“Panties. Just Say Underwear”: 31 Words People Hate But Can’t Explain Why

by

We humans are so interesting to ourselves that we have plenty of sciences studying us from our biology to our behavior and speech. Due to these studies, nearly everything we do or think has a certain name.

For example, did you know that disliking certain words is called word aversion? Well, if you didn’t, you do now. Plus, you have a full list of examples of the words people feel averse to, which were shared on one of the r/ask threads. So, let’s jump into this list and see if we also feel gross about these words!

More info: Reddit

#1

Unalive.

Image source: happybrooks, Mike Bird

#2

Influencer.

Image source: sandroelgitano, Ivan Samkov

#3

Bae

“Oh my god i miss my bae so much🥺🥺🥺”

STFU.

Image source: Smiletron1, Hamann La

#4

“preggers” makes my neck twinge.

Image source: Dragonwithamonocle, Jonathan Borba

#5

Hate it when people shorten things needlessly, like saying “preesh” instead of “I appreciate it”. Lazy m**********r, just say “thanks”.

Image source: THElaytox, ELEVATE

#6

Alpha male.

Image source: No-Office-9423, Julian Jagtenberg

#7

Vacay. I’m overcome with an urge to destroy every time I hear it.

What in gods name is wrong with me?

Image source: Les_Ismore, Asad Photo Maldives

#8

“littles” and “boy mom”

I hate them.

Image source: _kiss_my_grits_, Tuan PM

#9

Panties.

Something about it sounds so skeevy. JUST SAY UNDERWEAR 🤢🤢🤢

Eta I had no idea so many people were so passionately devisive about this word lol.

Image source: nightmaretheory, Kaboompics.com

#10

Toxic. It seems everything is toxic these days: relationships, bosses, employees, teachers, books and friends; everything except actual poisons.

Image source: Silly-Resist8306, Davide Baraldi

#11

Woke being used in a professional setting.

Image source: Taiyella, LinkedIn Sales Navigator

#12

Furbaby, away and sh*te it’s a dog or cat (I adore both).

Image source: wazbang, Chevanon Photography

#13

Every time someone says INITIATIVE in a work meeting a baby seal dies.

Image source: csizsek, fauxels

#14

Rizz.

Because I don’t want to be associated with that word.

Image source: rizurper, kat wilcox

#15

Daddy was made too inappropriate.

Image source: Pissy-chamber, Tatiana Syrikova

#16

Synergy.

As a company that word for us is a deal breaker. We have a rule where once uttered during any meeting we get up and leave.

Image source: sashalav, Diva Plavalaguna

#17

Networking (shudder).

Image source: MozzaStyx, Matheus Bertelli

#18

Orientate – just seems like one too many syllables.

Image source: OttabMike, Valentin Antonucci

#19

“Utilize.” Please just say “use” and save some syllables.

Image source: Manifest_something, Kaboompics.com

#20

Hubby 🤢.

Image source: Numerous_Wish_8643, Gustavo Fring

#21

Ick, gives me the ick.

Image source: d*ckmandoo, Polina Zimmerman

#22

Naughty, waifu, husbando. i feel SO gross just saying it.

Image source: triangular_snail, RDNE Stock project

#23

Game changer. Cant stand it.

Image source: WookieConditioner, Helena Lopes

#24

Niblings.

Image source: ashley_spashley, Samer Daboul

#25

Mouthfeel.

Image source: get-tha-lotion, Rodolfo Clix

#26

Potty has got to be the SINGLE worst word on the planet.

Image source: DEFLARGEN, senivpetro

#27

Agenda. What’s on your agenda today? God I get so irrationally annoyed.

Image source: NotAnotherAmerican, Startup Stock Photos

#28

Slit.

Image source: Betty0042, note thanun

#29

Succulent. Unless you’re talking about a plant.

Image source: anon, Magda Ehlers

#30

Ointment, I hate that word!

Image source: iS**tSkittles, Lina Kivaka

#31

Entrepreneur.

Image source: JCarr110, PICHA Stock

