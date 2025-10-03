“Arrest Every Plastic Surgeon In LA”: Jennifer Lawrence Sparks Frenzy At Paris Fashion Week

Jennifer Lawrence’s recent public appearance sparked a heated controversy on social media over her face looking nothing like hers.
The 35-year-old actress attended Paris Fashion Week, but instead of her stylish outfit stealing the spotlight, whispers of plastic surgery and comparisons to other Hollywood stars dominated the conversation.
“Literally everyone has the same face now, and it’s starting to get really scary,” wrote one concerned user online.
Jennifer Lawrence stepped out in Paris in a classic Christian Dior look to attend Paris Fashion Week
The Hunger Games alum attended designer Jonathan Anderson’s debut Dior womenswear collection during the annual fashion event on October 1.
Jennifer, whose fashion relationship with Christian Dior dates back over a decade to 2012, sported a chic look by the French house.
She donned a classic beige trench coat, referencing the Delft dress, a couture silhouette established by founder Christian Dior himself in 1948.
The knee-length trench was paired with an untucked pale blue Oxford shirt, a cropped black fitted vest, and a pair of baggy gray trousers.
Jennifer kept her off-duty look simple, accessorizing with a leather burgundy hand clutch, aviator sunglasses, and black Mary Jane ballet flats.
She wore her blonde hair loosely cascading down her back and sported a full face of makeup with rosy pink cheeks, voluminous eyelashes, and matte lipstick.
The Oscar winner sparked rumors of having gone under the knife, as she looked unrecognizable to fans
“Every plastic surgeon in Hollywood needs to lose their license,” expressed one displeased fan.
In a now-viral clip of the actress posing for the flashing cameras at the event with a giant gold Dior sign on the wall behind her, she posed confidently with a soft smile.
However, confusion arose as netizens literally thought she had morphed into “Dakota Johnson,” “Ivanka Trump,” “Sabrina Carpenter,” or someone else entirely.
“What the f**k I thought this was Sabrina Carpenter!” commented one user.
“For a second, I thought she was Lily Rose Depp,” guessed another.
Lawrence, in the early 2010’s shortly after her rise to fame, admitted in an interview to having a rhinoplasty procedure (or nose job).
However, apart from that, she has strictly denied getting any other cosmetic procedures.
Jennifer denied plastic surgery rumors in a 2023 interview during a conversation with Kylie Jenner
During a conversation with Kylie Jenner for Interview Magazine in 2023, Lawrence addressed the rumors that she had undergone plastic surgery.
“Well, apparently I’ve had full plastic surgery… I also think it’s incredible what makeup can do because I work with Hung Vanngo… and I call him a plastic surgeon.”
“I didn’t have eye surgery. I’m doing makeup.”
Some users speculated that Lawrence’s look at the fashion show, which featured bangs on her forehead, a signature style of Dakota, gave rise to the lookalike rumors.
Others refuted Jennifer’s denial, with one user claiming she became a “victim” of “buccal fat removal.”
“We need to ARREST every plastic surgeon in LA because Jennifer Lawrence is NOT serving in this clip.”
In a now-viral clip from the Dior event, the No Hard Feelings star posed gracefully for the paparazzi
In March of this year, Jennifer gave birth to her and her husband Cooke Maroney’s second child.
During a press conference at the 2025 Cannes Film Festival in May, Lawrence shared how she had changed since giving birth for the second time.
She said, “Having children changes everything; it changes your whole life. It’s brutal and incredible.”
Amidst all the negative attention and comments, some social media users defended her, citing her age and agreeing with her past comment about the way makeup can change facial features.
“Imagine being a 35-year-old woman and deciding to wear a bold autumnal makeup look today and then go online and see people call you a botched uggo,” wrote one netizen.
Another chimed in, “She’s just wearing a s**t ton of makeup and very bizarre contouring. There is plenty of bad cosmetic surgery in Hollywood, but I don’t think this is it.”
Jennifer’s new look has been compared to big names like Dakota Johnson, Sabrina Carpenter, Ivanka Trump, and others
“We seriously need to rewire our brains from thinking someone getting a little Botox and AGING = getting a whole new face from a surgeon. She’s 35 now and was cast as Katniss when she was 20. She looks great. Let women age.”
Over the years, Lawrence’s facial features have changed noticeably, with her fuller, round cheeks becoming less prominent and her nose appearing more linear and narrower than it did in the 2010s.
One user, @HereforVK18, shared a compilation clip of Jennifer from each year, starting from 2010 to 2024.
He wrote, “Evolution of Jennifer Lawrence,” as the video highlighted the facial changes the actress has undergone over the years.
“That just looks like a truckload of makeup to me. You’ll see her back to the way she normally looks without all that crap on her face.”
“It’s a shame that she didn’t go to Taylor [Swift’s] surgeon,” sarcastically wrote one social media user
