I Create Art With Moss

by

Growing up in India, a country filled with natural beauties, I developed a special appreciation for natural materials and their use in making art. My fascination with nature followed me later in life and inspired me to start creating beautiful moss art.

Moss art is a way to bring a bit of the outdoors to your home. It’s made out of moss, or small flowerless plants known for durability. They don’t need much maintenance and can remain intact for years, making them perfect for living artwork.

I create a wide range of art using moss. This includes moss walls, moss lamps, and even terrariums. Most of my artwork contains some fantasy elements thanks to my fascination with Disney movies.

When I was a little girl, I was obsessed with Disney. I loved the idea of a princess and her prince charming, fairies, fantasy, magic, wicked witch, true love’s kiss, and living happily ever after. I couldn’t wait to grow up and feel the magic of true love!

More info: mossartbyrishstudio.com | Instagram

The art with the Artist

I Create Art With Moss

Look at those cute Hedgehogs!

I Create Art With Moss

Welcome Home

I Create Art With Moss

Majestic Stag with Antlers!

I Create Art With Moss

Deer head with moss wall

I Create Art With Moss
I Create Art With Moss

Ocean Art with preserved moss

I Create Art With Moss

