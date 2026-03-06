29 Forgotten Celebrity Couples That Seem Like Unexpected Matches Now

It’s impossible to keep track of all the pieces of celebrity gossip. Relationships form, enemies emerge, and before long, much of their drama quietly fades from public attention.
But every now and then, you stumble upon an old photo or headline and wonder to yourself, “Wait… These two? Really!?” So, to refresh your memory—or maybe teach you something new—we’ve put together a list of famous couples that flew under many people’s radars.
Looking back at them, some seem sweet, some surprising, and a few even strange. Either way, they’re a reminder that when you’re in show business, your romance can be as unpredictable as your career.
#1 Ryan Gosling And Sandra Bullock (2001-2003)
Long before he became the internet’s boyfriend via The Notebook or Barbie, a twenty-one-year-old Ryan Gosling was busy charming Sandra Bullock. The pair connected on the set of the psychological thriller Murder by Numbers in 2002, sparking a romance that famously bridged a sixteen-year age gap.
They managed to keep things relatively low-profile for nearly two years before splitting in 2003, but the relationship clearly meant a lot to Gosling. Years later, he famously cited Bullock as one of the greatest girlfriends he ever had, suggesting that the pressures of show business were the only “bad guy” in their breakup.
Image source: Stephane Cardinale – Corbis/Getty Images
#2 Evan Rachel Wood And Marilyn Manson (2007-2010)
A wild media frenzy that erupted when Marilyn Manson and Evan Rachel Wood took their romance public back in January 2007. The pairing immediately raised eyebrows, largely because Wood was just nineteen years old while the shock rocker was thirty-six. Despite the intense scrutiny and the rollercoaster nature of their time together, Wood famously claimed back then that she wouldn’t have traded the experience for anything.
The relationship even escalated to a proposal in Paris in January 2010, but the wedding never came to be; they called off the engagement less than a year later, though the controversy surrounding their dynamic has kept them in the headlines long after the split.
Image source: E. Charbonneau/Getty Images, yahoo.com
#3 Macauley Culkin And Mila Kunis (2002-2011)
For nearly a decade, Macaulay Culkin and Mila Kunis managed to keep their romance largely under the radar, kicking things off back when she was just eighteen and he was twenty-one. Instead of chasing the typical Hollywood nightlife, the pair spent eight years bonding over low-key hobbies like playing World of Warcraft together.
While Kunis looks back on that era as a vital, supportive period of her twenties, she has since admitted that the ending wasn’t pretty. She openly takes the blame for their eventual split in 2011, confessing that she handled the breakup poorly and made a mess of things on the way out.
Image source: Ethan Miller/Getty Images
#4 Jennifer Garner And Scott Foley (1998-2003)
Life imitated art back in 1998 when Jennifer Garner landed a guest spot on Felicity to play the girlfriend of Scott Foley’s character, Noel Crane. The on-screen chemistry turned out to be the real deal, leading the pair to tie the knot in October 2000.
Sadly, the marriage was relatively short-lived and they separated in early 2003 and had the divorce finalized by the following March. Decades later, Foley told Andy Cohen that while there is absolutely no bad blood between them, they don’t exactly stay in regular contact anymore.
Image source: Ron Galella, Ltd./Getty Images, Ranker
#5 Salma Hayek And Edward Norton (1999-2003)
You might have forgotten about this pairing because they were so good at dodging the limelight, but Salma Hayek and Edward Norton were actually a serious item for four years starting in 1999. Their introduction was wonderfully mundane, meeting through their mutual chiropractor. They spent their time together keeping things quiet rather than hitting every red carpet.
While reports suggest they went as far as getting engaged, they never actually walked down the aisle; conflicting work schedules eventually pulled them apart in 2003, though they managed to keep the friendship alive even after the romance ended.
Image source: Dan MacMedan/Getty Images
#6 Jennifer Aniston And Tate Donovan (1995-1998)
Talk about the ultimate case of bad timing. For three years between 1995 and 1998, Jennifer Aniston and Tate Donovan were a serious item, even getting close to walking down the aisle. But in a twist of cruel irony, the relationship imploded right before Donovan was set to guest star on Friends as Joshua, the object of Rachel Green’s affection.
Donovan has since admitted that having to act out a budding romance with his ex while navigating a fresh, painful breakup in real life was agonizing, but to their credit, both actors managed to keep it professional and get the scenes in the can.
