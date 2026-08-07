Perez Hilton’s First Words From Hospital Bed After Horrifying Livestream Revealed

Perez Hilton has reportedly spoken for the first time since being hospitalized following a disturbing livestream that prompted a massive emergency response.
A source close to his family has now revealed what the celebrity blogger allegedly said from his hospital bed as he began receiving treatment.
The reported update comes as new details continue to emerge about the disturbing livestream, his ongoing recovery, and the series of health struggles that preceded the crisis
One person wrote, “I wonder what prompted that. I hope the kids didn’t witness any of it…”
Trigger warning: This article discusses mental health, emotional distress, and a graphic personal crisis that some readers may find upsetting. Reader discretion is advised.
Perez Hilton’s disturbing TikTok livestream prompted viewers to call 911 as he experienced a severe mental health crisis
Perez Hilton, whose real name is Mario Armando Lavandeira Jr., was hospitalized on Tuesday, August 4, after appearing to harm himself during a disturbing TikTok livestream from his Miami home.
The graphic broadcast alarmed viewers, many of whom immediately contacted emergency services after witnessing the incident unfold.
According to the Miami-Dade Sheriff’s Office, deputies were dispatched to the residence after receiving numerous calls from concerned viewers.
Officials said Hilton was alone inside the home when they arrived.
Rather than forcing entry, deputies prioritized crisis intervention by creating “time, distance, and opportunities for communication” to de-escalate the situation before transporting him to a local hospital for medical treatment and psychological evaluation.
Graphic clips from the livestream quickly circulated across social media before TikTok removed the content and permanently banned Hilton’s account.
Reportedly, the platform later acknowledged that a “moderator error” delayed the video’s removal, allowing the livestream to remain visible for approximately 15 to 20 minutes after it began.
Days after his hospitalization, Perez’s first words were reportedly a simple plea: “I need help,” according to a source close to the family.
A source alleged the celebrity blogger’s first words from his hospital bed were, “I need help…”
The insider told the Daily Mail that the 48-year-old is now “stable and alert” and has been able to communicate with his mother, Teresita Lavandeira.
The source said, “He’s a man in a lot of pain. I think right now he’s focused on the physical, but it’s all tied together. No one deserves the torment he’s going through.”
The source added that while Hilton was able to articulate himself, he was still struggling emotionally.
“But I don’t think he’s quite self-aware enough yet [to understand exactly what happened],” they said. “He’s still in a dark place as I understand it. Just very, very sad.”
Despite the ordeal, those close to Hilton said the crisis came as a shock.
The insider explained, “That’s the thing, he was getting excited about future projects. It had been a good day up to then.”
His family has since confirmed that he is able to communicate, describing the update as a hopeful sign while asking for privacy as he begins his recovery.
In a statement released after the incident, Perez’s family also revealed that his three children, niece, and sister had been inside the Miami home shortly before the livestream began.
“When it became clear that Perez was experiencing a severe mental health crisis and harming himself, they immediately fled to protect the children from witnessing any further trauma,” the statement said.
Hilton’s family revealed his young children fled the home moments before the self-harm crisis as loved ones search for answers
Bryan Steffy/Getty Images for Netflix
“Our highest priority right now is helping the children begin to heal from what they experienced.”
The statement concluded, “An important part of that process is allowing them to safely return home and begin rebuilding a sense of security and normalcy.”
Meanwhile, friends told the Daily Mail they have struggled to pinpoint what may have triggered the crisis.
“There was nothing specific that happened that anyone knows of. He hasn’t been particularly depressed,” one family friend said.
“Nothing bad has happened; he was actually looking forward to new opportunities and new projects. The numbers on his website had been low, but they had been going up, not down.”
The source added that loved ones believe the family’s recent move from Las Vegas back to Miami may have added to the pressure.
“So there wasn’t like a big event. We think it’s the stress from the move. He can get very overwhelmed sometimes. Everyone knows that. But never to this extent.”
Hilton first rose to fame in the 2000s through his celebrity gossip website, PerezHilton.com.
While he helped pioneer online entertainment journalism, he also became one of the industry’s most controversial figures because of his harsh celebrity coverage and public feuds.
In recent years, however, he publicly expressed regret over that period of his career and sought to adopt a more family-focused public image.
Many viewers wondered whether Perez’s recent sepsis battle and medical trauma may have contributed to the crisis
Earlier this year, the popular gossip columnist endured a series of serious health problems that friends say left both an emotional and financial impact.
In March 2026, Perez was hospitalized for 21 days after developing severe sepsis caused by a perforated stomach ulcer.
Weeks later, he underwent another emergency procedure after doctors discovered a deep vein thrombosis, or blood clot, in his leg.
Medical experts note that severe infections such as sepsis can have lasting psychological effects long after the physical illness has passed.
According to the Sepsis Alliance, up to 50% of survivors experience symptoms associated with Post-Sepsis Syndrome, which can include anxiety, depression, panic attacks, sleep problems, and cognitive difficulties.
Research has also suggested that the intense inflammation caused by sepsis can affect the brain, contributing to mood changes and emotional distress in some patients.
Extended hospital stays and near-d**th experiences may also increase the risk of post-traumatic stress disorder, with survivors sometimes experiencing lingering psychological effects months after recovery.
Moreover, experts at Johns Hopkins Medicine and the Sepsis Alliance note, recovery from severe illness often involves both physical and mental healing.
If you or someone you know is struggling with se**-**rm or s**cide ideation, help is available. International Hotlines provide resources.
“Sepsis can linger for months and can make the brain backfire… It also can cause deep depression,” one netizen wrote
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