People Are Sharing How Their Pets Deal With Them Working From Home (40 Tweets)

The coronavirus pandemic has forced many employees all over the world to work from home. For those who are used to sitting in an office, this can be quite an unusual experience. No more foosball, no more free snacks, no more chats about the weather next to the coffee machine. However, there is one major upside that should make the transition easier. Pets.

Cat and dog owners have been posting pics of their ‘new colleagues’, and it’s clear that the critters are pretty psyched to have them working from home. And it doesn’t matter if they’re taking over their humans’ keyboards or snuggling themselves on their laps, they simply can’t leave their favorite people alone and it’s adorable as heck.

#1

Whatcha doin’? I help!

Image source: rukasthedog

#2

I have a whole team with me

#3

Mr Belarus Reporting For Duty. Working From Home? We Got This!

Image source: reddit.com

#4

My Coworker At Home Isn’t Adhering To Social Distancing Techniques. Please Advise.

Image source: reddit.com

#5

Image source: MaryMeisenzahl

#6

Image source: anasrikanth

#7

Image source: therealbradbabs

#8

Image source: Ms_Alex_W

#9

Image source: _trashfox

#10

Working from home for Bored Panda here with my trusty coworker Arizona

#11

Image source: ox2si

#12

Image source: MackLamoureux

#13

Image source: blackedraven

#14

Image source: brendalyntc

#15

Image source: LynneKelly

#16

Image source: lisamowagner

#17

Image source: SesameSquirrel

#18

My Buddy Wanted To Help When He Heard I Was Working From Home.

Image source: reddit.com

#19

Image source: AdrianShuter

#20

Image source: theatrejazzcat

#21

Image source: soIace357

#22

Image source: effimera01

#23

Image source: darylmeador

#24

Image source: rhull313

#25

Image source: kleirrozel

#26

Image source: LucyFurTweets

#27

Image source: james_howe

#28

Image source: typhanii

#29

Image source: rexthetvterrier

#30

Image source: Marie48727469

#31

Image source: JR_sfdcjunkie

#32

Image source: DaisytheBunny11

#33

Working from home with personal lap warmer named Didi.

#34

Image source: Pav291

#35

Image source: GwynethTrask

#36

Image source: KateWelshofer

#37

Image source: eileenMaKe

#38

Image source: AntarcticaJones

#39

Image source: radiostace

#40

gib attention

