45 Wholesome Pics Of Adopted Pets That Show What Joy Giving Them A Second Chance Brings To Everybody (August Edition)

The inevitable has arrived and summer has come close to its end. Before we start feeling autumn blues, there’s still a ray of joy left to squeeze from August and it’s Bored Panda’s monthly batch of adopted pets.

Thanks to the purrfect corner of Reddit known as BeforeNAfterAdoption, which provides an endless source of images of rescued woofers and adopted pooches, we compiled a heartmelting list to enjoy with your cuppa.

So without further ado, pull your seat closer, scroll down below and upvote your favorite adoption stories. If you, too, recently became a mom or a dad to a four-legged friend, share your story in the comments below!

And after you’re done, be sure to check out our previous monthly adoption features here, here and here.

#1 My Daughter’s Happy Tears Tonight When Our Skittish Rescue Made A Rare Public Appearance To Snuggle With Her

Image source: singingsprocket

#2 My Rescue Kitty Holds Me While I Do Laundry. She’s So Grateful

Image source: winterbaby26

#3 6/22 – Their Person Passed Away The Same Week As My Dad. Now We’re Surviving Together

#4 I Went To A Place That Fosters Cats To Adopt One Today, When I Put The Carrier Down Otto Just Jumped Straight In And Decided That I Wasn’t Getting A Choice

Image source: darthphallic

#5 We Went To Adopt 1 Dog And Left With Both, Can’t Separate Brothers!

Image source: SnapMastaPro

#6 Found This Stray Kitten With A Broken Leg At Work A Couple Months Ago. Got To Visit Her In The Shelter Today And Will Be Adopting Her After She Gets Spayed Next Week!

Image source: Tyrantflycatcher

#7 Ollie Wandered Out Of The Woods Two Weeks Ago And Has Officially Adopted Us

Image source: hipmetosomelifegame

#8 Made My Dog A Bow Tie And Cake For Her Adoption Day/Birthday

Image source: rlassoo19

#9 I Adopted This Cat From The Shelter 9 Days Ago. This Is The Look She Gave Me This Morning

Image source: FreedomAndChaos

#10 A Week Into Adoption vs. First Birthday

Image source: moariceplz

#11 Meet Gusgus, I Rescued Him Yesterday From A Girl Who Was Gonna Throw Him Out

Image source: haley136

#12 Meet Our Rescue Cat Mr. Chubbyhugs!

Image source: SmartCranberry8406

#13 Bonnie’s Big Smile On Her Adoption Day

Image source: ProfObladee

#14 This Is Tucker. He’s A 4-Year-Old Lab/Retriever Mix And He Was Just Adopted By The Seattle Mariners Clubhouse

He’s gonna get to hang out at the ballpark all the time, travel with the squad and enjoy his very own unlimited supply of baseballs. Doesn’t get better than this!

Image source: JonGilbonie

#15 My Rescue’s First Night Home

Image source: lilmissellis

#16 Adopted This Cutie, He Been With Us For 2 Weeks. His Name Is Boots

Image source: fatal-_-error

#17 Meet Jinx, My Newly Adopted 3 Legged Siamese Friend

Image source: Travel_by_Jonathan

#18 Just Adopted This Handsome Devil

Image source: _kevinschilli_

#19 My Newly Adopted Bestie

Image source: Glittering_Waltz_189

#20 Adopted 2 Kittens From Different Litters. I Am Jealous Of Their Relationship

Image source: Kalani_Vegan

#21 Adopted A 10 Year Old Blind/Declawed Kitty This Week And She Is Settling In Perfectly

Image source: No-Illustrator-9129

#22 We Adopted This Little Nugget. Meet Woof

Image source: Kitchen-Witching

#23 My Goofy Goober, Zeus. I Never Know I Could Love An Animal So Much

Image source: ThatEstyGirl

#24 Newly Adopted! I Named Him Steven

Image source: BestSpatula

#25 I Just Adopted A Cat That Likes To Hoard Mice

Image source: VDP6235

#26 Meet Lilo, Rescued From The Envigo 4000 Hence The Ear Tattoo. We’re Going To Give Her The Wonderful Life She Deserves

Image source: AliciaThePupLover

#27 Appropriately Named Kitten, Fern. She Has An Approved Adopter, No Surprise

Image source: gkpetrescue

#28 Just Adopted… She’s Precious!

Image source: foxfox70

#29 I Just Adopted These Kittens And I Really Need You To See Them

Image source: thegoldinthemountain

#30 Here Is Cleo. I Adopted Her Sunday After Living Alone For 4 Years And She Is Now My Official Computer Buddy

Image source: thecheckoutwine

#31 Adopted Him Last Week. He’s Extremely Energetic And Loves Everyone In My Family And So Do We. I Named Him Dior

Image source: CookieMonsterYayyy

#32 Just Adopted This Sweet Pupper

Image source: xxDisturbed

#33 I Adopted A Cat Who Has Spent The Last Year And A Half In The Shelter. Her Name Is Minerva And She Is The Prettiest

Image source: FreedomAndChaos

#34 My Uncle Just Retired And Decided To Adopt This Fella

Image source: canibalbarca

#35 Just Adopted This Sassy Girl

Image source: ottosoven

#36 Hi Everyone, Meet My Smol Baby Tortie Kaia. My First Kitty Ever! Just Adopted Her Yesterday

Image source: marcymarc32

#37 New Rescue Foster Has Taken A Shine To Me

Image source: Reibusu

#38 Fulfilled My Lifetime Dream And Adopted My First Cat Today From A Rescue! He Doesn’t Have A Name Yet But He Sure Has My Heart

Image source: biased_towards_blue

#39 Today I Adopted My Son, Brick!

Image source: Effervecsent

#40 Our Foster Fail Rescue Kitty That We’re Now Committing To Moving To The UK From Nz With Us! No One Wanted To Adopt Her, Can You Believe That?!

Image source: evieesweet

#41 Big Day Today For Avatar From Our Cat Shelter. His First Time In The Adoption Room Where He’s Free To Run Around And Play As He Likes. Meeting The Others Was A Little Stressful But He Did Really Well

Image source: sonia72quebec

#42 My Inmate’s Adoption Mugshot

Image source: Primary-Blood3190

#43 [oc] Our Newly Adopted Beanie Boy!

Image source: Kapu2018

#44 Murph Found Her Forever Home

Image source: Brother_Farside

#45 I Just Adopted A Kitten. Would Love To Know Her Breed If Anyone Can Help Me Out, I’d Truly Appreciate It

Image source: Natttt26

Patrick Penrose
Patrick Penrose
