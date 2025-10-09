96 Times People Embarrassed Themselves So Bad It’s Hilarious (New Stories)

We’ve all had awkward moments that haunt us long after they’re over. The kind that replay in our heads at 3 a.m., whether it’s a slip of the tongue at work, replying “you too” when airport staff wishes you a good flight, or blurting out something silly to your high school crush. Just thinking about them is enough to make you cringe.
But maybe instead of letting these memories torment us, we should embrace them for the laughs they bring. That’s exactly what TikToker Ryan Maxwell does by sharing people’s most embarrassing experiences online, and the internet is loving every second of it.
Keep scrolling for some of the best ones, guaranteed to leave you with facepalms and giggles. And don’t be shy—drop your own in the comments!
#1
my geography teacher asked me to point out madagascar because i was talking and i full heartedly turned around and laughed and said that’s a movie…
Image source: holly, Yan Krukau
#2
once i was buying a waffle and the lady asked “cash or card?” and i stared at her confidently said “waffle”
Image source: anon, Pinkinesss
#3
i work in a restaurant and forgot the word for duck, i took the food to the table looked blankly at everyone and just said quack.
Image source: alex langford, Matheus Bertelli
#4
a customer asked me where Bovril was. I thought he said bog roll and walked him to the toilet roll and said “we have plenty to choose from”
Image source: Sian Mae, Martin Sanchez
#5
stood on a snail in work (takeaway) and ran in and threw up and cried a little. went back outside to clean the snail up. it was a chip the whole time
Image source: The AUDACITY!, MART PRODUCTION
#6
I delivered an order to a bald guy the other day and said “Let me take a picture of it real quick and I’ll be out of your hair”
Image source: Sharonformation, Orkhan Shahbaz
#7
I went to a favorite local restaurant recently and our server was like 16, terrified, and on his first day of work. My friend ordered a burger. “How do you want that cooked?” asked the terrified server. “Medium” said my friend. The terrified server wrote it down. Then I ordered the Caesar salad with chicken. “How do you want that cooked?” Asked the terrified server.
“Fully?” I replied. He wrote that down.
Obsessed.
Image source: anon, RDNE Stock project
#8
I brought a customer coffee I couldn’t decide if I wanted to say here’s your coffee or enjoy your coffee so I said “coffee coffee coffee”
Image source: ace, Mike Jones
#9
I congratulated a patient at his annual review for losing weight, I didn’t realise he’d had a leg amputated
Image source: Amybeth Jones, Gustavo Fring
#10
In 6th grade I had a really big crush on this boy who had a girlfriend, so one day on aim I messaged him a link to the music video for “you belong with me” by Taylor Swift. Joe if you’re reading this that was weird, my bad
Image source: Katie Sutherland, Alena Darmel
#11
my ex’s terminallly ill gran asked me how my recent cold was. i replied with ‘i’ll live’
Image source: RKD, Polina Tankilevitch
#12
I pooped at the supermarket and instead of flushing the toilet I pulled the emergency cord and the whole supermarket started ringing and so I left the bathroom without flushing the toilet
Image source: auro, Sincerely Media
#13
My daughter is a server, instead of saying enjoy the rest of the day to an elderly couple, she said enjoy the rest of your days
Image source: Ken Olsen, Ketut Subiyanto
#14
was playing shark with my cousins on holidays, thought I was swimming after my brother cause I couldn’t see and heard him screaming stop, he was trying to stop me from grabbing a little girl, it was too late, she was terrified.
Image source: anon, Bulat Khamitov
#15
I was waiting for a colleague to pick me up for work. Saw a car stopped at a red light, climbed into it then heard “Miss, who are you?” turns out it was not my colleague’s car
Image source: Angile LaPirate, Roberto Hund
#16
Was a waitress and someone asked for a Long Island ice tea. I came back with a full glass and said “This is Lipton. I’m not sure where it’s made”
Image source: Molly, yeoul Shin
#17
a wife wrote “all lubricants” for allergies on her husband’s paperwork for a colonoscopy
Image source: nursetofloat, Carmel Nsenga
#18
Saw a thing where people where sharing embarrassing work stories and a girl said when she got her first waitress job, someone ordered champagne and she thought it was standard to shake and spray the bottle at everyone like an F1 driver as that’s the only reference she had.
