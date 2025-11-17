My 40 Ceramics Pieces With An Attitude That I Upcycled From Unwanted Dishes

by

I create functional artwork made from discarded pots at a community ceramic studio in Brooklyn, NY. 

The challenge is to make something new out of half-finished pottery.

I was never great at drawing from life, but I know how to put eyes and noses together to make some funny faces. The first ceramic studio I worked at had a big pile of unwanted pottery in the back yard that they let people glaze for free to test out different glaze combinations. I quickly became obsessed with drawing faces and writing notes on the discarded dishes. I loved that quick throw-away jokes could be applied to a material that, if not dropped on the floor, could last for thousands of years.

More info: Instagram | davezackin.com

#1

I am afraid of the dark.

#2

Dear cat, your food is disgusting and you cannot read and I love you.

#3

Let’s eat cookies an after that…

#4

I can see my house from here!

#5

You have eaten all my brains. I hope you are happy.

#6

Don’t talk to me.

#7

This text makes the bowl harder to clean.

#8

The partially-melted spatula is my favorite spatula.

#9

#10

We should go back to sleep.

#11

If you can read this, I am sorry to inform you that the little candies have all been eaten.

#12

So… We meet again…

#13

Please do not forget to blink every four seconds.

#14

When I find fruits that resemble human buttocks I display them in here. Look!

#15

I made you a salad with wild edibles I found on my nature walk.

#16

I didn’t know what to get you, so I got you this fancy bowl. It was 700 dollars.

#17

I am ready for lunch.

#18

Devote your life to us please.

#19

The amazing fish who can speak.

#20

I am sorry that your new baby is illiterate.

#21

#22

Your hands are a little gross. Please use a fork to eat the rest of the M&Ms.

#23

Today is a good day to quit your job ans start illegal tilapia farm in the basement. Live your dream!

#24

Measured in bananas, the circumference of this bowl is one.

#25

My problems are bigger than your problems.

#26

#27

For your collection of very small rocks that look a little like human teeth.

#28

Wow! This is just like eating off of my bathroom floor!

#29

Fine art.

#30

This water is from the sink, not the toilet.

#31

It’s a shame that this thing only goes in one direction.

#32

My pen is regular size.

#33

I am looking forward to eating your corpse.

#34

Let’s see if we can eat pancakes all day every day for a few months and survive.

#35

It is a bowl to keep spiders in.

#36

Now is not a good time.

#37

Beep beep bip I am not programmed to wash dishes. Beep booop I am only programmed to dance.

#38

I just want to eat soup and go to bed early, man.

#39

I took a shower and I no longe smell bad and I think we should make out.

#40

I’ll eat it.

