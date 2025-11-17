My 40 Ceramics Pieces With An Attitude That I Upcycled From Unwanted Dishes

I create functional artwork made from discarded pots at a community ceramic studio in Brooklyn, NY.
The challenge is to make something new out of half-finished pottery.
I was never great at drawing from life, but I know how to put eyes and noses together to make some funny faces. The first ceramic studio I worked at had a big pile of unwanted pottery in the back yard that they let people glaze for free to test out different glaze combinations. I quickly became obsessed with drawing faces and writing notes on the discarded dishes. I loved that quick throw-away jokes could be applied to a material that, if not dropped on the floor, could last for thousands of years.
I am afraid of the dark.
Dear cat, your food is disgusting and you cannot read and I love you.
Let’s eat cookies an after that…
I can see my house from here!
You have eaten all my brains. I hope you are happy.
Don’t talk to me.
This text makes the bowl harder to clean.
The partially-melted spatula is my favorite spatula.
We should go back to sleep.
If you can read this, I am sorry to inform you that the little candies have all been eaten.
So… We meet again…
Please do not forget to blink every four seconds.
When I find fruits that resemble human buttocks I display them in here. Look!
I made you a salad with wild edibles I found on my nature walk.
I didn’t know what to get you, so I got you this fancy bowl. It was 700 dollars.
I am ready for lunch.
Devote your life to us please.
The amazing fish who can speak.
I am sorry that your new baby is illiterate.
Your hands are a little gross. Please use a fork to eat the rest of the M&Ms.
Today is a good day to quit your job ans start illegal tilapia farm in the basement. Live your dream!
Measured in bananas, the circumference of this bowl is one.
My problems are bigger than your problems.
For your collection of very small rocks that look a little like human teeth.
Wow! This is just like eating off of my bathroom floor!
Fine art.
This water is from the sink, not the toilet.
It’s a shame that this thing only goes in one direction.
My pen is regular size.
I am looking forward to eating your corpse.
Let’s see if we can eat pancakes all day every day for a few months and survive.
It is a bowl to keep spiders in.
Now is not a good time.
Beep beep bip I am not programmed to wash dishes. Beep booop I am only programmed to dance.
I just want to eat soup and go to bed early, man.
I took a shower and I no longe smell bad and I think we should make out.
I’ll eat it.
