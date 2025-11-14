40 Hilarious Pets That Got Shamed Publicly For Being Naughty

We love our pets but they can be incredibly naughty and mischievous animals at times. Like when your ferrets ‘accidentally’ order a phone from Amazon. Or when your doggos make a mess by eating toilet paper and pieces of a puzzle (and you were so close to finishing it, too!).
Pet owners are shaming their misbehaving pets by posting photos of them along with signs stating their ‘crimes.’ Bored Panda has collected some of the best pics, so scroll down, enjoy, and remember to upvote your fave ones. We’re sure that you’ve got some stories about your pets getting into shenanigans, too, dear Pandas—we’d love to read them in the comments! Bored Panda spoke about pet shaming, dog discipline, and positive reinforcement with Bill Lambert, Head of Health and Welfare at The Kennel Club. Read on for the full interview.
When you’re done with this list, we invite you to look through our earlier posts about the hilarious times that fish got shamed for being naughty, about mischievous cats, and about farmers who are shaming their chickens for their ‘crimes.’
#1 There Are Two Types Of Doggos
Image source: hugoandursula
#2 He Even Looks Proud
Image source: codylab
#3 Left This Note For My Husband
Image source: plant_doctor
#4 I Just Thought My Mom Would Like Some Company
Image source: darrelthebarncat
#5 Throwback To When Dad Decided To Make Home Improvements I Didn’t Agree With
Image source: gsdzelda
#6 True Story
My husband and I went out to the garage to feed our black lab thus leaving the ferrets to their own devices. After a short time we returned to the following:
1. Someone had opened one of my husband’s Harbor Freight emails and searched for item number “1q”””smffmnnnn”. There were no results.
2. Wesley (on the left) had ordered a Samsung Galaxy S4 for $180 using the ever so convenient Amazon one-click option.
3. Ryan (right) turned off the power strip which supplied the laptop, phone charger, ferret litter box ventilation fans, and the internet, but not before Wesley’s purchase went through.
This is a true story. We canceled the order. We weren’t really sure what to put in the explanation box.
Image source: idahocowgirl5
#7 She Screamed At Dingleberry
Image source: Shibaru-in-a-Subaru
#8 Hamburger Thief
Image source: Aspyr99
#9 I Feel Like A Little Bit Of Cat-Shaming Is Ok Here
Image source: norwegianpuddycat
#10 Well, Pete Wasn’t Such A Good Boy Today
Image source: cshel718
#11 The Smile Says It All
Image source: ellieconclavi
#12 Groundhog Day
Image source: dogshaming.com
#13 Next Time, Pay Attention To Me
Image source: rera_pops
#14 Binx Has Officially Destroyed All The Living Room Blinds
Image source: samantha_wa11ace
#15 This Happened Today On Our Walk
Image source: gnoc.gus.mav
#16 I Was Having A Good Morning. Everything Was Going Well. Then I Came Home To This Glitter Bomb
Image source: delilah_and_luna
#17 Self-Sufficiency Level: Unlocked
Darcey tore up the screen door, and now she uses it to go in and out
Image source: dogshaming.com
#18 Sneaky Pooper
Image source: Beccers
#19 I Found Out I Wasn’t Included In Mum’s Next Holiday, So I Ate Her Passport
Image source: whipp.it.lucy.real.good
#20 This Cat Being Publicly Fat-Shamed
Image source: baquea
#21 This Cute Dachshund Surely Loves Pizza
Image source: sheslosingit247
#22 Meatball Is A Jerk
Image source: countvonmeatball
#23 Dog Ate Husband’s Teeth
My husband lost 2 front teeth due to a skateboarding accident. His new flipper wasn’t comfortable and he took it out and left it on the end table. Leaving the room for a moment was all it took for our Daphnie to get a hold of them.
Daphnie was NOT hurt, what ever pieces she actually ingested passed without incident. The only thing this hurt was our budget! Even the best Dental Coverage doesn’t replace teeth when your dog eats them.
Image source: eaclem
#24 And This Happened
Image source: theperfectparrot
#25 Colin My Naughty Cockeral. The Kids Are Scared Of Him And So Are The Neighbors
Image source: athomewiththerobinsons
#26 These Bad Dogs Deserved To Have Some Dog-Shaming For This One
Image source: aryaandthegang
#27 Atlas The Service Dog Sits In Front Of The Camera With A Toothy Grin Wearing A Sign That Says “Mom’s Underwear Is Not A Present For Guests”
Image source: disablednotdefeated
#28 Shame On You
Image source: fchrzan
#29 “I Just Had To Explore That Noise In The Bushes At 3am, I Only Wanted To Play But Mr. Skunk Was Not Having It”
Image source: officialapollothehusky
#30 Let’s Not Forget About The Other Sketchy Character Living In Our House
Image source: ellenbarford
#31 Bovine Business Calls
Image source: dogshaming.com
#32 Stealth Licker
Image source: dogshaming.com
#33 Had A Bit Of A Scare Yesterday When I Got Home. There’s Never A Dull Moment With These Two, I Swear
Image source: rantandraeve
#34 What You Snackin’ On, Willis?
Image source: dogshaming.com
#35 I Ate Alexa And I’d Do It Again I Tells Ya
Image source: shibagram__inari_kitsune
#36 Then I Run Into My Cat Cave And Hide
Image source: ambrosefamilypets
#37 Taste-Test Concludes: February Least Filling
Image source: dogshaming.com
#38 I’ve Been Told This Belongs Here, And I’m Inclined To Agree
Image source: CreatrixAnima
#39 Candy (Left) And Casper (Right). Casper Is Pretty Stupid. Picture Says It All
Image source: sjrbookworm
#40 Apparently Puzzles Are A Delicious
Image source: cjenglishauthor