Image source: anon, Nataliya Vaitkevich
#19
I had headphones in and I thought the cashier asked if I wanted the receipt so I said no thank you.. she said have a great weekend.
Image source: molly, Jack Sparrow
#20
I got asked who my internet provider was… I said my dad
Image source: ToriLouiseoxo
#21
I went into a Greggs bakery and instead of asking for a sausage roll I asked for gregg
Image source: alice, Lisa from Pexels
#22
Sat on a little girl because I didn’t see her.
Image source: millie, cottonbro studio
#23
my husband once asked if I knew how to blink I said yes with confusion he said show me so I did a dramatic blinking. he said no with one eye. he meant to ask if I knew how to wink…. he had no idea why I was laughing
Image source: kcarra92, Yuliya Shabliy
#24
New doctor looking at my chart: you had amnesia.” Me: “I did? I don’t remember.” (I wrote amnesia instead of anemia on my health questionnaire).
Image source: CK-Gemini, MART PRODUCTION
#25
I popped a mint before going to the doctor and sneezed at the counter and it shot out and hit the receptionist in the face…I ran out
Image source: Adrian Zamora
#26
One time my coworker knocked on the bathroom door, instead of saying “occupied” said “come in ” she said “no thanks”
Image source: Sianna.Womack, 三 点sky
#27
in like year 8 i walked on a bus stance to avoid a group of kids from another school and the bus came and hit me
Image source: jaiatlas, cottonbro studio
#28
Husband order black coffee and orange juice at a drive thru. He was to stunned to correct them when he got coffee w orange juice in it
Image source: AnnaBanana, Ekaterina Belinskaya
#29
I opened a bottle of wine using my knees as leverage at my first waitressing job. the look of horror on these woman’s faces
Image source: deb, Ksenia Chernaya
#30
My first day as a bartender a man asked for whiskey and tea. I brought a shot glass of whiskey with a tea bag
Image source: Michael Bass, Pip Christie
#31
Our neighbors have a tractor dealership that our chickens keep wondering over to, so we walked over there and my fiancé meant to say “Are you the owner?? Where your neighbors” instead he said “I’m your owner”
Image source: emily, Valeriia Miller
#32
was serving someone, was meant to say “is that alright?” or “that’s all okay” and ended up going “that’s all, roof” i barked instead of using words
Image source: ethan, Yan Krukau
#33
My grandpa passed away recently and I had someone say “I’m sorry for your loss” I replied with “oh no he’s okay” instead of “it’s okay”
#34
I saw a friend of my exes in a smart suit. I jokingly asked “You up in Court?” He said “No, I’m burying my mum” I wanted to share her coffin.
Image source: wagmorebarkless
#35
I worked at Tiffany and Co. and a customer told me she was in town for just a few days. At the end I said thank you! Enjoy the rest of your days!
Image source: Snipefoot Beadwork
#36
A was once at a wedding and on the way into the church they asked bride or groom and I said neither I’m a guest
Image source: Kelseyraf
#37
Back when i worked at Walmart i answerd the phone and said “911 what is your emergency” because i was watching a cop show lol
Image source: vikphoto34
#38
I’m a massage therapist and while giving a massage the chair creaked and I panicked and said “sorry that wasn’t the chair”
Image source: Bea The Human Bean
#39
instead of telling a customer have a good day or no problems, i told the customer have problems and smiled
Image source: Caitlyn
#40
I emailed a director saying ‘that’s for coming so quick’ instead of thanks for coming back to me so quick
Image source: Jords
#41
I asked a patient if I could check his ankle for an ID band, lifted the sheet….he’d had a double amputation
Image source: tanyaarmigerkett10
#42
I was working in surgery, I said to the patient “see you on the other side”…the panic I saw in his eyes just as he drifted off
Image source: tr
#43
There was a student discount offer and I had my student ID on my phone. Instead of the ID I showed the cashier a picture of my cat very confidently
Image source: Yumi
#44
one time my sister was ordering steak at a restaurant and the waiter was confirming she wanted it medium and she said “can i get it medium large”
Image source: josie
#45
I was serving a table at a cafe and I gave a baby a menu
Image source: Katrina McGuire
#46
At 12, I went to a neighbor’s yard sale & intently looked around. Him, “Can I help you?” Me, “No thx, just looking.” He was cleaning out his garage.
