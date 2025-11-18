“Panties. Just Say Underwear”: 31 Words People Hate But Can’t Explain Why

We humans are so interesting to ourselves that we have plenty of sciences studying us – from our biology to our behavior and speech. Due to these studies, nearly everything we do or think has a certain name.
For example, did you know that disliking certain words is called word aversion? Well, if you didn’t, you do now. Plus, you have a full list of examples of the words people feel averse to, which were shared on one of the r/ask threads. So, let’s jump into this list and see if we also feel gross about these words!
#1
Unalive.
Image source: happybrooks, Mike Bird
#2
Influencer.
Image source: sandroelgitano, Ivan Samkov
#3
Bae
“Oh my god i miss my bae so much🥺🥺🥺”
STFU.
Image source: Smiletron1, Hamann La
#4
“preggers” makes my neck twinge.
Image source: Dragonwithamonocle, Jonathan Borba
#5
Hate it when people shorten things needlessly, like saying “preesh” instead of “I appreciate it”. Lazy m**********r, just say “thanks”.
Image source: THElaytox, ELEVATE
#6
Alpha male.
Image source: No-Office-9423, Julian Jagtenberg
#7
Vacay. I’m overcome with an urge to destroy every time I hear it.
What in gods name is wrong with me?
Image source: Les_Ismore, Asad Photo Maldives
#8
“littles” and “boy mom”
I hate them.
Image source: _kiss_my_grits_, Tuan PM
#9
Panties.
Something about it sounds so skeevy. JUST SAY UNDERWEAR 🤢🤢🤢
Eta I had no idea so many people were so passionately devisive about this word lol.
Image source: nightmaretheory, Kaboompics.com
#10
Toxic. It seems everything is toxic these days: relationships, bosses, employees, teachers, books and friends; everything except actual poisons.
Image source: Silly-Resist8306, Davide Baraldi
#11
Woke being used in a professional setting.
Image source: Taiyella, LinkedIn Sales Navigator
#12
Furbaby, away and sh*te it’s a dog or cat (I adore both).
Image source: wazbang, Chevanon Photography
#13
Every time someone says INITIATIVE in a work meeting a baby seal dies.
Image source: csizsek, fauxels
#14
Rizz.
Because I don’t want to be associated with that word.
Image source: rizurper, kat wilcox
#15
Daddy was made too inappropriate.
Image source: Pissy-chamber, Tatiana Syrikova
#16
Synergy.
As a company that word for us is a deal breaker. We have a rule where once uttered during any meeting we get up and leave.
Image source: sashalav, Diva Plavalaguna
#17
Networking (shudder).
Image source: MozzaStyx, Matheus Bertelli
#18
Orientate – just seems like one too many syllables.
Image source: OttabMike, Valentin Antonucci
#19
“Utilize.” Please just say “use” and save some syllables.
Image source: Manifest_something, Kaboompics.com
#20
Hubby 🤢.
Image source: Numerous_Wish_8643, Gustavo Fring
#21
Ick, gives me the ick.
Image source: d*ckmandoo, Polina Zimmerman
#22
Naughty, waifu, husbando. i feel SO gross just saying it.
Image source: triangular_snail, RDNE Stock project
#23
Game changer. Cant stand it.
Image source: WookieConditioner, Helena Lopes
#24
Niblings.
Image source: ashley_spashley, Samer Daboul
#25
Mouthfeel.
Image source: get-tha-lotion, Rodolfo Clix
#26
Potty has got to be the SINGLE worst word on the planet.
Image source: DEFLARGEN, senivpetro
#27
Agenda. What’s on your agenda today? God I get so irrationally annoyed.
Image source: NotAnotherAmerican, Startup Stock Photos
#28
Slit.
Image source: Betty0042, note thanun
#29
Succulent. Unless you’re talking about a plant.
Image source: anon, Magda Ehlers
#30
Ointment, I hate that word!
Image source: iS**tSkittles, Lina Kivaka
#31
Entrepreneur.
Image source: JCarr110, PICHA Stock
