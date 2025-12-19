“Painful”: Simone Biles Draws PETA’s Ire After Allegedly Buying Dog With Chopped-Off Ears

Artistic gymnast Simone Biles has been accused of supporting animal cruelty after she recently acquired a dog with surgically altered ears.
The controversy started with an Instagram post featuring the Olympic gold medalist and her footballer husband, Jonathan Owens, welcoming a Doberman puppy to their family.
However, PETA and animal rights activists slammed the couple after they noticed the dog’s ears had been chopped for aesthetic purposes.
“Simone Biles could’ve gone for gold by adopting, instead, she fueled the homeless animal crisis by getting a dog, whose ears were cut off, from a breeder,” the non-profit organization wrote on X.
Simone Biles for allegedly cropping off her dog's ears
The photo of Biles and her husband with their new puppy was first shared on December 16, 2025, by Regal Empire Dobermans, a breeding company based in Georgia. Soon after, PETA shared their anger over the situation through a letter addressed to the gold medallist.
The Daily Mail reportedly had exclusive access to the letter criticizing the couple’s decision to purchase a puppy from a breeder instead of adopting from a shelter. Furthermore, PETA was appalled by Biles and Owens’ choice to acquire a dog whose ears had been chopped off.
“Ear cropping is excruciatingly painful and, as cruel as it sounds, permanently disfiguring them for no reason other than to achieve a certain look,” the letter read.
“Dogs love us just the way we are—the very least we can do is return the favor and never subject them to mutilation surgeries like the one your new puppy endured.”
PETA also argued that Biles’ fame could popularize the cruel practice of ear cropping and buying from breeders instead of promoting adoption.
“Imagine what it’s like to work in a shelter, agonizing every second about the flood of animals coming in and working tirelessly to try and find homes for those who fill cages, only to see someone of your popularity and influence posing for a breeder’s Instagram page.
“It’s simple math: for every dog purchased, a dog in a shelter loses their chance at a home. If you were set on a Doberman, there are many rescues that would have happily worked with you to adopt one in need.”
The publication also reached out to the couple for a comment, but Biles and Owens have yet to respond to the allegations.
Why ear cropping is considered a painful and unnecessary procedure for dogs by experts
PETA’s website states that ear cropping is a ‘cruel, disfiguring surgery’ causing dogs great suffering. The procedure is performed when puppies are 8 to 12 months old. As a result, the trauma from the surgery can allegedly have a strong psychological impact on the canine’s development.
Because of its cruel nature, ear cropping has been banned in several European countries. However, Regal Empire Dobermans’ website claims that the procedure provides more than an aesthetic look, as it allegedly improves the dog’s hearing and helps prevent ear infections.
“Why do you still dock the ears? It’s cruelty and purely cosmetic for human enjoyment,” an infuriated animal lover questioned the breeder on Instagram. “Ouch, their ears hurt so bad! This is ab*se and animal cruelty,” stated another user.
In response to the backlash, the breeder simply stated, “Because I can …. Next question.”
Beyond the ethical or medical impact of these practices, ear cropping can have serious legal repercussions
Despite animal activists speaking out against the harm of surgically chopping off dogs’ ears, several pet owners and breeders have continued the practice.
According to the British Veterinary Association, there was a 621% increase in reports of ear cropping between 2015 and 2021. However, serious legal action has been taken against many of them, depending on the country and state laws.
For instance, in August 2025, the BBC reported that three individuals from Stoke-on-Trent, UK, were sentenced to prison after they pleaded guilty to animal cruelty offences.
Similarly, a Lancashire man received a suspended prison sentence and a decade-long ban on animal possession for chopping off his dogs’ ears under the UK’s Animal Welfare bill.
On the other hand, laws about ear cropping are less strict in the USA. The procedure is legal in most states, including Illinois and Texas, when performed by a licensed veterinarian for a medical reason.
As a result, Biles and Owens, who split their time between their mansion in Houston, Texas, and Chicago, Illinois, are unlikely to face legal repercussions in this matter.
The couple, who tied the knot in 2023, were previously pet parents to three dogs: French bulldogs, Lilo and Rambo, and an English bulldog, Zeus, making the Doberman puppy the fourth member of their pet family.
Amidst the online backlash against them, the sports power couple was recently spotted hugging at a concert by American rapper and singer Rod Wave.
“I thought she was better than this!”: Animal lovers slammed Simone Biles on social media
