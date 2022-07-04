When No Demo Reno premiered in 2021, it didn’t take long for the series to become a huge hit. As the title suggests, the show focuses on home renovation projects that don’t require any demolition. The show, which is filmed in the Dallas, Texas area, is hosted by Jennifer Todryk who brings her bright personality and creative expertise to every project. By the end of each episode, viewers are always wowed by what Jennifer and her team were able to pull off. Now in its second season, the show continues to be a huge hit among fans and people are excited to see what kinds of renovations are going to happen on the show this time around. Keep reading to learn 10 things you didn’t know about No Demo Reno.
1. The Show Was Picked Up Thanks to Social Media
Over the last 20 years, social media has become an incredibly powerful tool. What was once nothing more than a place where people could easily keep in touch with family or friends has now provided a platform where people can brand themselves and work towards major opportunities in real life. That’s exactly what happened with Jennifer Todryk. Prior to the show, she built a large following on Instagram which ultimately led to the show coming to life.
2. The Show Doesn’t Have Official Social Media Profiles
Ironically enough, even though No Demo Reno came to be as a result of social media the show doesn’t have any social media profiles of its own. Those who are interested in staying in the loop with the show via social media are going to have to follow Jennifer’s personal page.
3. The Show’s Future is Uncertain
As mentioned earlier, the show is now in its second season. However, the show has not yet been renewed for a third season. This isn’t too concerning given the fact that we’re still pretty early on in the second season. With the show’s popularity, it seems likely that it will be brought back.
4. Each Episode Shows Three Rooms Being Renovated
There are some renovation shows that focus on one room and others that focus on the entire house. No Demo Reno is somewhere in the middle. In an interview with ET Online, Jennifer Todryk said, “We need at least three rooms, that’s what can hold an episode. Three rooms and then we have a B story. That’s what we have to fill the time, in order to do that, I have to have the three rooms.”
5. Show Extras Are Available on the HGTV Website
No Demo Reno may not have any social media profiles, but that doesn’t mean it doesn’t have an online presence. Clips and other show-related content can be found on the show’s page on the HGTV website. In fact, people looking to do their own renovation projects can get some tips directly from Jennifer online.
6. The Second Season of the Show Was Impacted by Inflation
People all across the United States are currently dealing with the stress of inflation and the crew at No Demo Reno is no exception. While talking to ET Online, Jenn said, “I think the thing that’s gonna be the hardest for even viewers to accept, is they loved that $50,000 that $40,000 renovation…However, that doesn’t get you anything anymore, at least not for the premise of my show…You can’t do anything under 85 right now, 80.”
7. It’s Unclear Why Tony Left the Show
People who have been watching the show since season one will notice a significant change in the second season, and that’s the fact that contractor Tony Taveras is no longer part of the series. Unfortunately, though, we weren’t able to find any information on why he left the show.
8. The Show Will Help Viewers Get Renovation Ideas
If you’re a homeowner who is interesting in doing some renovation projects around the house, No Demo Reno will give you some good ideas. While I wouldn’t classify most of the projects on the show as DIY, the good news is that you’ll know they can all be doe without the need for demolition.
9. There are No Plans for the Show To Extend Beyond Texas
The show currently focuses on renovating homes within the Dallas area, but there are lots of people who would love to see Jenn do her thing in other areas. As of now, though, it doesn’t look like there are any plans for the show to film anywhere else. This is likely because Jenn is based in the Dallas area.
10. Homeowners Must Already Have a Budget
Have you ever wondered where the money to complete the projects on the show comes from? According to a casting call for the show, “Homeowners must have an existing budget between $45K – $60K that will be utilized by our professional team”. This budget requirement may be higher now due to inflation.