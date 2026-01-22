39 Celebrity Passings That People Still Don’t Believe Were Random

We’re all going to give up the ghost sooner or later. That is one inevitable truth that applies to every single person, whether you’re a cashier at your local 7-Eleven or the president of the United States.
However, the passings of famous people get much more scrutiny and attention than those of a regular Joe. In fact, some are so fascinating that people come up with elaborate conspiracy theories to explain their suspicious circumstances.
A few months ago, Redditor u/1kBabyOilBottles asked fellow netizens: “Which celebrity [passing] do you find suspicious?” And it turns out there are quite a few. Did the girl who accused Prince Andrew really take her own life? And what are the real circumstances of actress Natalie Wood’s passing in 1981? Scroll down to see these and more stories that still live rent free in people’s heads.
#1
Kim Porter (Diddy’s ex).
Image source: Medium_Butterfly_524, TMZSports / Youtube
#2
Sean Combs had like several people in his inner circle die. Ex girlfriend and mother of his children, many close business partners, we know he is a terrible individual. All under 50 years old or so. He was also linked to Tupac’s m****r. How this guy is skating I have no idea….justice system needs an overhaul!
Image source: ARoodyPooCandyAss, Wendy Williams Show / Youtube
#3
Not a celebrity, but the underage girl who accused prince Andrew – Virginia Giuffre
She posted in Twitter that noone believe if she committed s*****e
Then got got by a bus , but survived
Then * wait for it * commits s*****e .
Image source: BenneIdli, The Telegraph / Youtube
#4
Brittany Murphy. And husband.
Image source: rogue1206, Conan O’Brien / Youtube
#5
The death of Sandra Bland in Waller jail. She was arrested for a brake light not working. Found dead in cell next morning. Hanged. Police say she did it. No.
Image source: Mysterious-Leave3756, ABC News / Youtube
#6
Sam Cooke.
He was a singer during the 50’s/60’s.
And no broomstick could have done that amount of damage to his body according to people that viewed his corpse.
Also despite being checked into the hotel, all his belongings were missing. Including thousands of dollars in cash.
Image source: Sumo_Cerebro, American Bandstand
#7
Wasn’t there a podcaster who died recently and his wife looked happier than a pig in poop 16 days later?
Image source: calnuck, CBS News / Youtube
#8
Trump’s first wife. Feds were talking to her about Epstein and she suspiciously “fell” down a flight of stairs and was buried on his golf course with no tombstone.
Image source: BrokenPickle7, CBS Sunday Morning / Youtube
#9
Elliott Smith. His girlfriend was in the shower and heard a scream. When she came out to see what was happening, he had a knife sticking out of his chest, so she pulled it out. Apparent s*****e. Something about that doesn’t seem right to me.
Edit: he was stabbed twice in the chest, apparently by his own hand. He had been arguing with his girlfriend before her shower.
Image source: Nossmirg, CRITERION / Youtube
#10
Princess Diana.
Image source: UnlikelyFetus, ITN Archive / Youtube
#11
Recent one: Charlie Kirk’s assassination has a lot of weird details that don’t add up. Multiple decoys in the crowd, the rifle supposedly being disassembled and reassembled multiple times for no reason, and the wounds not lining up with the calibre of bullet that was supposedly used. The crime scene wasn’t even cordoned off and multiple people in the crowd reportedly took things.
But also the inconvenient details from the authorities’ end? If the FBI were going to frame someone, I don’t think it would be a hyper-online groyper considering the way they’re trying to spin it as an excuse to crack down on the political left.
I don’t even know if we’re going to get more details, since Trump’s FBI is such a complete s******w.
Image source: TheAntleredPolarBear, George Janko / Youtube
#12
Natalie Wood.
Image source: BigODetroit, Allan Warren / Wikipedia
#13
Is there actually anyone who believes that Alexei Navalny died of natural causes in that penal colony cell in Siberia. 🤨.
Image source: IcyPie6377, 60 Minutes / Youtube
#14
The Boeing whistleblower – John Barnett
Image source: stalelunchbox, ABC News 4 / Youtube
#15
Tupac Shakur will forever be the unsolved mystery that comes to mind.