Image source: Kevin.Mazur/Getty Images
#7 Michael Keaton And Courteney Cox (1989-1995)
It might come as a surprise to some, but long before Friends became a global phenomenon, Courteney Cox was in a serious, six-year relationship with Batman himself, Michael Keaton. Kicking off in 1989 after an introduction by a mutual friend, the pair maintained a passionate connection that lasted until 1995.
They were known for being incredibly compatible yet fiercely independent; despite dating for over half a decade, they famously never swapped rings or even moved in together, preferring to keep their romance prominent but private.
Image source: Diane Freed/Getty Images
#8 Madonna And Tupac (1993-1994)
It feels like a fever dream now, but there was a brief moment in the early ’90s when the Queen of Pop and one of hip-hop’s greatest legends were actually an item. Rosie Perez played matchmaker for Madonna and Tupac Shakur at the 1993 Soul Train Music Awards, sparking a secret, intense romance that ran until early 1995.
The relationship largely stayed under the radar, mostly because their worlds were so different; Tupac eventually called it quits, reportedly feeling that dating a mainstream white pop star would hurt his street credibility and alienate his core fanbase.
Image source: Patrick McMullan/Getty Images
#9 Justin Timberlake And Cameron Diaz (2003-2007)
For a solid four-year stretch in the mid-2000s, Justin Timberlake and Cameron Diaz reigned as one of Hollywood’s supreme power couples. The spark ignited at the Nickelodeon Kids’ Choice Awards in April 2003, launching a relationship that the pair tried desperately to shield from the relentless glare of the tabloids.
While the media circus was intense, their eventual split in January 2007 was surprisingly drama-free. In fact, things remained amicable enough that they reunited on screen for the comedy Bad Teacher a few years later, proving that exes can actually work together without total chaos.
Image source: Alexander Tamargo/Getty Images
#10 Penelope Cruz And Tom Cruise (2001-2004)
It is a bit of Hollywood lore now, but the romance between Tom Cruise and Penelope Cruz actually sparked on the set of the mind-bending thriller Vanilla Sky back in 2000. The timing was definitely complicated, given that Cruise was still married to Nicole Kidman when production began, so he and Penelope didn’t make their official red carpet debut until the premiere of Captain Corelli’s Mandolin the following year.
The relationship lasted about three years before they went their separate ways in 2004. Cruz later shed some light on her process, insisting that she never actually falls in love while the cameras are rolling; for her, the romance is always a mystery that evolves from friendship only after the work is done.
Image source: Steve Granitz/Getty Images
#11 Janet Jackson And Matthew Mcconaughey (2002)
There was a brief moment in 2002 when Janet Jackson and Matthew McConaughey actually crossed paths romantically. The spark lit up when the pair presented together at the Grammys, leading to swapped numbers and a dinner date.
While the actor insists it didn’t go much further than that one meal, Jackson remembers it as a short-lived fling, admitting they dated “for a minute.” Either way, it remains one of those incredibly random, blink-and-you-missed-it pop culture crossovers that we wish had lasted longer.
Image source: KMazur/Getty Images
#12 Val Kilmer And Cher (1982-1984)
It might seem like a surprising match in retrospect, but back in 1982, a twenty-three-year-old Val Kilmer managed to catch Cher’s eye right in the middle of her thirty-sixth birthday bash. The two kicked off an intense romance that ran until 1984, playfully referring to one another as “Sid” and “Ethel” along the way.
Even though the relationship eventually cooled off, the friendship definitely didn’t; the two remained tight for decades, with Cher stepping up to support Kilmer through his harrowing battle with throat cancer in 2015.
Image source: William Nation/Getty Images
#13 Chad Lowe And Hilary Swank (1992-2006)
Back in 1992, sparks flew immediately between Chad Lowe and Hilary Swank, kicking off a romance that both actors described as a case of love at first sight. They eventually tied the knot in September 1997 and seemed to be in it for the long haul, maintaining a relationship that spanned over a decade.
The marriage eventually buckled, leading to a split in January 2006. While the public explanation was the standard line about “growing apart,” Swank later validated the swirling rumors that Lowe’s battles with substances were a significant factor in why they went their separate ways.
Image source: Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty Images, ranker.com
#14 Carmen Electra And Dennis Rodman (1998-1999)
If you want a snapshot of late-90s celebrity chaos, look no further than the whirlwind romance between Chicago Bulls bad boy Dennis Rodman and Baywatch star Carmen Electra. The pair moved at breakneck speed, rushing to Las Vegas in November 1998 for a spur-of-the-moment wedding that immediately grabbed headlines.
