64 Workers Share The Moments That Made Them Think “Nope, I’m Done”

In the professional world, leaving a job usually comes with a few formalities. You put in your notice, wrap up your work, and maybe say a few goodbyes on the way out. Not every job, however, deserves that kind of graceful exit. Sometimes, something happens that makes sticking around for another two weeks feel completely out of the question.
One Redditor asked people to share the quickest they’ve ever quit a job, and they delivered plenty of memorable stories. From someone lasting around 15 minutes to workers who simply got up and left after being disrespected, some of these jobs ended almost as soon as they began. Scroll down to read the best responses.
#1
I worked pro desk at Home Depot, my kid’s daycare called and said there was an accident. My boss told me I couldn’t leave. He was mistaken.
Image source: loki143, Harrison Keely / wikipedia (not the actual photo)
#2
When I was 15, I got a job at the local Dairy Queen.
The manager asked me if I wanted to work the ice cream counter or the grill. I told him that I’d take the ice cream counter.
He pointed out that most guys (which I am) worked the grill, while girls worked ice cream. I told him that now I *really* wanted to work ice cream.
He started me at the grill.
About ten minutes, and one hamburger into my training shift, a friend’s dad came in to use the can, and said, “if I knew you were looking for work, you could have come down and unladed trucks for me.”
I asked if that was a job offer, and he said it was. I turned in my spatula and paper hat, and went to unload furniture trucks.
My Dad was pissed, and said I’d hate the warehouse job.
I worked at that company for the next 7 years.
Image source: EarhornJones, teplopribors-m / magnific (not the actual photo)
#3
As a 15 year old I signed up for cleanup duty on construction site. Instead they had me haul metal doors (with door frames) to the upper levels of the apartment building being built. Had to be carried by 4 dudes with belts cuz it was so heavy. I physically couldn’t come back the next evening, my back hurt to just exist, let alone stand up straight.
Image source: SignificantBother_, greerascris / magnific (not the actual photo)
#4
A bit of warehouse work in between engineering jobs
The Training >You move this heavy stuff to over there
Me: OK where’s the trolley?
Trainer: No You carry
Me: I’m leaving
Trainer: no you can’t
Me: Bye
About an Hour ish.
Image source: Zippy-do-dar, aranyasuksa / magnific (not the actual photo)
#5
Walked into a group hiring promotion for a call centre. They wined and dined us and praised how amazing it is.. then they did the walk through of the work floor.
Everyone looked miserable and one guy working I walked by mouthed to me while shaking his head , “ run”.
I quit right there and got a job at Tim Hortons lol.
Image source: Nabstar, user11849519 / magnific (not the actual photo)
#6
Vet Tech. 5 days because he (the doctor at this practice) told me i lied about my skill set and reduced my pay by a dollar an hour each day every time I did something he didn’t like. But at the same time, he was reusing needles and syringes between patients and also using the worst unsafe anesthetic protocols and didnt even have any monitoring equipment. His instructions to me were to “Make sure they were still breathing.” As if I had any way to ventilate them? They weren’t even on flowby O2.
Anyways. Started on Monday, walked by Friday, then got a real vet tech job.
Image source: those_ribbon_things, Epic_Horizon / magnific (not the actual photo)
#7
Lmao off. cutco. I had no idea, thought it was a sale job like sitting in a Costco or something.. it was not. It’s a pyramid scheme. I went through three day orientation and given a quota for the week, after which we were going to promotion event with the CEO. I get there, it’s just a bunch of rude rich guys smelling their own farts while making money off of us.. a girl and I sitting next to each other exchanged a look of, is this serious , are they for real? They were pompous owners who wanted a crowd to feed their ego. So we both said let’s go get a coffee. Lol we left, they fired us, lol but I got a new bestie out of it and we still friends 10+ years later.
I think it was a total week before I walked out with her.
Fu cutco, you vultures.
Image source: Im-BackAgain-Babes2, Renaik / wikipedia (not the actual photo)
#8
My first job was at Walmart I worked there for 7 years and then became an IT Admin for a local RV company, was there for a year but one day the owner came by and said “Hey I need you to find a reason to fire the front desk receptionist she’s been here too long and makes too much for what she does”
Well not only did that rub me wrong the girl was pregnant! So I thought it over and said to hell. I pulled her aside one day and told her she needs to start looking for a new job and why.
I was fired the next day on the spot. Turns out that the owner was cheating on his wife and got that girl pregnant. She immediately ran to him and starting yelling at him told him who told her. He left his wife and now has married said front desk receptionist.
