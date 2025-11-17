“What Screams ‘I’m A Terrible Parent’?” (30 Answers)

One of the wise people of the past once said that the mistakes of doctors and teachers cost humanity the most. I don’t know about the whole of humanity (I’m not so wise as to think so globally), but within the framework of one person, parents’ mistakes definitely cost the most.
Yes, that’s right, and nothing else. Because often the mistakes that our parents (or we as parents ourselves) make then affect the lives of children too much, and cause too much pain. Such as, for example, the mistakes listed in this viral thread in the AskReddit community.
#1
“I fed you, bathed you and made sure I kept a roof over your head. Now you owe ME.”
#2
Turning a child against their other parent. Parental alienation because *you* hate the other parent. So damn selfish.
#3
Letting your kid(s) annoy people without repercussions ex: Kicking the back of an airline seat
#4
Using the children for content
#5
Belittling your child’s hobbies and interests just because they are different from what you like. Your child is their own person, not just a miniature copy of you.
#6
Forcing kids to hug people when they don’t want to
#7
I met a 300 pound 12 year old girl. All her mom fed her was Burger King.
#8
Cussing at or insulting your children, especially in public.
I was in the electronics section of Walmart the other day and a kid was nearby looking at video games. The mother, presumably, comes over and starts dropping F bombs at him, saying she didn’t have money for any “stupid f’ing” games and to get his “dumbass” over here etc.
Broke my heart. I grew up poor. I new we couldn’t afford many toys or video games, but I would always hang out in the toy aisle or video game area while my mom would shop for groceries. Then she would come get me when she was done. No yelling, as she knew where I was the whole time. I knew we couldn’t afford those things so I never asked. I just wanted to admire everything. This poor kid could’ve been doing the same. Just window shopping, knowing he couldn’t have anything.
#9
If you’re always pointing out the negative of your kids personality or ability, they are going to live up to that. Accentuate the positive.
#10
Refusing to admit to their child that they were wrong or made a mistake. It’s really common to feel like you can never admit to being wrong because it would undermine your authority, but all you’re doing is modeling emotional immaturity, breeding resentment, and setting your child up for terrible relationship dynamics in the future.
#11
When your child is scared of you
#12
1. Give kid an order to do something without instructing them on what to do.
2. Watch them fail at the task and then berate their intelligence and swear at them.
#13
Not bothering to get a child a diagnosis when it’s needed. Usually the reasons are the parents don’t want to deal with the stigma of the diagnosis and/or don’t want the extra work of appointments/therapies/etc.
#14
Getting more upset by the people your uncontrolled kids are bothering in restaurants/airplanes/etc. than your kids’ terrible behavior.
#15
“I’m big, you’re little. I’m smart, you’re dumb. I’m right, you’re wrong.”
#16
“My parents did it to me and I turned out fine!”
#17
Shoving a screen in front of your 2 year old’s face to keep them entertained 24/7.
#18
Taking someone’s door away. I never understood some parents who did this.
#19
Thinking you know more about the kids mental state than they do.
“Pfft, I know you’re not depressed, I would know!” Oh really? Because you didn’t notice the self-harm scars until I pointed it out. 3 years later.
I’ve seen this situation play out far too often. Listen to your kid, you do not know them better than they know themselves, no one does.
#20
Shaming their child in front of people. Also, not teaching their child manners. Simple please and thank you can go a long way.
#21
Not showing compassion, and patience when their child makes a mistake.
#22
I am not a jehovah witness like my mom so one day she told me she doesn’t wanna know anything about my life. I’ll never forget that
#23
This is a personal one….. staying in a loveless marriage. My parents are in one but don’t get divorced and it f****d me up real good.
#24
Having kids to ‘plug the hole’ in a life that feels incomplete.
Having kids to ‘tick the next box’ after mortgage, car etc.
And the worst of all – having kids just to appease your partner when you don’t want them (I’m not talking 60/40, I’m talking when it’s 100/0).
#25
Giving your child the shaft because of a romantic partner.
#26
Being emotionally unavailable to your child.
#27
Coke/Pepsi in a baby bottle. bonus points if it’s given to the child along with an iPad.
#28
Lying about strangers to get your kids to capitulate. Like “if that cop sees you making a fuss he’ll put you under arrest” or like “You’re annoying that man with that noise, better stop or he’ll yell at you” etc
#29
Leaving a set of twin babies in the Mercedes Benz with the windows up when the temp goes up to the mid 80s
#30
Let things slide by saying its just a child😒