The honeymoon phase didn’t even last two weeks, though; just nine days later, Rodman filed for an annulment, with his legal team claiming he was so intoxicated during the ceremony that he honestly didn’t know what he was doing. While they briefly tried to make it work after that rocky start, the marriage was officially dissolved by April 1999.
Image source: Denny Keeler/Getty Images, ranker.com
#15 Ryan Reynolds And Alanis Morissette (2002-2007)
It is almost hard to remember now, but before he was Deadpool, Ryan Reynolds was half of the ultimate Canadian power couple alongside Alanis Morissette. The duo first crossed paths at Drew Barrymore’s birthday bash in 2002 and were practically inseparable for years, even getting engaged in 2004.
They weren’t shy about showing off their romance, either, but the engagement eventually ended in 2007. The split clearly left a mark on Morissette, who poured the heartbreak into her 2008 album Flavors of Entanglement.
Image source: Jeff Kravitz/Getty Images
#16 Angelina Jolie And Billy Bob Thornton (2000-2003)
It is hard to forget the chaotic, high-octane energy of Angelina Jolie and Billy Bob Thornton’s relationship at the turn of the millennium. After crossing paths on the set of Pushing Tin in 1999, the pair wasted absolutely no time, rushing to Las Vegas to tie the knot in May 2000.
Their marriage became instant tabloid fodder, defined by an intensity that bordered on the macabre, most famously, their choice to wear vials of each other’s blood as romantic necklaces. Despite the passion and the public fascination, the spark burned out relatively quickly and by 2003, they realized their lifestyles were just too different to sustain the bond and filed for divorce.
Image source: L. Cohen/Getty Images
#17 Reese Witherspoon And Jake Gyllenhaal (2007-2009)
Back in 2007, Reese Witherspoon and Jake Gyllenhaal were one of Hollywood’s cutest low-key pairings. The two connected while filming the political thriller Rendition and quickly settled into a surprisingly domestic routine, often skipping the red carpet scene to spend time with Witherspoon’s children.
Their two-year romance was serious enough that Gyllenhaal was reportedly ready to put a ring on it, but the timing just wasn’t right. Witherspoon wasn’t quite prepared for marriage again at that stage, leading the couple to amicably go their separate ways in 2009.
Image source: Noel Vasquez/Getty Images
#18 Ashton Kutcher And January Jones (1998-2001)
Before her iconic turn as Betty Draper, January Jones was once told by a boyfriend that she simply didn’t have the chops to make it as an actress. That unsupportive partner is widely believed to be Ashton Kutcher, whom she dated for about three years between 1998 and 2001.
The pair were together right as they were both trying to gain a foothold in Los Angeles, but according to Jones, he wasn’t exactly her cheerleader, explicitly telling her she “wouldn’t be good at this.” Fortunately for audiences everywhere, she ignored the critique and proved him spectacularily wrong.
Image source: Jim Smeal/Getty Images
#19 Liv Tyler And Joaquin Phoenix (1995-1998)
The set of the 1997 drama Inventing the Abbotts served as the meet-cute for one of the mid-90s’ most striking couples: Liv Tyler and Joaquin Phoenix. Tyler didn’t exactly play hard to get, later admitting she fell in love with Phoenix almost the instant they met.
The pair stayed together for a solid three-year run from 1995 to 1998, and in a refreshing twist for a Hollywood breakup, there was zero bad blood; they managed to keep things amicable and remained close friends long after the romance ended.
Image source: New York Daily News Archive/Getty Images
#20 Uma Thurman And Gary Oldman (1990-1992)
Uma Thurman and Gary Oldman were actually husband and wife for a brief two-year stint. The pair connected while filming State of Grace and rushed down the aisle in 1990, despite a twelve-year age gap. Thurman was just twenty at the time, while Oldman was thirty-two.
The marriage burned out quickly, ending in 1992, and both stars have since looked back on the relationship as a “mistake,” chalking it up to the chaos of youth and being at completely different stages in their lives.
Image source: Ron Galella, Ltd./Getty Images
#21 Fred Armisen And Elisabeth Moss (2008-2011)
It started with laughs on the set of Saturday Night Live in 2008, but the romance between Fred Armisen and Elisabeth Moss ended in anything but a comedy. The pair moved at lightning speed, announcing an engagement in January 2009 and tying the knot that October. The marriage collapsed just as quickly as it began, however, with a separation in mid-2010 and a finalized divorce in 2011.
Moss certainly didn’t mince words when looking back on the union, famously describing the experience as “extremely traumatic and awful and horrible,” though she did eventually concede that the split turned out for the best.
