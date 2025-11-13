Anti-Vaxx Mom Tries To Bring Her Unvaccinated Kids Around Best Friend’s Infant, She Leaves A Brutal Comment

The anti-vaxxer community is no longer just a radical group on the internet that inspires memes but has led to a very real outbreak of more than 200 cases across 11 states. The situation is so dire that the The US Senate Committee on Health, Education, Labor and Pensions held a congressional hearing called “Vaccines Save Lives: What is Driving Preventable Disease Outbreaks?” to discuss how they were going to handle the situation.
While lawmakers are going back and forth about the possibility of mandatory vaccinations, parents are not waiting around and taking matters into their own hands in order to protect their kids. One woman in Portland, located in one of the hardest hit regions, wrote a scathing post about how to handle these anti-vaxxers, that shows this crisis has not only affected people’s health but also their relationships. (Facebook cover image: sisterwisdom)
A mother took to Facebook to call out anti-vaxxers in a brutal post, which targeted her former best friend of 15 years
Image credits: Sagie (not the actual photo)
Published in the sub-reddit group r/insanepeoplefacebook the Portland mother slammed her anti-vaxxer former friend, Emma, for almost putting her infant daughter in danger by attempting to bring her unvaccinated children to meet up with her and her child, who was too young to be vaccinated.
According to the Center for Disease Control and Prevention, children can receive their first measles vaccine (MMR) at 12 months and the second before entering school from ages 4-6. If young children are infected by measles the effects can be extremely serious. The disease can lead to pneumonia, encephalitis (swelling of the brain and even death.
The woman goes on to say that Emma didn’t inform her that she would be exposing her child to diseases any “any responsible parent would have vaccinated their of-age children against.” She criticized the anti-vaxxer mom’s behavior calling it “selfish,” and “reckless.” In the end, she adds that since the woman is “unable to determine the differences between a health blog and peer-reviewed fact-based science” the best solution is that she and her fellow conspiracy theorists “found another planet and moved there.”
People in the comments agreed with the mom’s harsh words
Follow Us