Kendall Fuller: Bio And Career Highlights

by

Kendall Fuller: Bio And Career Highlights

Image credits: Wikimedia Commons

Kendall Fuller

February 13, 1995

Baltimore, Maryland, US

31 Years Old

Aquarius

Who Is Kendall Fuller?

Kendall Christopher Fuller is an American professional football cornerback, widely recognized for his versatile play and sharp defensive instincts. He has established himself as a prominent figure in the NFL, showcasing exceptional skill across multiple teams.

His breakout moment arrived during Super Bowl LIV, where he made a crucial game-sealing interception, securing a championship victory. This pivotal play solidified his reputation as a big-game performer.

Early Life and Education

Born and raised in Baltimore, Maryland, Kendall Fuller grew up in a household deeply immersed in football. His father, Vincent Fuller Sr., a certified public accountant and track coach, along with his mother, Nina Dorsey-Fuller, fostered a competitive environment for Kendall and his three older brothers, all of whom went on to play in the NFL.

Fuller attended Our Lady of Good Counsel High School in Olney, Maryland, where he excelled in both football and track. He continued his athletic and academic journey at Virginia Tech, where he earned the ACC Defensive Rookie of the Year honors in 2013, highlighting his immediate impact on the collegiate scene.

Notable Relationships

Kendall Fuller is married to Raquelle Fuller. The couple met during a night out in Washington, D.C., and dated for about a year and a half before their marriage.

Details about children are not publicly available, and Fuller generally maintains a private personal life outside of his professional football career.

Career Highlights

Kendall Fuller’s professional career is highlighted by his integral role in the Kansas City Chiefs’ Super Bowl LIV victory, where he secured a game-sealing interception. Throughout his NFL tenure, he has consistently displayed versatility, playing various positions in the secondary with high-level performance.

Beyond his Super Bowl triumph, Fuller’s impact extends to his collegiate accolades, including being named the ACC Defensive Rookie of the Year in 2013 and earning First-team All-ACC honors in 2014 while at Virginia Tech. His consistent play has made him a respected presence on every team, contributing to team success and demonstrating exceptional football intelligence.

Signature Quote

“To me he looks like a complete football player.”

Patrick Penrose
Patrick Penrose
More from this Author
Related Posts
Artist Uses Single-Length Tulle And Shapes It To Look Like A Painting (31 Pics)
3 min read
Nov, 18, 2025
OB/GYN Shares The Many Reasons Her Patients Had For Abortions, Says They’re All Completely Valid
3 min read
Nov, 13, 2025
30 Incredible Photos Of Real-Life Underwater Creatures That Look Like CGI
3 min read
Nov, 14, 2025
Five Other Shows “The Alienist” Reminds us Of
3 min read
Jan, 23, 2018
Ashley Tisdale Makes Name Change Official And Explains Why She’s Doing It
3 min read
Nov, 19, 2025
This 11-Year-Old Comedian Is Killing Audiences With Her Hilariously Inappropriate Jokes
3 min read
Nov, 11, 2025