Image source: Bryan Bedder/Getty Images, ranker.com
#22 Paula Abdul And Emilio Estevez (1991-1994)
It felt like the ultimate early-nineties crossover when pop sensation Paula Abdul tied the knot with Brat Pack staple Emilio Estevez in April 1992. However, the marriage hit a wall just two years later, ending in mid-1994 over a fundamental disagreement about their future family.
While Abdul was eager to become a mother, Estevez was already raising two children from a previous relationship and realized he simply wasn’t up for starting that chapter over again. It was a painful admission that ultimately drove them apart, with Abdul later describing the split as a heartbreaking necessity for both of them.
Image source: Ron Galella, Ltd./Getty Images, ranker.com
#23 Sheryl Crow And Lance Armstrong (2003-2006)
The unlikely worlds of rock and roll and professional cycling collided when Sheryl Crow and Lance Armstrong got together in 2003. For three years, they were one of the most talked-about couples in the public eye, a romance that seemed destined for the altar after they announced their engagement.
The ride came to a sudden halt when just five months after he popped the question, the pair announced their split in February 2006, ending a relationship that Armstrong later described as a surreal chapter in his life.
Image source: Christopher Polk/Getty Images, imdb.com
#24 Tara Reid And Carson Daly (2000-2001)
Nothing screams peak Y2K pop culture quite like the romance between American Pie star Tara Reid and MTV host Carson Daly. The two connected on the set of Total Request Live back in March 2000 and wasted no time getting serious, quickly moving into a New York City apartment together.
Daly popped the question on October 29 of that same year, but the engagement didn’t last long enough for wedding bells to ring; by June 2001, the couple had officially called it quits.
Image source: Gregg DeGuire/Getty Images, en.wikipedia.org
#25 Katie Holmes And Chris Klein (2000-2005)
Katie Holmes and Chris Klein got together back in January 2000, uniting two of the era’s biggest teen stars in a romance that lasted half a decade. Things got pretty serious, too, with Klein popping the question around Christmas of 2003.
The wedding plans eventually fell apart and the couple officially called off the engagement and went their separate ways in March 2005.
Image source: Evan Agostini/Getty Images, ranker.com
#26 Keira Knightley And Jamie Dornan (2003-2005)
Before Jamie Dornan was leading the Fifty Shades franchise and Keira Knightley was sailing the high seas in Pirates of the Caribbean, the two were actually one of the UK’s definitive “it” couples from 2003 to 2005. They first crossed paths while working on a photoshoot for the luxury brand Asprey, sparking a romance that delighted the tabloids.
The relationship eventually buckled under the weight of their mismatched career trajectories; with Knightley’s fame rocketing into the stratosphere while Dornan was still finding his footing as a model, the intense public scrutiny ultimately drove them apart.
Image source: Evan Agostini/Getty Images
#27 Lisa Marie Presley And Nicolas Cage (2002)
It feels like the ultimate collision of pop culture dynasties: Nicolas Cage, a man famously obsessed with Elvis, actually married the King’s daughter, Lisa Marie Presley. After crossing paths in 2000, the pair embarked on a romance that culminated in a Hawaiian wedding in August 2002.
The union burned hot and fast and Cage filed for divorce just 107 days after the ceremony, meaning the legal proceedings to finalize the split in 2004 took significantly longer than the marriage itself. Despite the chaotic, high-drama nature of their short-lived time as husband and wife, they managed to cool things down enough to remain friends afterward.
Image source: Kevin Winter/Getty Images
#28 Seal And Tyra Banks (1996)
Way back in 1996, there was a brief moment when Seal and Tyra Banks were a standout item. The British singer and the American supermodel managed to keep their fling mostly under the radar, avoiding the usual tabloid frenzy.
They didn’t hide completely, though. The pair famously stepped out together for the World Music Awards in Monte Carlo that May, offering a rare public glimpse of a romance that burned out after just a few months.
Image source: Ron Galella/Getty Images
#29 Sofia Coppola And Quentin Tarantino (2003-2005)
Talk about a cinephile’s dream match. From roughly 2003 to 2005, the film world watched two of its most distinct voices, Sofia Coppola and Quentin Tarantino, become a romantic item. Their relationship coincided with a massive year for both directors, as 2003 saw the release of Coppola’s Lost in Translation and Tarantino’s Kill Bill: Vol. 1.
The support between them was visible, too; Tarantino was famously photographed wearing a promotional t-shirt for Coppola’s film, proving that even while they were competing for box office attention, they were still each other’s biggest fans.
Image source: Lalo Yasky/Getty Images
Follow Us