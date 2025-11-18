Hey Pandas, When Did Karma Catch Up With You? (Closed)

How did you get karma? Also, no hate, everyone makes mistakes and everyone probably got karma once in their lives.
#1
ill go first.
so if you didn’t know, i’m a swimmer. i don’t like the sport at all but i do it because my parents make me to and i guess its good exercise. im also not particularly the best at it either(probably because of my disinterest), when it comes to how fast i am compared to my teammates, i am probably near the middle, but on the lower side.
so swimmers have this thing called meets, where they compete against swim teams from other schools
i had one and there was this one event i was dreading a lot.
the 500. (20 laps in the pool)
i was really nervous and everything. so i faked my period. it was a spur of the moment thing. you’d think that people would suspect this as kinda sus because i was just panicking about this, right? but i’m not the type of person to lie about this kinda stuff, so people believed me.
i felt so very guilty about it. i felt guilty right after i lied, i felt guilty throughout the meet, and i felt guilty the following weeks after the week. the guilt was eating me up from the inside. i couldn’t sleep, knowing that i had lied about that. so so guilty.
now fast forward to today. we have an even bigger swim meet, against more teams and its longer.
and guess what?
i got my period.
it hurts like hell.
but i’m actually happy about it because now i can redeem myself. i feel like after i do my event with my period, i guess i’ve gotten it off of my shoulders?
i deserve it anyways.
i’m also planning to tell my friends on the team(who were helping me throughout the whole thing) later because i feel really bad for them too.
i hope im not a bad person for this.
