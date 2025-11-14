40 Hilarious Pets That Got Shamed Publicly For Being Naughty

by

We love our pets but they can be incredibly naughty and mischievous animals at times. Like when your ferrets ‘accidentally’ order a phone from Amazon. Or when your doggos make a mess by eating toilet paper and pieces of a puzzle (and you were so close to finishing it, too!).

Pet owners are shaming their misbehaving pets by posting photos of them along with signs stating their ‘crimes.’ Bored Panda has collected some of the best pics, so scroll down, enjoy, and remember to upvote your fave ones. We’re sure that you’ve got some stories about your pets getting into shenanigans, too, dear Pandas—we’d love to read them in the comments! Bored Panda spoke about pet shaming, dog discipline, and positive reinforcement with Bill Lambert, Head of Health and Welfare at The Kennel Club. Read on for the full interview.

When you’re done with this list, we invite you to look through our earlier posts about the hilarious times that fish got shamed for being naughty, about mischievous cats, and about farmers who are shaming their chickens for their ‘crimes.’

#1 There Are Two Types Of Doggos

40 Hilarious Pets That Got Shamed Publicly For Being Naughty

Image source: hugoandursula

#2 He Even Looks Proud

40 Hilarious Pets That Got Shamed Publicly For Being Naughty

Image source: codylab

#3 Left This Note For My Husband

40 Hilarious Pets That Got Shamed Publicly For Being Naughty

Image source: plant_doctor

#4 I Just Thought My Mom Would Like Some Company

40 Hilarious Pets That Got Shamed Publicly For Being Naughty

Image source: darrelthebarncat

#5 Throwback To When Dad Decided To Make Home Improvements I Didn’t Agree With

40 Hilarious Pets That Got Shamed Publicly For Being Naughty

Image source: gsdzelda

#6 True Story

My husband and I went out to the garage to feed our black lab thus leaving the ferrets to their own devices. After a short time we returned to the following:

1. Someone had opened one of my husband’s Harbor Freight emails and searched for item number “1q”””smffmnnnn”. There were no results.

2. Wesley (on the left) had ordered a Samsung Galaxy S4 for $180 using the ever so convenient Amazon one-click option.

3. Ryan (right) turned off the power strip which supplied the laptop, phone charger, ferret litter box ventilation fans, and the internet, but not before Wesley’s purchase went through.

This is a true story. We canceled the order. We weren’t really sure what to put in the explanation box.

40 Hilarious Pets That Got Shamed Publicly For Being Naughty

Image source: idahocowgirl5

#7 She Screamed At Dingleberry

40 Hilarious Pets That Got Shamed Publicly For Being Naughty

Image source: Shibaru-in-a-Subaru

#8 Hamburger Thief

40 Hilarious Pets That Got Shamed Publicly For Being Naughty

Image source: Aspyr99

#9 I Feel Like A Little Bit Of Cat-Shaming Is Ok Here

40 Hilarious Pets That Got Shamed Publicly For Being Naughty

Image source: norwegianpuddycat

#10 Well, Pete Wasn’t Such A Good Boy Today

40 Hilarious Pets That Got Shamed Publicly For Being Naughty

Image source: cshel718

#11 The Smile Says It All

40 Hilarious Pets That Got Shamed Publicly For Being Naughty

Image source: ellieconclavi

#12 Groundhog Day

40 Hilarious Pets That Got Shamed Publicly For Being Naughty

Image source: dogshaming.com

#13 Next Time, Pay Attention To Me

40 Hilarious Pets That Got Shamed Publicly For Being Naughty

Image source: rera_pops

#14 Binx Has Officially Destroyed All The Living Room Blinds

40 Hilarious Pets That Got Shamed Publicly For Being Naughty

Image source: samantha_wa11ace

#15 This Happened Today On Our Walk

40 Hilarious Pets That Got Shamed Publicly For Being Naughty

Image source: gnoc.gus.mav

#16 I Was Having A Good Morning. Everything Was Going Well. Then I Came Home To This Glitter Bomb

40 Hilarious Pets That Got Shamed Publicly For Being Naughty

Image source: delilah_and_luna

#17 Self-Sufficiency Level: Unlocked

Darcey tore up the screen door, and now she uses it to go in and out

40 Hilarious Pets That Got Shamed Publicly For Being Naughty

Image source: dogshaming.com

#18 Sneaky Pooper

40 Hilarious Pets That Got Shamed Publicly For Being Naughty

Image source: Beccers

#19 I Found Out I Wasn’t Included In Mum’s Next Holiday, So I Ate Her Passport

40 Hilarious Pets That Got Shamed Publicly For Being Naughty

Image source: whipp.it.lucy.real.good

#20 This Cat Being Publicly Fat-Shamed

40 Hilarious Pets That Got Shamed Publicly For Being Naughty

Image source: baquea

#21 This Cute Dachshund Surely Loves Pizza

40 Hilarious Pets That Got Shamed Publicly For Being Naughty

Image source: sheslosingit247

#22 Meatball Is A Jerk

40 Hilarious Pets That Got Shamed Publicly For Being Naughty

Image source: countvonmeatball

#23 Dog Ate Husband’s Teeth

My husband lost 2 front teeth due to a skateboarding accident. His new flipper wasn’t comfortable and he took it out and left it on the end table. Leaving the room for a moment was all it took for our Daphnie to get a hold of them.

