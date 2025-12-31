“Barf”: Heidi Klum Goes ‘Au Naturel’ On St. Barths Getaway With Husband Tom Kaulitz

As winter fully sets in and temperatures drop, Heidi Klum opted to go topless while enjoying a sun-soaked vacation with her husband, Tom Kaulitz.
The 52-year-old supermodel has been vacationing on the tropical Caribbean island of St. Barths (Saint Barthélemy) since Friday, December 26.
The couple jetted off after a snowy Christmas in New York City with Klum’s four children – Leni, Henry, Johan, and Lou, and Tom’s brother, Bill Kaulitz.
Heidi’s back-to-back bare-breasted photos from the island have gone viral, with netizens calling her a “n*dist at heart,” some even attributing it to her German heritage.
On Sunday, December 29, Heidi Klum arrived at the beach wearing a cherry-print white bikini set under a sheer floral cover-up, paired with white sunglasses, a beach bag, and Birkenstocks.
However, soon after, the model ditched her bikini top, leaving her breasts completely exposed, an appearance that was widely photographed by paparazzi on the scene.
In the topless images, Klum was seen wearing a dainty pearl necklace dangling between her cleavage as she splashed around in the water, clad only in her bikini bottom.
Meanwhile, Tom Kaulitz joined his wife in the clear blue waters, sporting leopard-print swim trunks.
Reportedly, temperatures that day were in the mid-80s Fahrenheit (mid-20s Celsius), making it ideal for the couple’s ocean adventure.
In several photos, the lovebirds appeared visibly beaming as they enjoyed each other’s company and even shared a kiss while swimming together.
In one notable image, after likely spotting the paparazzi, Heidi playfully wrapped herself in a towel featuring a close-up image of her Tokio Hotel rocker husband’s face.
The 52-year-old model and her 36-year-old husband have often vacationed on the Caribbean island over the years
Flashing a wide smile, she looked directly at the camera with both hands raised at her sides, playfully flaunting her affection for her man.
However, the America’s Got Talent judge’s latest antics sparked mixed reactions online, with some fans criticizing her behavior while others argued it was “very acceptable” in certain European cultures.
One person wrote, “Isn’t she German? They sauna completely n*ked. I stayed in an international hotel in Munich and everyone was n*ked in the spa.”
Another echoed a similar sentiment, writing, “She’s German. In Europe and French and some other islands.very acceptable. And she looks great.”
A third explained, “Tons of European women over a certain age grew up with topless bathing being the norm… It’s nothing to be shocked by. It’s not even done to show off. It’s the feeling of freedom and having an almost all over tan.”
They continued, “People need to stop being prudish. And with regard to her age, she looks a lot better than many young twenty something women… Age shouldn’t matter, nor what you look like. If a country permits it, then it shouldn’t matter.”
Some netizens were even left confused, admitting they failed to recognize Heidi in one topless social media post.
The images sparked comparisons to “Kate Hudson,” while Tom was dubbed “Jared Leto” by many commenters.
The Project Runway star has been open about her “very strategic” decision to ditch her top on multiple occasions
One genuinely confused social media user questioned, “Why are these sites just posting pictures without identification?” while another bluntly reacted, “Barrrrfffff!”
Heidi and Tom, who tied the knot in a private ceremony in 2019, have been vacationing on the island following a Christmas celebration with their blended family.
Prior to her Sunday outing, Klum was also spotted topless on December 26, wearing a pair of brown thong bikini bottoms while soaking up the sun.
Given the timing of their getaway and the couple’s frequent sightings on the island, it has been reported that they plan to ring in New Year’s Eve in St. Barths.
Referring to her breasts, Heidi said in an interview that she likes to have them “on a good display”
St. Barths is a well-known celebrity hotspot for post-Christmas and New Year’s Eve getaways and has become a repeat destination for Heidi and Tom’s winter holidays.
The pair were also spotted vacationing on the Caribbean island in January earlier this year.
As for Heidi, she has long been open about embracing her natural body and is known for frequently sharing topless photos publicly.
In a 2023 interview with People magazine titled ‘Talk About My Body All You Want’: Heidi Klum (Still) Has Nothing to Hide, the 52-year-old German beauty shared, “As soon as someone is coming, I put my top on. But if no one is there – sun’s out, buns out.”
“I just don’t like tan lines because I wear so many different outfits. I don’t want to have straps anywhere from tan lines. It’s very strategic.”
She added, referring to her breasts, “And usually, I like to have Hans and Franz on a good display.”
“Here’s her 10 Seconds of fame. Now, go put a suit on and stop embarrassing yourself,” wrote one displeased netizen
