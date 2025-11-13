Turns Out Beetles In Japan Are Such A Big Deal That People Keep Them As Pets And Feed Them Jelly Cups

Dog might be man’s best friend, but there are more friends to find in this world. For example… A beetle. However it turns out that someone having a beetle as a pet is not that rare after all. What is more surprising is the fact that these crawlers have a sweet tooth. Yep, you read that right. These little cute jelly cups may look like something you ate in your childhood, but beetles appreciate these cups way more than us. In fact, they come in many tastes and are manufactured solely for beetles, their most loyal customers.
Humans are not the only species who can enjoy a jelly cup
Here’s how this discovery was made by a Tumblr user
Image credits: kingdomofbeetleTW
The colorful jelly cups attracted colorful reactions
Did you like this article? Follow us on Google News
Follow Us