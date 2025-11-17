80 Pieces Of Creative Graffiti That People Found And Shared On The Internet

Ah, there you are, fellow street art enthusiast! We recognized you as soon as you clicked on this post — you’re the one who can’t resist pausing during your daily commute to snap a pic of that remarkable piece of creative graffiti that appeared overnight on the once-bare wall of a crumbling building.
If there’s something that links all cities in the world, from the smallest to the most populated, it’s the flourishing street art at every corner. Be it Tokyo or Paris, Moscow or Cape Town, you’ll find graffiti masterpieces gracing buildings, sidewalks, street signs, and even trash cans. Urban art has evolved into a worldwide culture, with prestigious art museums and galleries that have taken notice, welcoming and displaying the works of gifted street artists.
With this thought in mind, we realized how many incredible and unique wall murals are out there, eagerly awaiting the admiration of more than locals and occasional tourists. And thus, our quest began to curate a collection of the best graffiti finds, the ones we believe have the potential to spark your inner Banksy or Blu!
These urban art showcases are like little love letters to the cities and neighborhoods they inhabit, reminding us that behind every concrete jungle lies a tapestry of stories, cultures, and emotions. As you scroll through our street art discoveries, we hope you’ll also experience a sense of connection with your fellow citizens, realizing that urban art is much more than splattered paint on a wall. It’s the silent companion in the background of our daily lives, whether we’re waiting for the bus, enjoying some music, or simply lost in thought, and as such, it should be much more appreciated. And who knows, perhaps one day we’ll bump into each other on some graffiti-adorned street corner, our eyes sparkling with the same sense of wonder and delight!
#1 My Dog Yawned At The Exact Moment I Took A Photo Of Him In Front Of The Graffiti That Looks Like Him
Image source: living-trainwreck
#2 Baby Yoda By Sock.wildsketch
Image source: ThoruLeRelou, instagram.com
#3 Fanakapan Does Some Unreal “Balloon Graff” 3D Realism
Image source: fanakapan
#4 Amazing Graffiti
Image source: remiink
#5 This Graffiti
Image source: pref_id
#6 Perfect Simpsons Graffiti
Image source: efixworld
#7 Lust, By Adam Fu
Image source: MattJ_33
#8 This Cool Simpsons Piece In Brighton
Image source: toska11art
#9 Almost
Image source: marcurrann
#10 Vile
Image source: vile_graffiti
#11 How I’m Feelin’ Lately…
#12 Odeith
Image source: odeith
#13 Somewhere In Czech Republic
Image source: reddit.com
#14 PRGCREW
Image source: Phlogistoned
#15 Outdoor Seating With A Side Of Graffiti
Image source: Amakall
#16 Disk Piece Inspired By Artist Hajime Sorayama
Image source: Diskism
#17 Vile
Image source: vile_graffiti
#18 French Graffiti
Image source: imgur.com
#19 Morf
Image source: greymatterhiphop
#20 Found This By The Thames Way Up A Dead End Path Behind A Sewage Treatment Plant
Image source: confusedbossman
#21 Graffiti Under A Bridge In Lancashire, UK
Image source: AliceMu18
#22 Action In Germany
#23 From Dublin
Image source: zukus87
#24 Vokles
Image source: greymatterhiphop
#25 Beaney Lane, Melbourne
Image source: Munny_Penny
#26 Cool Piece Came Into Our Yard
Image source: amc-eagle
#27 My Most Recent Piece In My Favorite Spot. Whatcha Guys Think?
Image source: KableKart
#28 Lovepusher
Image source: lovepusher
#29 Melbourne Graffiti
Image source: Shady_Slim
#30 Hades
Image source: greymatterhiphop
#31 Bologna, Italy
Image source: Haunting_Intern7976
#32 3D Illusion By Aakash Nihalani
Image source: earthmoonsun
#33 Minneapolis, MN
Image source: JoeGraffito
#34 Press F
Image source: lushsux
#35 I’m Not Your Buddy Friend
Image source: badtasteinlife
#36 This Respectful Graffiti Artist Used Plastic Wrap For An Easy To Clean Up Tag
Image source: Bloodandfecalmatter
#37 Deef Version Of JP Version Of Dilophosaurus
Image source: reddit.com
#38 Kansas City, MO
Image source: Jolly_Psychology8462
#39 Painted A Faux Neon Piece Yesterday
Image source: candiebandit
#40 Anime Graffiti At Mumbai, India
Image source: reddit.com
#41 Graffiti
Image source: alexe0639
#42 Used All My Remaining Scrap Paint
Image source: blaisemurals
#43 Boog, Not Mine But Dope
Image source: sam-redd
#44 To Each Their Own
Image source: Bierrr
#45 Something I Painted Yesterday
Image source: candiebandit
#46 Shoreditch Street Art
Image source: street_art_goodness
#47 Did An Octane Graffiti
Image source: Titanick6
#48 Edgerunners Graffiti In Budapest Hungary
Image source: Kooma24
#49 Rei Ayanami Graffiti En Arica
Image source: Arsenico_As33
#50 Creative Graffiti
Image source: heavyweightdescryer
#51 ACABadabra
Image source: Jazz0u
#52 Stinky Pinky. What Y’all Think?
Image source: Beautiful-Drop-271
#53 Skare
Image source: skareone
#54 Poster
Image source: Flick__This
#55 Zwonster
Image source: two_doorz
#56 Moiz
Image source: Virtual-Virus-5089
#57 I Have No Words
#58 Melbourne, AU
Image source: Bon_Von_Jaques
#59 Flu
Image source: desayunodelicioso
#60 Wesh
Image source: Flick__This
#61 Creative Graffiti
Image source: sadrzajiforma
#62 Interesting Graffiti
Image source: bongobode
#63 Pikachu And Bulbasaur
Image source: thenorb
#64 Zaer, London, UK
Image source: throwyawayhehe
#65 Slot
Image source: dillis
#66 Washington State, Beaumont TX
Image source: danorobles
#67 San Diego ️
Image source: BC4235
#68 There… Yellow
Image source: _lu.ka___
#69 Bluey, He’s The Most Annoying Graffiti In The World
Image source: Cooked_Bread
#70 Some Simpsons Art I’ve Seen Come Into Where I Work
Image source: Jedibri81
#71 Duel Ris Spotted In NYC
Image source: leisure_world
#72 Morning Traffic
Image source: Etsu87
#73 Graffiti
Image source: funkylarochelle
#74 Kings Highway – Brooklyn, NYC
Image source: ataferner
#75 Orcas Philly
Image source: MattDeibert
#76 Kesh
Image source: ome39108
#77 Lacy – PDX
Image source: Prior_Photo_8744
#78 Eksy
Image source: Beautiful-Drop-271
#79 Creative Graffiti
Image source: dripfeed666
#80 Kira
Image source: paderborn_graffiti_lover
