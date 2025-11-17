80 Pieces Of Creative Graffiti That People Found And Shared On The Internet

Ah, there you are, fellow street art enthusiast! We recognized you as soon as you clicked on this post — you’re the one who can’t resist pausing during your daily commute to snap a pic of that remarkable piece of creative graffiti that appeared overnight on the once-bare wall of a crumbling building.

If there’s something that links all cities in the world, from the smallest to the most populated, it’s the flourishing street art at every corner. Be it Tokyo or Paris, Moscow or Cape Town, you’ll find graffiti masterpieces gracing buildings, sidewalks, street signs, and even trash cans. Urban art has evolved into a worldwide culture, with prestigious art museums and galleries that have taken notice, welcoming and displaying the works of gifted street artists.

With this thought in mind, we realized how many incredible and unique wall murals are out there, eagerly awaiting the admiration of more than locals and occasional tourists. And thus, our quest began to curate a collection of the best graffiti finds, the ones we believe have the potential to spark your inner Banksy or Blu!

These urban art showcases are like little love letters to the cities and neighborhoods they inhabit, reminding us that behind every concrete jungle lies a tapestry of stories, cultures, and emotions. As you scroll through our street art discoveries, we hope you’ll also experience a sense of connection with your fellow citizens, realizing that urban art is much more than splattered paint on a wall. It’s the silent companion in the background of our daily lives, whether we’re waiting for the bus, enjoying some music, or simply lost in thought, and as such, it should be much more appreciated. And who knows, perhaps one day we’ll bump into each other on some graffiti-adorned street corner, our eyes sparkling with the same sense of wonder and delight!

#1 My Dog Yawned At The Exact Moment I Took A Photo Of Him In Front Of The Graffiti That Looks Like Him

Image source: living-trainwreck

#2 Baby Yoda By Sock.wildsketch

Image source: ThoruLeRelou, instagram.com

#3 Fanakapan Does Some Unreal “Balloon Graff” 3D Realism

Image source: fanakapan

#4 Amazing Graffiti

Image source: remiink

#5 This Graffiti

Image source: pref_id

#6 Perfect Simpsons Graffiti

Image source: efixworld

#7 Lust, By Adam Fu

Image source: MattJ_33

#8 This Cool Simpsons Piece In Brighton

Image source: toska11art

#9 Almost

Image source: marcurrann

#10 Vile

Image source: vile_graffiti

#11 How I’m Feelin’ Lately…

#12 Odeith

Image source: odeith

#13 Somewhere In Czech Republic

Image source: reddit.com

#14 PRGCREW

Image source: Phlogistoned

#15 Outdoor Seating With A Side Of Graffiti

Image source: Amakall

#16 Disk Piece Inspired By Artist Hajime Sorayama

Image source: Diskism

#17 Vile

Image source: vile_graffiti

#18 French Graffiti

Image source: imgur.com

#19 Morf

Image source: greymatterhiphop

#20 Found This By The Thames Way Up A Dead End Path Behind A Sewage Treatment Plant

Image source: confusedbossman

#21 Graffiti Under A Bridge In Lancashire, UK

Image source: AliceMu18

#22 Action In Germany

#23 From Dublin

Image source: zukus87

#24 Vokles

Image source: greymatterhiphop

#25 Beaney Lane, Melbourne

Image source: Munny_Penny

#26 Cool Piece Came Into Our Yard

Image source: amc-eagle

#27 My Most Recent Piece In My Favorite Spot. Whatcha Guys Think?

Image source: KableKart

#28 Lovepusher

Image source: lovepusher

#29 Melbourne Graffiti

Image source: Shady_Slim

#30 Hades

Image source: greymatterhiphop

#31 Bologna, Italy

Image source: Haunting_Intern7976

#32 3D Illusion By Aakash Nihalani

Image source: earthmoonsun

#33 Minneapolis, MN

Image source: JoeGraffito

#34 Press F

Image source: lushsux

#35 I’m Not Your Buddy Friend

Image source: badtasteinlife

#36 This Respectful Graffiti Artist Used Plastic Wrap For An Easy To Clean Up Tag

Image source: Bloodandfecalmatter

#37 Deef Version Of JP Version Of Dilophosaurus

Image source: reddit.com

#38 Kansas City, MO

Image source: Jolly_Psychology8462

#39 Painted A Faux Neon Piece Yesterday

Image source: candiebandit

#40 Anime Graffiti At Mumbai, India

Image source: reddit.com

#41 Graffiti

Image source: alexe0639

#42 Used All My Remaining Scrap Paint

Image source: blaisemurals

#43 Boog, Not Mine But Dope

Image source: sam-redd

#44 To Each Their Own

Image source: Bierrr

#45 Something I Painted Yesterday

Image source: candiebandit

#46 Shoreditch Street Art

Image source: street_art_goodness

#47 Did An Octane Graffiti

Image source: Titanick6

#48 Edgerunners Graffiti In Budapest Hungary

Image source: Kooma24

#49 Rei Ayanami Graffiti En Arica

Image source: Arsenico_As33

#50 Creative Graffiti

Image source: heavyweightdescryer

#51 ACABadabra

Image source: Jazz0u

#52 Stinky Pinky. What Y’all Think?

Image source: Beautiful-Drop-271

#53 Skare

Image source: skareone

#54 Poster

Image source: Flick__This

#55 Zwonster

Image source: two_doorz

#56 Moiz

Image source: Virtual-Virus-5089

#57 I Have No Words

#58 Melbourne, AU

Image source: Bon_Von_Jaques

#59 Flu

Image source: desayunodelicioso

#60 Wesh

Image source: Flick__This

#61 Creative Graffiti

Image source: sadrzajiforma

#62 Interesting Graffiti

Image source: bongobode

#63 Pikachu And Bulbasaur

Image source: thenorb

#64 Zaer, London, UK

Image source: throwyawayhehe

#65 Slot

Image source: dillis

#66 Washington State, Beaumont TX

Image source: danorobles

#67 San Diego ️

Image source: BC4235

#68 There… Yellow

Image source: _lu.ka___

#69 Bluey, He’s The Most Annoying Graffiti In The World

Image source: Cooked_Bread

#70 Some Simpsons Art I’ve Seen Come Into Where I Work

Image source: Jedibri81

#71 Duel Ris Spotted In NYC

Image source: leisure_world

#72 Morning Traffic

Image source: Etsu87

#73 Graffiti

Image source: funkylarochelle

#74 Kings Highway – Brooklyn, NYC

Image source: ataferner

#75 Orcas Philly

Image source: MattDeibert

#76 Kesh

Image source: ome39108

#77 Lacy – PDX

Image source: Prior_Photo_8744

#78 Eksy

Image source: Beautiful-Drop-271

#79 Creative Graffiti

Image source: dripfeed666

#80 Kira

Image source: paderborn_graffiti_lover