Image source: LauraCJJ
#47
Driving home one day and thought to myself, why does my steering wheel cover have bumps on it…convinced myself it was Braille for the blind drivers.
Image source: _Error404_someone
#48
When i was 15, i used to fancy this life guard who was around 19-21… he was just cute. I’d go swimming all the time and would never speak to him, because of the age n everything else etc. One day i went and my mate cannonballed into my back, and broke my back in the pool, just as i came up from the water, he came walking out to start his shift. My friend called him over and he evacuated the pool, jumped in and started pulling me to the side… he then “1,2,3’d”, as he lifted me out and let out such a huge sigh once he’d move me.. I stg i never went back, n bought a gym membership
Image source: Isabel
#49
I use a Shrek ears headband to keep my hair out my way when I’m washing my face or applying makeup…
Image source: Lady Huffington
#50
last night i went out to dinner with a bunch of friends and the waitress asked if anyone at the table had any allergies and my friend very seriously said “oh yes, cats”
Image source: anon
#51
when I worked as a cashier I had a really really good looking customer and for reason I THREW his change at him and shouted ‘catch’. I’m so bad at flirting
Image source: Emma Keegan
#52
I work on a cruise ship and was asking a guest if she was excited about the cruise, she said she was nervous because of the whole titanic thing. I looked her in the eyes and said “well these things do happen”
Image source: Amelia
#53
I heard a Customer come in the door and told them to have a seat id be with them shortly! That customer was in a wheelchair
Image source: Vanessa Holler
#54
My friend shouted “yooohoo big summer blowout” down the phone when someone rung our intercom and it was the police
Image source: courteney
#55
I had a job interview and when they entered the zoom I panicked and screamed HAPPY BIRTHDAY instead of hello…
Image source: Siobhon Milligan
#56
I had a whole convo with a pharmacist at Walgreens, replied to all of her questions. Then realized she was talking to the person in the drive-thru
Image source: jessicahustead
#57
As my son’s psychiatrist was leaving I thought I was holding my youngest son and I said “say bye” as I realised I was holding my kitten
Image source: Sophie
#58
A lady was telling me that the dog she was walking was her dog now because her son died. I said “oh nice one!”
Image source: Lauren McLoughlin
#59
I once said thank you to a cash machine with a queue of people behind me
Image source: Spannabanana
#60
I rang the vets once to book my dog in and when they asked what breed he was, I said Yorkshire pudding instead of terrier. I booked him in elsewhere
Image source: Louise Porter
#61
i asked for a ‘mootlong feetball’ at subway once.. never been back
Image source: Rich Athorne
#62
In a drive through, I ordered dinner for my husband and myself, they then asked “is that all for you?” I said, “no, it’s for me and my husband”
Image source: jubalee79
#63
got a late bus home from work was so tired as I got off the bus I said to the driver “thank you, love you bye”
Image source: Abbie Turner-Bevan
#64
i once asked a customer if her name was kate spelled with a kate
Image source: momo
#65
one time i was asking a table if i could grab their dishes. instead i blurted out with eye contact “can i grab you” and left with nothing but regret
Image source: joely
#66
Instead of asking “is that all for you today?” I accidentally asked “is this stuff all for you?” In a concerned voice.
Image source: Ju
#67
The other day I told my boss “have a nice day off tomorrow!”, she wasn’t in work bc it was her mothers funeral
Image source: MariPDA
#68
I was buying a used lawn mower online after I told him I use to pay an old guy to do it. autocorrected pay to “lay”.
Image source: Christi
#69
I used to work on an ice cream van and a customer came out boring me with a story. I said in my head “don’t care” but accidentally said it out loud, got in the seat and drove off! I stopped doing her street
Image source: grace_v47
#70
Yesterday I went in to feed a patient and said ‘I’ve come to eat you’. Luckily he was blind so didn’t see how mortified I was
Image source: user1507692824136
#71
Working in a restaurant and a guy asked ‘are you fully booked for Valentine’s Day?’. I replied sorry I’m working
Image source: user6044356654756
#72
I was on this date with a guy and had to go over a SMALL wooden fence (30 cm above ground MAX) I heard myself say “See, i’m flexible” and fell.