Daphnie was NOT hurt, what ever pieces she actually ingested passed without incident. The only thing this hurt was our budget! Even the best Dental Coverage doesn’t replace teeth when your dog eats them.

40 Hilarious Pets That Got Shamed Publicly For Being Naughty

Image source: eaclem

#24 And This Happened

40 Hilarious Pets That Got Shamed Publicly For Being Naughty

Image source: theperfectparrot

#25 Colin My Naughty Cockeral. The Kids Are Scared Of Him And So Are The Neighbors

40 Hilarious Pets That Got Shamed Publicly For Being Naughty

Image source: athomewiththerobinsons

#26 These Bad Dogs Deserved To Have Some Dog-Shaming For This One

40 Hilarious Pets That Got Shamed Publicly For Being Naughty

Image source: aryaandthegang

#27 Atlas The Service Dog Sits In Front Of The Camera With A Toothy Grin Wearing A Sign That Says “Mom’s Underwear Is Not A Present For Guests”

40 Hilarious Pets That Got Shamed Publicly For Being Naughty

Image source: disablednotdefeated

#28 Shame On You

40 Hilarious Pets That Got Shamed Publicly For Being Naughty

Image source: fchrzan

#29 “I Just Had To Explore That Noise In The Bushes At 3am, I Only Wanted To Play But Mr. Skunk Was Not Having It”

40 Hilarious Pets That Got Shamed Publicly For Being Naughty

Image source: officialapollothehusky

#30 Let’s Not Forget About The Other Sketchy Character Living In Our House

40 Hilarious Pets That Got Shamed Publicly For Being Naughty

Image source: ellenbarford

#31 Bovine Business Calls

40 Hilarious Pets That Got Shamed Publicly For Being Naughty

Image source: dogshaming.com

#32 Stealth Licker

40 Hilarious Pets That Got Shamed Publicly For Being Naughty

Image source: dogshaming.com

#33 Had A Bit Of A Scare Yesterday When I Got Home. There’s Never A Dull Moment With These Two, I Swear

40 Hilarious Pets That Got Shamed Publicly For Being Naughty

Image source: rantandraeve

#34 What You Snackin’ On, Willis?

40 Hilarious Pets That Got Shamed Publicly For Being Naughty

Image source: dogshaming.com

#35 I Ate Alexa And I’d Do It Again I Tells Ya

40 Hilarious Pets That Got Shamed Publicly For Being Naughty

Image source: shibagram__inari_kitsune

#36 Then I Run Into My Cat Cave And Hide

40 Hilarious Pets That Got Shamed Publicly For Being Naughty

Image source: ambrosefamilypets

#37 Taste-Test Concludes: February Least Filling

40 Hilarious Pets That Got Shamed Publicly For Being Naughty

Image source: dogshaming.com

#38 I’ve Been Told This Belongs Here, And I’m Inclined To Agree

40 Hilarious Pets That Got Shamed Publicly For Being Naughty

Image source: CreatrixAnima

#39 Candy (Left) And Casper (Right). Casper Is Pretty Stupid. Picture Says It All

40 Hilarious Pets That Got Shamed Publicly For Being Naughty

Image source: sjrbookworm

#40 Apparently Puzzles Are A Delicious

40 Hilarious Pets That Got Shamed Publicly For Being Naughty

Image source: cjenglishauthor

Patrick Penrose
Patrick Penrose
More from this Author
Related Posts
Kellyanne Conway Tells CNN That She’s Not Inspector Gadget
3 min read
Mar, 13, 2017
Why Gear Dogs is the Ultimate Hot Rod Show You Need to Watch
3 min read
Sep, 6, 2017
“The Hardest I’ve Tried To Not Laugh”: 32 ER Employees Share The Most Comical Moments Of Their Jobs
3 min read
Oct, 18, 2025
The Family House – A Project With Three Free Fronts
3 min read
Nov, 12, 2025
Boyfriend Is Livid After His Girlfriend’s Post In A Watchdog Group Reveals His Double Life
3 min read
Oct, 31, 2025
The Code
Meet The Cast of “The Code” on CBS
3 min read
Jul, 27, 2019
Main Heading Goes Here
Sub Heading Goes Here
No, thank you. I do not want.
100% secure your website.