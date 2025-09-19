Woman Dumps Bro’s Kids With A Friend To Go Shopping, He Can’t Believe Her Audacity

Being child-free is a choice, and any such person would hate it if their family unceremoniously dumped kids on them to babysit. However, when your relatives really need your help, all it takes is basic humanity to understand that you should help them, right?
Unfortunately, not everyone has that much empathy, just like the original poster (OP). She claimed that taking her dogs to the spa and going shopping was more important for her than looking after her niblings after their mom broke her leg. Of course, netizens slammed her online. Read on to find out the whole story!
More info: Reddit
Not everyone has enough empathy to know that they have to help out their family in emergencies
Image credits: benzoix / Freepik (not the actual photo)
The poster’s brother left his 2 kids with her, as his wife broke her leg and he had to take her to the hospital, but this irked her
Image credits: anonymous
Image credits: freepik / Freepik (not the actual photo)
Apparently, she had to take her dogs to the spa and go shopping, so she dumped the kids on her friend, and her brother was beyond furious
Image credits: anonymous
Image credits: Wavebreak Media / Freepik (not the actual photo)
Her father also called to ask how she could do this, but the child-free poster didn’t feel responsible for kids that aren’t hers
Image credits: anonymous
She even snapped at her dad, who won’t be walking her down the aisle, as he demanded how she chose her stupid dogs over family
In today’s story, netizens gave a harsh reality check to the poster after she vented online. She tells us that she shares a huge house with her boyfriend, but she is child-free and has 2 dogs and 1 cat. One day, her brother asked her to look after his two kids because his wife broke her leg and he had to rush to the hospital with her, and she was the only one available.
Considering it’s a medical emergency, anyone would understand, right? Not this lady, though, because she and her boyfriend both had to leave their dogs in a spa and then go shopping in the mall. They felt that this was somehow more important than caring about their troubled family. Guess what she did? Called a friend and unceremoniously dumped the kids on her!
Get this, her brother had never met this friend, so when he called, he just couldn’t believe what his sister had done. He was extremely angry, which is an understatement, as he went to his friend’s house and picked up his kids. After all, it’s a random stranger for him, and how can he just trust anyone with his children?
Well, she ignored him as she felt he would just shout at her, but then, she got a call from their father. Even he was furious that she chose her “dumb dogs over her nephew and niece”. This annoyed her so much that she claimed that he should forget walking her down the aisle if he insults “her family” like this. Ouch, that’s a hurtful thing to say!
Image credits: sarah b / Unsplash (not the actual photo)
When she vented online, netizens just couldn’t believe how entitled and selfish she sounded. They understood her decision to be child-free, but not being willing to look after the kids in an emergency was downright unempathetic. They questioned why both she and the boyfriend had to go take the dogs when one could do it, but not shopping? Surely, she could postpone it!
However, experts warn that people with a sense of entitlement put their own personal needs before everyone else’s needs. Research also suggests that this is a narcissistic personality trait. A few commentators couldn’t help but point out that her lack of empathy and her extremely selfish behavior towards her own family made it pretty clear that she’s a narcissist.
Not only did they call out her mean girl behavior, but netizens also felt that she tried to play the victim card as she came on Reddit looking for validation. It has been observed that “people high in narcissism may see themselves as victims of interpersonal transgressions more often than people not living with the disorder.” Well, it’s a good thing that she got a reality check from them.
Folks online also highlighted the way she spoke with her father, and they felt that it was very disrespectful. Instead of acknowledging her mistake, she just made things worse by fighting with her father. Seems like some people never learn. Wouldn’t you be frustrated too if you were in her brother’s shoes? Let us know your thoughts in the comments below!
People online were shocked by her heartless behavior and didn’t hesitate to call out her sense of entitlement
Follow Us