Hey Pandas, What Are Some Unique Sibling Experiences That People Without Siblings Should Know About?

My roommate is an only child, and I would love to teach her the ways of a sibling household. Give me some ideas! For example, hiding the remote control so your sibling can’t change the channel, or blaming your sibling for the empty milk carton in the fridge. And, of course, some wholesome things like asking if they want something from the store when you’re going out.
#1
No matter how many times our parents claim they don’t have a favorite child… they do. And we all know which is which.
#2
are we friends? Enemies?
yes. yes we are.
#3
My sister is the best person alive and I love her. Also I hate her guts and she is a terrible human being
#4
A switch at any moment from best friend, most annoying person you’ve every met, and mutual silence.
#5
For most siblings, there has been an incident of food on the ceiling or found from a fan. For my sister and I, it was a carrot wrapped in fruit leather. For one of my friends, it was an old burrito. For another one, it was a cup of yogurt.
Having siblings is weird
#6
1. We can fight between ourselves as much as we want, but you DO NOT mess with one of us unless you want to deal with ALL of us.
2. If mom and dad don’t ask, then nothing needs to be said.
3. The sibling “look” when you offended them in public but they are going to suck it up until you get home.
4. If you put us on the same team, we will crush you. If you put us on opposite teams the competition will drive us to violence.
Choose your poison.
5. No matter how fun or great your sibling’s gf/bf is, the appropriate response is always some vague form of disgust.
6. Trying to keep from laughing while your parents are getting you in trouble. Yes, you were mad and slapped me, but now that Dad is trying to be serious about it, it seems hilarious.
7. Memories and embarrassing stories. When you live with someone since birth, you know absolutely everything embarrassing they have ever done. There is nothing like dying of laughter at 2am because your sister pooped the shared bunk-bed when she was 5 and you suddenly remembered it.
#7
there shall rarely ever be peace again and you must randomly interrupt their day to show them something every day
#8
My sibling and I fight over the most idiotic thing. Which I think is common. For example, who gets to carry the toothpaste back to the camper which is 10 feet away. It was a 2-hour fight and ended with my mother telling us to take a walk.
#9
My brothers and I are going through a weird phase atm. However after our father told he that he was ready to die and my brothers and I were in the hallway we made our promise. No matter what we stick together. We get mad at each other but never hold the anger.
#10
They know where the bodies are buried because they helped and will forever blackmail you with that information.
#11
Babi bro: …
Young bro: …
Me: Dont do it!!
Them: we didnt even do anything?!
Me: you were thinking about it!!
~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~
Us: *chillin in the living room with parent*
Parent: *leaves*
Us: *intense eye contact* *action music starts*
Us: *lunges at tv remote* *battle ensues*
Parent: *re-enters room*
Us: *peacefully seated in living room*
#12
They barge in on you just to call you a loser, turn the lights off, and leave the door open.
#13
There are some things, you don’t tell the parents . Ever. And there are some things, you immediately snitch on them for. And it is a very thin line. (For me at least lol)
#14
You always have someone to play with, but often you wish they weren’t there. You compete for silly things like who gets to press the lift or pedestrian crossing buttons. You may also work together to gang up on your parents. You find creative ways to get at your siblings without your parents noticing.
#15
“SISTER FOR SALE! ONE SISTER FOR SALE! ONE CRYING AND SPYING YOUNG SISTER FOR SALE!” -Shel Silverstein
#16
As an older sibling with divorced parents… how hard it is to have to struggle quietly and not show it because you want your younger sibling to be older before they realize that one of your parents is not a good parent. I want them to have the happiness that I miss feeling, because I can’t look at one of my parents without seeing the ignorance and broken promises. They still have the blissful ignorance of not noticing the lies and getting to play catch and be happy thinking they have awesome parents. Sorry this turned into a rant, but it’s so hard trying to look fine on the surface so your younger sibling can be happy.
#17
If you don’t “bully” eachother, are you really siblings?
#18
Lots of books have characters calling their siblings “Little sis” or “Hey big bro!”. In reality a standard greeting goes
“Hey.”
“Hey.”
#19
Just wanted to add one more lol
See or hear something your sibling did that your toxic mother would flip out if she knew?
No you didn’t.
#20
*sibling gets in trouble* Mom: “Why did you do that?!” Sibling, immediately, “Snail did it too! Snail does it all the time! Well Snail did *insert thing* so it’s her fault!”
*I get in trouble for something* “ok sorry”
#21
Not necessarily an experience but that siblings aren’t always close relationship wise, not as kids or adults
#22
This could potentially be triggering for S/A so you can read at your discretion. Its also very specific lol.
A year ago I dated an abusive ex of mine. I will call him “A”. he s/a me throughout our entire 10-month-long relationship. A also works at our local and only movie theatre (surprise, surprise.) Anyways. My sister went to see a movie recently and when she saw A, with her boyfriend, she legitimately shouted “F*CK OFF.” Idk why. But it was pretty epic. And that very same night she did that, we got into a fight over the last string cheese in the fridge. Siblings, am I right? :´)
#23
Age range matters. My older sisters are less than 2 years apart and are best friends no matter what life has thrown at them. Me being 3 years younger than the middle child, I haven’t talked to them in going on 1.5 years. And honestly, my life is perfect. I never fit in with them so this isn’t painful.
#24
Just because you have siblings, doesn’t mean they’ll be loyal to you. Especially after they marry and “have their real family.”
#25
This won’t apply to everyone with a sibling because I am a twin, but some of it overlaps. So
1.) knowing each other very well and knowing what the other person is going to talk about/their reaction to what someone says
2.) sharing homework and helping each other study
3.) having people constantly ask if you are related even though you have the same last name and look the same
4.) being annoyed because you never have any time apart
#26
As a fraternal twin who looks almost nothing like my sister just being constantly asked are you related, are you twins, can you read each other’s minds and of course the second the realize were twins it just constant name mix ups even with like people I have gone to school with for years bear in mind this is while we look very different and act very different have different styles and Interests
Sorry for a bit of a rant I always find this so annoying
#27
if you’re the youngest child, you’re the favorite so make sure ur always perfect. ugh.
i’m the youngest and my older siblings hate me for that. not my fault i was born last! not sure why i’m the favorite and why i always get what i want but i always do. don’t worry though, i’m not spoilt. i just want what i want when i want it.
#28
1. When you look at each other eye and understand what they’re thinking about
2. Perks of being an older sibling: gets to blame your younger sibling even though it’s your fault; you get to use the “OlDeR sIbLiNg’S iS aLwAyS rIgHt” sentence; if you’re arguing and they’re ready to snitch, “who do you think mom and dad would believe”(but apparently i’m also a younger sibling so karma always get me back 😭)
3. Us : we love each other
Also us : f**k you i hate you i wish you were never born
4. Once you get a sibling you will be granted with the ability to PrEtEnD
Notes : i apologize if some of them were not original because i didn’t read it first, and for the bad grammar, also sorry if some of them isn’t related to the topic😅
#29
When you have to get up, you had to make a mad dash to wherever and back before your seat was stolen. Another thing is hating and fighting each other, until someone else bothers one of my siblings. Then ya gotta fight because no one messes with your sibling except you!
#30
when you’re so mad at your sibling and then tell on your parents but then they get really really mad so they ground them and then you feel bad and you go and apologize to them even though they were the ones who were in the wrong. 😒 and then they don’t accept your apology and ur like 🤬
Follow Us