30 Funny, Small, And Unforgivable Movie Mistakes You Probably Didn’t Notice (New Pics)

Watching a really good movie is one of life’s simple pleasures. But that 1.5 hour film you just enjoyed was anything but simple to make. It can take years to complete a feature length movie. And hundreds, if not thousands of people are involved in various parts of the process.
Iron Man 3 set the record for the biggest crew ever, with a total of 3,310 members working on the 2013 blockbuster. Even with that many hands on deck, there were still dozens of mistakes in the movie by the time it hit cinemas. But it certainly didn’t break the record for most “oopsies” in a film. That prize reportedly goes to Alfred Hitchcock’s horror film The Birds. The 1963 flick had a total of 552 mistakes, averaging 4.64 per minute.
Bored Panda took a trip to the Movie Mistakes site, and compiled a list of some of the funniest blunders ever to grace the big screen. We reached out to production expert and Creative Director of NoStairway Rob Marshall, for some tips on how to keep movies clean and error-free.
#1 Cats
The film was rushed to theaters, leaving a few mistakes which Universal fixed. In the original cut, toward the end, Judi Dench’s human hand is visible, complete with her wedding ring. This was fixed for the re-release.
#2 Deadpool
In the bridge fight scene where Colossus and Negasonic Teenage Warhead appear, Deadpool tries to escape Colossus’ handcuffs by severing his hand. The hand that he cuts off is his left, but when he jumps off the bridge the severed arm is on his right side.
#3 The New Guy
During the General Patton speech before the football game, “Gill Harris” approaches a player wearing the number 19 on his jersey, who is black. During the football game you notice the player wearing number 19 on his jersey is now white. (00:45:45 – 00:47:00)
#4 Patch Adams
When Patch and his roommate are arguing about why he wanted Patch out of the college, the book on the desk changes to a very different looking book between shots – note the tabs and red-edged pages.
#5 Honey I Blew Up The Kid
When Mandy falls inside the Porsche, her stunt double is noticeable because she is way older than her.
#6 Spy Kids
When Ingrid sits at the vanity table in the bedroom, in the shot just after Gregorio’s screen reads, “Type password,” but just before the close-up of Ingrid’s fingers typing on her makeup, there is a lovely reflection of a crew member behind the camera, which is perfectly clear in the mirror to Ingrid’s right. (00:07:30)
#7 Home Alone
Kevin sits down with a meal before the Wet Bandits arrive at the house consisting of macaroni and cheese on a plate. When Harry eventually makes it to the dining room, he is pelted with feathers. Look at the table to the left. A three part microwave meal still in its white plastic container now sits on the plate.
#8 The Dark Knight
During Batman’s interrogation of the Joker, when he picks him up and slams him against the wall, for a very brief moment you can see the camera and the cameraman in the reflection of the mirror on the right. (01:29:10)
#9 Ben-Hur
Visible crew/equipment: During the chariot race, just as Judah (stunt double) flips over in his chariot in the wide shot, a low angle camera is visible on the track under a canopy, at the right side of the screen.
#10 Jaws 2
There’s one bit where we see the shark slamming into a boat and gliding along the side with its mouth open. Not only does the shark’s latex mouth bend beneath the snout, narrowing from pressure, but within the mouth you can clearly see yellow hydraulic tanks to open the mouth. (01:22:05)
#11 The Fugitive
When Kimble goes back to the hospital as a janitor to check the hospital computer, the lady working in the lab is wearing two different dresses. (01:05:15)
#12 Peter Pan
When John says, “You offend reason sir,” Peter floats up. The large light fixture is hanging from the ceiling. However, in the next shot facing Peter when he says, “Just think happy thoughts,” where is the light fixture? It’s gone so Peter can fly around the ceiling, but it’s back again in later shots. (00:21:15)
#13 The Rock
When Nicolas Cage drives through the window in the yellow Ferrari and the shot changes, he is coming out from a different window than in the first shot. In the first shot he emerges from the window to the left of the 7th Street Garage storefront (‘Classic Autos’ written on the window), but next shot he emerges from the window to the storefront’s right. Also, note the now glassless window to the storefront’s left, due to a previous take.
