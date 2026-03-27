42 Funny Tweets To Read Before Easter

Easter has been celebrated for centuries, but the traditions associated with the holiday have evolved over time. Some people attend church services to hear the story of Jesus’ miraculous resurrection, while others spend the day dyeing eggs with vibrant colors. Meanwhile, many kids (and let’s be honest, adults too) just look forward to hunting for plastic eggs and scoring a decadent chocolate bunny.
Regardless of whether or not you’re religious, there’s no reason why you can’t celebrate with loved ones on a beautiful spring Sunday while feasting on delicious food. Below, you’ll find a list of hilarious posts about the realities of Easter that Bored Panda has compiled from around the internet. So enjoy scrolling through, and be sure to upvote the ones that you’d like to send to the Easter Bunny!
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Image source: LurkAtHomeMom
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Image source: drhingram
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Image source: ThisOneSayz
Easter is often considered to be a Christian holiday, so it’s mainly celebrated by countries in the West, as well as some countries in Africa and several in Oceania. But much like Christmas, many people don’t think about religion when they celebrate the holiday today. Instead, it’s become more about spending time with family, getting a day off from work, and enjoying a delicious feast.
Plus, there are a wide variety of Easter traditions that people participate in around the world, depending on where they’re from. Eggs are often part of Easter celebrations, as people like to dye them in many countries and play games with them. In Mexico, they have “cascarones,” or confetti-filled eggshells to crack on people’s heads. But Condé Nast Traveler notes that in the village of Bessières, France, 15,000 eggs are used every Easter to create a massive omelette that will be shared amongst thousands of people.
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Image source: jzux
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Image source: LizerReal
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Image source: sarcasticmommy4
Antigua, Guatemala also has a fascinating Easter tradition. Locals create intricate and vibrant designs on the streets with sand, called alfombras, that look like stunning rugs adorning the city. But after they’ve been admired, the artists have to say goodbye to their creations on Good Friday, as a huge parade will walk through the streets, kicking away the designs.
In some nations, Easter Monday is considered to be a holiday as well, and if you’re lucky, you’ll even get the day off from work. But in Poland, they have “Wet Monday.” On this day, boys and men pour water on women and girls, which sometimes turns into a water fight where nobody is safe from being splashed.
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Image source: adamgreattweet
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Image source: copymama
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Image source: XplodingUnicorn
Now, if you’re not religious, you might feel a bit left out when friends or family members are celebrating Easter. But there’s no reason why you can’t host a brunch for your loved ones, buy Easter baskets for your kids, dye eggs just for fun, or bake festive spring treats. Chocolate bunnies are for everyone; they don’t care whether you went to church in the morning or not. Plus, if you happen to get a three-day weekend, you might as well enjoy it!
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Image source: daddygofish
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Image source: michimama75
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Image source: JimGaffigan
Just like any other holiday, Easter can hit consumers in their wallets. According to Business Insider, in 2024, Americans were expected to spend a total of $22 billion on Easter goodies and decorations. $3.5 billion of that would go towards clothing, as many people like to dress up in pastels or bunny-themed clothing on Easter Sunday. Meanwhile, $7.3 billion was projected to be spent on food and groceries. And when it comes to chocolate bunnies, Peeps, jelly beans, and more, Americans were expected to shell out a whopping $3.1 billion.
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Image source: SoVeryBritish
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Image source: XplodingUnicorn
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Image source: MumInBits
Do you think a chocolate bunny tastes different from any other chocolate bar? I have to admit that I do, and it seems like I’m not the only one. Because Switzerland reported that in 2025, the nation produced an impressive 23 million chocolate bunnies. And if you’re wondering how to go about eating one of these adorable little treats, TODAY.com found that the majority of people go for the ears first. Meanwhile, only 4% devour the bunny’s feet first. And a third of people say they have no preference at all when going in for their first bite. As long as the bunny is tasty, that’s all that matters!
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Image source: XplodingUnicorn
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Image source: deloisivete
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Image source: david8hughes
Did you grow up being told that the Easter Bunny would visit to fill your basket with sweet treats and your backyard with eggs that needed to be found? Well, this legend actually originated from German folklore in the 17th century. The “Osterhase” or Easter Hare was said to act similarly to Santa Claus, evaluating how well-behaved children had been during the year. And if he was impressed, he would bring small toys, colored eggs, and candy to place in their Easter baskets. The story spread to the United States through German immigrants in Pennsylvania in the 1700s, which is why it’s still so popular in the U.S. today.
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Image source: BurroFuma
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Image source: RealRodLacroix
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Image source: DanRegan_Comedy
Something else that not everyone who celebrates Easter knows is how it’s decided what day it will be on. Sometimes it falls towards the end of March, while other years it falls three weeks into April. And apparently, the reason why the date varies so much is because of the moon. Easter is always held on the first Sunday after the Full Moon that falls on or after March 21. So the earliest day it could be is March 22, and the latest date it could fall on is April 25.
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Image source: Cheeseboy22
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Image source: simoncholland
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Image source: EliMcCann
Are you feeling pumped for Easter after seeing all of these hilarious posts, pandas? Or are you dreading having to hide eggs for your kids to find? Keep upvoting the pics that you find particularly relatable, and let us know in the comments below how you plan to spend the holiday this year, pandas. Then, if you’re interested in checking out another Bored Panda list discussing Easter, look no further than right here!
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Image source: notmythirdrodeo
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Image source: ksujulie
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Image source: mom_tho
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Image source: Bottomofmypurse
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Image source: DanRegan_Comedy
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Image source: Billy_batshed
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Image source: dadmann_walking
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Image source: imightbefunny1
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Image source: simoncholland
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Image source: TheCatWhisprer
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Image source: Brianhopecomedy
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Image source: simoncholland
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Image source: DrZer0h
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Image source: mommy_cusses
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Image source: BunnieKat1962
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Image source: LizerReal
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Image source: caoimhinof
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Image source: alexissTyler
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