Image source: BBoySlim, BETNetworks / Youtube
#16
Dorothy Kilgallen
She was a journalist and popular 1950s and 1960s game show panelist who was skeptical of the conclusions of the Warren Commission’s investigation into JFK’s assassination. She published several articles about Jack Ruby and the trial in 1964. She continued to investigate the assassination after that point.
She was found dead in her apartment in 1965 from alcohol and barbiturates. No one close to her stated that she had ever had a problem with d***s or alcohol.
Interesting that she died just as Marilyn Monroe died; who also had connections to the Kennedy Administration and people believe she was taken out because of that.
Image source: belvedere58
#17
Jeffrey Epstein. They interviewed a man who served time in that exact prison wing that said it is set up in such a way that it is impossible to hang yourself. Among other things..
Image source: SpookyGatoNegro444
#18
Marylin Monroe.
Image source: Baby_In_A-Trenchcoat
#19
Ellen Rae Greenberg. Stabbed 20 times including 10 in the back of the neck/head and was ruled a s*****e?
Image source: Silly-Grape-9374
#20
Jon Benet Ramsey — more of a celebrity after her passing, but so many distorted stories and s***w-ups involved in the investigation.
Image source: Fuzzy-Zombie1446
#21
Billie Holiday. I think her blood is on Harry Anslinger’s hands.
Image source: TrixieHorror
#22
Maude Flanders.
Image source: Geezer-McGeezer
#23
Surprising that no one has said MLK Jr as there’s nothing about his death which fits the official narrative.
Image source: fayemoonlight
#24
Robert Maxwell.
Former billionaire, politician, media proprietor, and spy for Britain and Israel.
Fell of his yacht (*Lady Ghislaine*) one night and drowned
How unfortunate and not at all suspicious.
Image source: chazwomaq
#25
Virginia Guffre.
Image source: the4thbandit
#26
Nothing about the circumstances was reported as being suspicious, but the death of Jeff Buckley – I just found it so hard to accept that someone at that point in his career when everything was taking off for him could just go swim in a river completely sober and drown and the one guy who was with him didn’t even notice it happen.
Maybe it’s just it broke my heart and I couldn’t come to terms with it, but it’s never felt right to me.
Image source: No_Apartment_4551
#27
Heath Ledger – (Mary-Kate Olsen supplied him with multiple prescription d***s that he OD on)
After Ledger’s death, it was revealed that his
masseuse had called Olsen after discovering
the actor’s body. And after Olsen was informed
about his condition, she sent private security
people to his apartment instead of calling the
police. Afterward, she refused to cooperate with
DEA officials unless they granted her immunity
from any future prosecution.
Image source: hurtfulbliss
#28
Nicole Brown Simpson….
Image source: zionsmomma
#29
Whitney Houston.
Image source: Appropriate-Dot-9170
#30
Pat Tillman
K****d by “friendly fire” in Iraq, shortly after refusing a meeting with Donald Rumsfeld.
Image source: friend1y
#31
David Kelly.
Image source: International-Luck17
#32
Anne Heche.
Image source: Kimberlyjammet
#33
Jeremy beadle. Still waiting for him to pop up with a new show. Genius way to throw us all off the scent. Love that guy.
Image source: DefiantTelephone6095
#34
Not really celebrities but all the people that were involved in the Kevin spacey s**t.
Image source: Chrischi91
#35
Many people “involved” in Bernie Madoff’s crimes have died. It seemed like an open and shut case and some of them are not involved at all, just benefited. It is suspicious, but I can’t say more than that.
Image source: IrlResponsibility811
#36
I feel like people just want some kind of conspiracy theory to justify a death lol.
But Alexei navalny definitely fits this.
Image source: Tiny-Reading5982
#37
Anthony Bourdain. He begins a show where he interviews people who are opposed to tyrannical regimes and people like Vladdie Puddin and suddenly he commits s*****e. Kinda fishy IMO
It can happen of course, but the timing and the fact that a lot of the people he interviewed were k****d/disappeared makes it seem really sus/.
Image source: bigpaparod
#38
That One Direction kid. Idek his name, but falling from a balcony was listed in the CIA docs as the easiest way to assassinate someone and make it look like an accident or s*****e.
Also, Britney Murphy.
Image source: bunnykillsman
#39
Kurt Cobain. No one with that amount of drugs in their system could operate a s*****n. The documentary with the private detective was pretty eye opening (if true).
Image source: SnorkyB
Follow Us