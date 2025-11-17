30 Unspoken Work Rules That Everyone Should Know, According To The Internet

When you start a new job, it helps immensely if you have a veteran show you the ropes. It’s also a massive boon to your career if you can get your hands on a clear list of expectations the company has for you. But no matter the business, there are some subtle workplace rules that are practically universal and can fit nearly any industry—like avoiding trash-talking others, being polite to everyone, using up all of your vacation days, and keeping a paper trail.
One redditor turned to the r/LifeProTips online community’s members, asking them to share some of the most important unspoken rules in the workplace that everyone should know. We’ve collected the top ones that are bound to come in useful at your own jobs, Pandas. Scroll down to check them out and upvote the ones you agree with the most.
We were interested to learn more about the role that gossip plays at the office and what to do if someone’s talking about you behind your back, so we reached out to workplace expert Lynn Taylor for comment. According to her, gossiping at work can be a slippery slope. Taylor is the author of the book ‘Tame Your Terrible Office Tyrant’ and runs a popular blog on Psychology Today. You’ll find our full interview with her as you read on.
If you see someone eating lunch by themselves quietly for the love of god don’t take it as an opportunity to talk their ear off. Lunch time is personal time.
In 20 years your family will remember all the overtime you worked but nobody from the companies will.
That person who tells you the most interesting “news” from around the office is the last person with whom you should discuss any of your personal business!
Write every email as if you were to read it out loud in court.
Take all your vacation days.
We are not actually a family.
Anonymous surveys aren’t anonymous.
If you didn’t cook it or buy it yourself, it ain’t your damn lunch!
The real way to get a raise is to change companies
You get paid to get on with your team mates. You don’t have to like them, but you have to try your best to get on with them.
HR is not your friend. Source: I am HR.
I am not your friend, I sometimes would like to be, but it would be like a doctor dating patients. I view us as being on the same team and want to win together and am focused on how to help us all win. I am rare… again, HR is not your friend.
If everything is an emergency, then nothing is an emergency.
Always assume everything you say will be repeated to someone else, even when you’re on the phone in your office with no one else in there. Walls are thin. Don’t gossip, ever. That can make your work life miserable REALLY quickly.
No 8:00 AM meetings or 4:00 PM meetings.
If you work in an environment where you replace other workers (Eg a hospital), arrive on time. My time is just as important as yours. You might not think that arriving 2-3 minutes late is an issue, but I become irrationally angry when this happens. You’re taking MY time now…
Do not Reply All
Always drink two non alcoholic drinks before starting in with any alcohol at any work social functions. Give everyone else a head start so you never become the drama discussed the next day. Or don’t drink at all.
Pizza is not a raise. Do not be bought out by pizza and think everything is okay
Don’t send any bad news or criticising emails after 2pm on a Friday. The other person can’t do anything about it except worry all weekend, and that sucks. Save it for Monday
Don’t reheat fish in the microwave
Be nice to everyone, make friends with a few
No one is a rock star and we’re not having a meeting in the war room. We sell software Carl.
Nobody is there because they want to be. Everyone has something or someone they’d rather be spending their time with. Everyone is just paying their bills and goes through the same motions you are. Be sensitive to everyone’s time and work.
Don’t give details about why you are sick or going on vacation when asking your manager for time off. They do not need to know in order to determine whether or not you can take the time off. People love judging if your time off is “worthy” so don’t give them the chance. You also can report a manager to HR if they deny sick time (at least in the US, I’ve seen people fired over this)
Don’t f*****g date anyone there.
If you are being trained for a position accept the training. If you act like you already know it all (even if you do) people won’t share the little things that may be unique to that situation that make things easier.
Treat new hires with respect. One of them might end up your superior sooner than you know.
if you’re a woman, don’t bring treats in/set up lunches/throw parties and events unless the men are doing it too, or you’ll turn in to the office mom/caregiver and that hurts your career prospects. I followed this rule staunchly for a while, then gave in a few times, and now my boss comes to me for all of it, even though there are plenty of men on the team that could do it but don’t or won’t. Even after pointing out to my boss that he does this, and him realizing how that looks, he still defaults to me.
Please don’t be that person that cuts your nails at your desk.
Always be about 10 or 20% less chatty than everyone else.
