This FB Group Has Been The Hub For Roasting Awful Dresses, Here Are 50 Of Them (Best Of All Time)

I must confess, I’ve made some questionable fashion choices over the years. I don’t cringe at them the way I used to; instead, I just laugh and call my 2010s style ‘camp.’ Still, I’m thankful none of my more disastrous outfits ever made it online.
These poor dresses, on the other hand, weren’t so lucky.
They’ve had their moment in the spotlight on the Facebook group aptly named ‘You can’t just slap some fabric together and call it a dress.’ We feel a bit sorry for how much attention they’ve drawn, but we couldn’t resist putting together a best-of-all-time compilation of the ones we’ve featured on Bored Panda.
Scroll down to reminisce with us and upvote the looks you think deserve the title of the most hideous!
#1 Seen Today At Tjmaxx And I Feel Like It’s The Definition Of What This Group Was Created For
Image source: You can’t just slap some fabric together and call it a dress
#2 Weird Looking Clothing
Image source: Olivia Rice
#3 It Had To Be Said
Image source: Karen Baez
#4 On A Shein Ad. I Have No Words
Image source: Amber Ennis
#5 A Surgical Glove After Boil Removal Procedure
Image source: Hansu Bansu
#6 Fashion In 2022
Image source: DigZoo
#7 We Might Need A New Group Called “You Can’t Just Slap A Stuffed Animal On It And Call It A Dress”
Image source: Kennedy Heath
#8 Pizza Dress
Image source: You can’t just slap some fabric together and call it a dress
#9 Saw This Dresss On A Wedding Photographers Page And Knew I Had To Share With Y’all
Image source: You can’t just slap some fabric together and call it a dress
#10 Saw This In The Comments Of Another Group Of Mine
Image source: Raylin Alarcon
#11 Not Covering Her Face Bc She’s A Model But Cmon Now Shein What The Hell Is This
Image source: Brianna Carbajal
#12 This Is A Down Comforter And A Bath Mat
Image source: Steph Lannutti
#13 I Don’t Understand Boutique Clothing. Who Would Wear This And Where Would They Be Going And Why The F*** Would Anyone Pay Over $3000 For Horribly “Reworked” Levi’s?!?!
Image source: Tiffany Runyon
#14 Ummm
Image source: Christina Ward
#15 Hmm
Image source: You can’t just slap some fabric together and call it a dress
#16 That Awful Dress My Goodness
Image source: Areli Aguirre
#17 Not A Dress But Wtf Balenciaga. Almost 1k For A Towel Wrapped Around The Waist? No Thanks
Image source: Andrea Ruiz
#18 I Love Björk, Her Music Is Awesome And I Get That The Quirky Fashion Thing Is Her Deal. But Did She Not Dress Like Covid
Image source: Stephanie Stephens
#19 Noah Cyrus. She Looks Comfy
Image source: Tara Myers-Vendetti
#20 Oh Man…
Image source: Kennedy Heath
#21 I Don’t Understand “Fashion” These Days
Image source: You can’t just slap some fabric together and call it a dress
#22 Hmm
Image source: Destiny Dutton
#23 Ummm, No. LOL
Image source: Hannah Sanchez
#24 Ummm A Scuba Diving Dress? My Questions Are Why, For Who And Why Is It Almost $5,000
Image source: You can’t just slap some fabric together and call it a dress
#25 Ahahhahahahahahha
Image source: Rachel McHale
#26 Greek Gyros
Image source: Guy Zohar
#27 I’m Just.. So Confused!
Image source: Sienna Stanley Clipson
#28 I Finally Found Something To Post On Here
Image source: You can’t just slap some fabric together and call it a dress
#29 Some Girl From My College Wore This To Formal
Image source: Abi Ricci
#30 UPS
Image source: You can’t just slap some fabric together and call it a dress
#31 Hmm
Image source: Hailey Boivin
#32 Fungus-Core??? An Homage To The Mushroom Zombies Of The Last Of Us?
Image source: Lyn Beavers
#33 When You Just Don’t Have Time For Gardening
Image source: Maria Theren
#34 Ms. Girl Is Famous, Thought It Looked Like Post-It’s Lmaoo
Image source: Sarah Vess
#35 Looking For Summer Street Style For A Client I’m Photographing And I Find This Monstrosity
Image source: You can’t just slap some fabric together and call it a dress
#36 That’s One Way To Wear Your Dress
Image source: Katherine Sinhawk
#37 Today’s Finds
Image source: You can’t just slap some fabric together and call it a dress
#38 Finally Found Something Worthy To Be Shared Here. This Reminds Me Of When I Tried To DIY A Purse Of Out Of Pair Of Jeans And My Sister Threw It Away Thinking Its Scrap (Because It Was Trash)
Image source: Sabarni Sengupta
#39 Saw This On Tik Tok LOL It Flatters Her Figure Tho!
Image source: Jadyn Sullins
#40 4500$ Absolutely Not
Image source: Ariyon Weese
#41 What In The Happy Hell Is Going On Here? (Phaedra Parks)
Image source: Spirit Gonzales-Mendez
#42 For Your Consideration… Some Of This Is A Photoshop Fail, Admittedly
Image source: You can’t just slap some fabric together and call it a dress
#43 Don’t Worry Ladies, You Too Can Look Like A Figureless Polka Dot Worm For The Low Price Of $2,790!
Image source: You can’t just slap some fabric together and call it a dress
#44 Ok, But What?
Image source: Fernanda Moraes
#45 I’m Not Too Sure Why But This Is What I Saw Today On Snap. Would You Even Call This A Dress?
Image source: Lavinia Juren
#46 Not Covering Her Face Cause She’s Famous Here In Brazil….but Why?
Image source: Lara Falkievicz Niehues
#47 Its A “Skirt”
Image source: Emma Lohnes
#48 Look At This
Image source: Deborah Ratto Dash
#49 The Belly Button Though
Image source: Sarah Brown
#50 I Am Plus Size And Like Compliments….this Dress Is Not For Me
Image source: Sarah Ihrer
