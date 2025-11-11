Man Puts On A Pink Tutu And Travels The World To Bring A Smile To His Wife Fighting Breast Cancer

Cancer is a thing no one would ever dare laugh about. However, with all the difficulties surrounding the illness, laughter can be the best medicine. The greatest example of this approach is The Tutu Project, a fun and simply endearing effort of a man who wanted to make things easier and funnier for his wife after she was diagnosed with breast cancer.

A man with a pink tutu might be all you need when things get dark. This is what photographer Bob Carey decided to do when he found out about his wife Linda’s diagnosis of his wife Linda – he donned the pink ballet accessory and took photos of himself in various different and unexpected places. All this just to make his wife laugh.

Actually, the wonderfully successful images immediately inspired joy, laughter and brightness not only for the wife but for many other women and their beloved ones in the breast cancer patient community. It’s no wonder that the photographs went like hot cakes and people started spreading the amusing pictures all over the place.

Hopefully, this great endeavor will become a larger project to brighten the lives of even more people who suffer from this uninvited guest.

Source: thetutuproject.com

Let us introduce you to Bob and Linda Carey

Linda was diagnosed with breast cancer in 2003,

The only thing Bob could think of is to make her laugh and innocently happy for a moment or a day, so Bob put on a pink tutu

“When Linda was diagnosed, that’s when I went to self-therapy mode. That’s what I do when things are getting hard. I start making photographs,” said Bob

“It is about keeping everything light and not so serious,” claims Bob

The endearing pictures of a middle-aged man wearing a pink tutu in many random places certainly made Linda laugh. But that wasn’t all. That was just the beautiful beginning

“The more I laugh, the better I feel,” Linda says

The cancer treatment began and Linda would take the photos to show them to the other women

Women were charmed by Bob’s beautiful endeavor. They laughed, they felt better, and it helped pass the time away

The pictures went like hot cakes

“Who would have thought a pink tutu would connect with so many people,” said Linda

Bob’s wacky but adorably sincere self-portraits helped him stand by Linda by standing out

The pictures helped raise not only awareness about cancer, but also helped empower those in need of hope

Sales for the book, titled “Ballerina,” and the Tutu Project calendar, go directly to The Carey Foundation, which is dedicated to financially supporting women with breast cancer and their families.

