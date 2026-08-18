Perez Hilton’s Heartbreaking Question From Hospital Bed Revealed Along With The Answer His Family Won’t Share

Perez Hilton may be finding out that a hospital bed can be one of the loneliest places to be in, according to family friends of the Hollywood blogger.
The 48-year-old, born Mario Armando Lavandeira Jr, has been hospitalized since posting an alarming livestream, where he was seen harming himself with his children inside his Miami home.
“He’s about to find out who his real friends are,” said a family friend close to the controversial blogger.
Perez Hilton may be finding out that a hospital bed can be one of the loneliest places to be in
Since the day Perez Hilton attempted to harm himself on August 4, he has been hospitalized under Florida’s Baker Act, a state law that allows someone to be temporarily taken for involuntary mental-health evaluation.
The blogger is “healing up” after receiving extensive stitching for his injuries, a family friend told the Daily Mail.
“Physically, he is going to be okay,” they added.
As Hilton receives treatment, his loved ones have reportedly been telling him that all his “friends” are “in [his] corner.”
But apparently this is far from the truth.
The family friend claimed that they are still trying to figure out how to break it to him that he hasn’t received a single bouquet or get-well-soon card to cheer him on as he recovers.
“All the ones he wanted to reach out, all the celebrities who he has mended fences with, all the ones who said he’s their friend. None of them are doing anything,” they told the outlet.
The blogger’s famous friends are nowhere to be found as he recovers in a hospital, a family friend claimed
The family friend said Hilton would be “crushed” if he found out and questioned where his famous friends were.
“It’s sad really, how little people are rallying behind him. People who have told him they love him, but where are they?” they asked.
It was in the mid-2000s when Hilton turned into one of the most recognizable celebrity gossip bloggers on the internet.
He became infamous for closely following Hollywood stars and sharing rumors and unfiltered commentary about them on his website PerezHilton.com.
But his provocative style often landed him in feuds with celebrities.
For years, Hilton seemingly counted some of Hollywood’s biggest stars as his friends. The list seemed to include the likes of Lady Gaga, Katy Perry, Adele, actress-singer Emmy Rossum, and TV personality Spencer Pratt, who named Hilton as his son’s godfather.
“People who said they were his friends have not spoken out, not shown any support, publicly or privately,” the family friend said. “They know who they are.”
Alec Baldwin’s daughter Ireland reportedly took a swipe at Hilton while wishing him well
The silence from Hilton’s friends isn’t the only thing his family is keeping from him.
They are also apparently trying to shield him from seeing messages that have left them “pretty offended.”
One of those messages came from Alec Baldwin’s daughter, Ireland, who posted saying Hilton “was a piece of sh** but I wish him well.”
The family friend asked if it was necessary to “make a dig,” saying “Why go there if you want to say something, do you need to get your pound of flesh?”
“Those are the ones that we don’t want him seeing, we don’t need him to see people saying things like that, it’ll just make him spiral,” they added.
The family friend spoke about the future of his blog, saying content is likely to continue going up on his website.
But the tone will not be as snarky or “mean” as it used to be, and it won’t be calling people out.
Hilton “has a bible with him, and he’s really reading it,” the family friend said
Hilton, too, is currently focused on his faith and has been “really committed to it,” the family friend added.
“He has a bible with him, and he’s really reading it,” they said. “Praying.”
Hilton’s hospitalization came after a self-harm incident that took place on August 4.
Family members said he had been battling mental health issues before his sister found him locked inside his bedroom.
She later found him covered in blood, without clothes on, harming himself with a box cutter during a TikTok livestream.
His sister fled the house with Hilton’s three kids and her own kids, after which first responders arrived and “began treatment on scene for multiple lacerations and an overd*se,” authorities said.
If you or someone you know is struggling with self-harm or s**cide ideation, help is available: International Hotlines
“Genuinely feel for him but he sets a bad example for millions of messed up people,” one commented online
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