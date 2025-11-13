Mother Creates Seat Belt Covers That Would Warn Emergency Workers About Children’s Health Issues

Sometimes, a simple worrying thought can unleash a viral success. That happened to an Australian mom, Natalie Bell, when she thought about her daughter, Shae, getting in an accident. It prompted the woman to create a seat belt cover for the child that would warn whoever was helping her about the girl’s health problems. Overnight, the idea went viral, and Bell received thousands of requests for a similar seat belt cover.

Bell, who is from Victoria, Australia, owns a business called Personalised By Nat where she creates personalized items, with most of the products being for parents and special needs kids. She decided to create a simple velcro seat belt cover with bright, bold letters standing out on a white background to make it easy to read.

Image credits: Natalie Bell

Image credits: Natalie Bell

On June 5, Natalie Bell posted her creation on Facebook with this caption:
“I always wonder what would happen if I was in a car accident with my daughter in the car and I was unable to let the doctors know that my daughter could not have a MRI due to having a cochlear implant, now I don’t need to worry about that with these seat belt covers. These can be made for any special needs that the medical team will need to know if you are unable to tell them.”

Image credits: Natalie Bell

Image credits: Natalie Bell

The covers can be attached to seat belts or other places like backpack straps with ease. Although Shae is deaf and her cover indicates that, Natalie offers a variety of covers for various health issues and genetic disorders. Those include autism, diabetes, down syndrome, with some covers indicating that a child is non-verbal or may resist help in a medical emergency.

Image credits: Natalie Bell

Image credits: Natalie Bell

Bell points out that while medical bracelets that most of the people with health issues wear are useful, they often get covered up by clothes. That’s why her seat belt covers stand out and make it clear for anyone approaching, especially considering that in case of an accident, the first people to respond and help might not be medical professionals.

Image credits: Natalie Bell

Image credits: Natalie Bell

Image credits: Natalie Bell

Natalie sells the covers on her site and is offering them for $15. Though she warns that due to high demand, it might take her around 2-4 weeks to deliver the product.

Image credits: Natalie Bell

