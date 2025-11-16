I Create Art With Moss

Growing up in India, a country filled with natural beauties, I developed a special appreciation for natural materials and their use in making art. My fascination with nature followed me later in life and inspired me to start creating beautiful moss art.
Moss art is a way to bring a bit of the outdoors to your home. It’s made out of moss, or small flowerless plants known for durability. They don’t need much maintenance and can remain intact for years, making them perfect for living artwork.
I create a wide range of art using moss. This includes moss walls, moss lamps, and even terrariums. Most of my artwork contains some fantasy elements thanks to my fascination with Disney movies.
When I was a little girl, I was obsessed with Disney. I loved the idea of a princess and her prince charming, fairies, fantasy, magic, wicked witch, true love’s kiss, and living happily ever after. I couldn’t wait to grow up and feel the magic of true love!
More info: mossartbyrishstudio.com | Instagram
The art with the Artist
Look at those cute Hedgehogs!
Welcome Home
Majestic Stag with Antlers!
Deer head with moss wall
Ocean Art with preserved moss