Image source: XeniaThorn
#73
I was leaving my therapists office. I stood, knocked on the door, and waited. She walked up behind me and opened the door saying “it’s okay”
Image source: Lavessa Welcome-Camp
#74
I worked at a shop when I was at college. A guy paid in cash but didn’t give me enough. I said “Sorry, you’re a little short”. He was a dwarf.
Image source: Tibblesworth
#75
I was in line to be let into a club and the bouncer hugged someone he knew before me, then he put out his hand to check my id and I went in for a hug
Image source: image Mills_xo
#76
A bloke once said “nice speaking to you” and presented his elbow to me, I thought he was really odd and shook his elbow with my hand… only to find out that was the new COVID handshake
Image source: sam
#77
I’m a waitress and I couldn’t decide if I wanted to say how may I help you or what do you want to eat today and accidently said “how may I eat you”
Image source: I’m.faceless.
#78
I worked in a care home, was changing a gentleman with one leg, was asked by my colleague to get him a sock, and I said “just the one?”
Image source: Suzy Johnson
#79
Had a client come in to get her hair done for her family members funeral, as she was leaving I accidentally said “enjoy your funeral” with a smile
Image source: DLUXHAIR
#80
I was going trough security and he put up a hand to stop me. I thought he wanted to give me a high-five for making it through the metal detector
Image source: Line Junk
#81
At Disney World, my brother was looking in a gift shop. We needed to go and he said “just a sec”. My dad yelled “NO MORE SECS!” There was SILENCE.
Image source: McKenzie
#82
One week after my mom passed away the mailman was asking how my mom was doing and i automatically replied: shes doing good given the circumstances
Image source: JanaR1290
#83
customer asked me how much a half dozen donuts was. I said 6. she meant price.
Image source: swiftshadow666
#84
before I remembered how the earth works, I told my brother his bike ride from UK to France would be easy because it’s all downhill
Image source: frey42
#85
I went to tell a customer I won’t be a min, changed it to I’ll be back in a min’, confidently said “I won’t be back” and strode off to the cellar
Image source: Alex Tomlinson
#86
first time I met a bf’s parents, he was telling them a story about something we had done and I turned to his dad and with complete seriousness and blurted out, ” yeah, sometimes I forget to breathe.” This had nothing to do with the conversation, obviously, and we all just sat in silence after that.
Image source: Holly
#87
the last time i went to urgent care i checked off “excessive crying” on the symptom list and the nurse got really confused and told me that was meant for babies
Image source: oatly barista blend sommelier
#88
I also used to work at a bakery and ALSO forgot the words for slicing and asked, “Would you like this bread smaller?”
Image source: carrja01
#89
I’m a cashier. customer came thru my line buying crabs. As she was leaving I said enjoy having crabs” instead of enjoy the crabs
Image source: Misguided D
#90
I accidentally asked someone if they were “finally finished?” with their meal, surprised I got a tip
Image source: Trash
#91
I work in a bakery. I wanted to ask this lady if she wanted her bread sliced, and i had a brainfart and said “chop chop?”
Image source: Matteo/Matthew
#92
I work in a call centre and once said “hi you’re sleeping with”
instead of ‘you’re speaking with’
Image source: megangriffiths0399
#93
I was at a resort that had so many pools. I changed and got into one to relax only for an employee to run to me and say “ma’am this is a fountain”
Image source: Mneera Abdulla Ebrahim
#94
Yesterday the cashier said “have a great day”. I thought he asked abt the receipt and said “no, thanks. Don’t need it”. He just stared at me for a min
Image source: Ines Löwe
#95
I was leaving for an international flight. They were scanning passports. The TSA guy told me “Face Down,” and I leaned over so they could scan my face
Image source: Christine Smith386
#96
My friends auntie’s phone was ringing whilst she was on the bus. She couldn’t find it for quite some time and then she said ‘I must’ve left it home’
Image source: anon