#14 Transformers
At Hoover Dam, after the salute, when Defense Secretary Keller speaks with Lennox and Epps, the reflection of the white reflector screen is visible on Keller’s glasses. What’s more, the boom mic’s reflection is actually visible within the reflector screen’s reflection. Two for the price of one. (01:35:30)
#15 The Goonies
In the scene in the basement, Chunk is about to drink from the water cooler bottle that is mostly empty. When he stands up and tries to catch it, it’s more than half full. (00:40:25)
#16 Harry Potter And The Half-Blood Prince
During Quidditch tryouts, when Ron blocks the Quaffle with his head in the closeup, Ron’s body disappears at the bottom of the screen below the digital editing line. (Only visible on fullscreen DVD).
#17 Jumanji: Welcome To The Jungle
The scene where Spencer throws the boomerang for the first time and misses the bikers they take off running. While they are running from the bikers, there is a shot right before the boomerang hits the bikers where you can see a camera man sitting in the bushes on the left side. You don’t have to pause it, but can to see it better. (00:36:30)
#18 The Mask
Towards the end of the film you see the long haired baddie grab Milo by the hind legs (just before Milo puts the mask on). As Milo starts to change you can just about see the baddie who is holding his legs, except he is now a different person with brown curly hair, nobody who is seen prior or following this shot. Presumably he is the dog trainer. (01:23:15)
#19 Bad Boys
When the computer is being hacked and the password and/or code for the database is shown on the screen, most of the display is for an Autodesk printer driver. (01:39:00)
#20 Charlie’s Angels: Full Throttle
When the Angels are walking through the sprinklers after getting shot, you can see the bullet holes in each one of the Angels’ shirts. When they get to the car, and it blows up, Cameron Diaz’s bullet hole disappears. (01:20:00 – 01:21:30)
#21 Bean
When Mr. Bean is in the operating room, there is a man standing behind a machine who is not dressed like the other surgeons.
#22 Bridget Jones’s Diary
When they’re driving back to the Darcys’ in the snow, you can see that as they pass through the village near the house, the snow on the ground is in fact a white ground sheet and has not been pulled up to the edges of the wall surrounding the green. (01:17:25)
#23 Mr. And Mrs. Smith
While being chased by the 3 BMWs, the passenger’s headrest of the Dodge minivan driven by Brad changes from a 1-piece (part of the seat), to a headrest that you can adjust the height and it keeps changing during the scene.
#24 The Jackal
As the FBI and Richard Gere rush to the hospital to save the First Lady they are flying in a helicopter. You see a shot of the helicopter flying over buildings then it cuts to dialogue inside then back to the landscape shot. However in the first shot the helicopter carries the number “28” on the side. When it cuts back after the dialogue it has “29” on the side of it. (01:36:35 – 01:40:00)
#25 Rambo: First Blood
Visible crew/equipment: At the beginning of the movie, Sheriff Teasle escorts Rambo to the outskirts of town. As the sheriff drives off, the boom mike is visible in the reflection of the car’s right rear passenger window. (00:07:30)
#26 Pirates Of The Caribbean: Dead Man’s Chest
At Tia Dalma’s, when Jack says, “Look, an undead monkey,” and shoots the monkey, the flame of the candle above the monkey is extinguished from the gunfire. However, in the next shot that candle is burning brightly. (00:49:30)
#27 Men In Black
When Will Smith and the other recruits are taking their written tests, the white table first appears to be situated between the second and third men from the left. When Smith goes to the table to pull it across the room, it is much further to the right of the scene. (00:24:25 – 00:26:35)
#28 McLintock!
In Kate’s hotel room, when she’s trying to get away from GW she steps backwards through the hotel room’s doorway onto the porch, and falls straight through the broken wood railing, but when GW looks down at Kate on the pile of hay, there’s now a window behind GW, not a doorway, and clapboard siding has suddenly appeared on the hotel wall as well.
#29 Taxi 2
When Émilien is chasing after the Ninjas on foot, they jump from a bridge onto the top of an orange lorry. The orange crash mats that the ‘Ninjas’ land on are visible in the overhead shots. (00:47:35)
#30 Bruce Almighty
In the scene where Bruce is confronting the g**g that beat him up earlier, he has the monkey come out of the guy, who falls to the ground in pain. After the other guys run away, there is a shot of Bruce taunting them, but the injured guy is not on the ground behind him, even though he should be visible. A second later, he reappears when Bruce turns to face him. (00:38:35)
