat Pics Get Illustrated By Tactooncat (New Pics)
3 min read
Nov, 15, 2025
Big Brother 12 Week Eight HOH/Nominations Ceremony Recap
3 min read
Aug, 30, 2010
My Friend Creates Mystical Sculptures Using Wire, Rocks And Crystals
3 min read
Nov, 12, 2025
Mesmerizing Light Trails Of A Hula-Hoop
3 min read
Nov, 11, 2025
Man Suspects That He Is The Only Person Living In His Apartment, Investigates And Shares Proof On TikTok
3 min read
Nov, 16, 2025
Amazon’s Selling A Guesthouse ‘Kit’ That You Can Build In Your Backyard In 8 Hours
3 min read
Nov, 13, 2025
Main Heading Goes Here
Sub Heading Goes Here
No, thank you. I do not want.
100% secure your website.