Anyway I was fired… So immediately Walmart reached out to me and offered me my old job back. I thought man great what a nice gesture! I went in to sign the paperwork and had to do a double take because the compensation said $6.75 an hour. I told them I was making over 12 an hour not 6 and they said they couldn’t honor it because I had been gone over a year…. I stood up and walked out.
Image source: Akubura, DC Studio / magnific (not the actual photo)
#9
3.5 hours. I had been a cook for 10 years. I needed a second job because kitchen pay is a laughable joke. I was never great but I could hold my own and I generally knew how to read a room. Showed up for my first shift and the kitchen manager tossed me a 100 page recipe book. Said if I learned it “I would earn the right to work more.” He then left and didn’t come back for 2 hours.
When he came back at 4 pm, I was on a station learning the book and setting the station up for dinner service. He asked “what are you doing?” Told me I needed to find something to do. I told him I wasn’t a mind reader and if he needed help with something he could ask and I’d happily do it. Told me to go scrub the prep area in the back…that no one had used. So I did it. After another hour he came over and sent me home for the night. I said sure thing, tossed his recipe book in the trash can next to him, and left. Never went back. Pretty sure they closed their doors less than a year later. They didn’t pay me my 3.5 hours for several years. My state had to collect it and send it to me, but by god I got my money.
Image source: cchase87, jorfer / magnific (not the actual photo)
#10
During summerbreak I was hired for a cleaning job. At the start of the first day they told me I couldn’t use the toilet during the day. Walked out 5 minutes after I started.
Image source: Bitchfingers69, magnific (not the actual photo)
#11
I worked at a big name car dealership. On my first day, I came out of the bathroom and there was this old man waiting for me. He said, “I’m the owner, pleasure to meet you.”
All the other sales people laughed when I came back out and said, “he’s never around, he only came out for you because you’re his type.” No idea what they meant.
I googled the owner up, and turns out he has a lover that fits my exact physical features. The next few days, he’d always wait for me outside the bathroom to say hi and offered me free rides home. I got out of there after the third attempt.
Image source: ciregno, shisuka / magnific (not the actual photo)
#12
The next day. I applied to many positions online with the restriction that I didn’t want to work the weekend. My family does lots of things on the weekend, and I was content with waiting for a spot that could fit a Monday through Friday instead of giving up the minimal time I had to spend with family.
I got emailed by a FedEx warehouse, which I thought was odd. I verified with them my availability and was told it was fine. I come in to do the four hour orientation and get told “You have to work the weekend”. I professionally sat through the rest of orientation and didn’t go back. They called me and asked why, and I simply said “You lied to me about when I had to work, despite it clearly being listed on the application, so I will not be returning”.
Image source: crazewtboy, DC Studio / magnific (not the actual photo)
#13
Started my shift, clocked in, said I left my keys in my car, went to my car and left. First day on the job, first hour of my day. Learned I would be putting 1 piece of 8×11 paper in the bottom of an empty box coming off a line for $9/hr. It was so mind numbing I couldnt handle it. No music, no corowkers to talk to.
Image source: SirGimp9, porti_ayy / unsplash (not the actual photo)
#14
After two days I ran out of clean black pants and thought my very dark jeans would pass for black. They called me out for it and told me to go home and change. It was a minimum wage job at a shoe store that lied about commission anyways so I just left and never went back.
Image source: scarletdragonflyfl, jerin mathew / pexels (not the actual photo)
#15
Did 3 months at Samsung before I decided it was insanity to keep working there.
I have never, and I mean never, seen such a messed up workplace culture as I did there. It was so incredibly *Korean*….as in, face is more important than truth, age=rank and to hell with you if you’re young, they want 10, tell you they need 20, and call you a failure when you produce 15. You show up at 6am and leave at 8pm or you are a lazy piece of trash. If you’re a woman…well, you’re nothing. If you’re white, they’ll kick you out of the high level meetings and keep it to Koreans only, even if you are a senior director. I was yelled at for things that happened months before I worked there, and then called insubordinate when telling them I wasn’t responsible for things that took place before I was an employee. That’s what I mean by Korean. They were grateful to be miserable and competed with each other to seem more miserable than anyone else, because that meant “hard worker”.
Plus my commute was 2 hours each way.
I didn’t even keep it on my resume, despite it’s global brand power.
Image source: ImprovementFar5054, reezky11 / magnific (not the actual photo)
#16
I quit a job at a grocery store after about 4 hours because the manager was walking around with his hands in his pockets watching everyone work, and didn’t even talk to us. He was just acting like a prison guard. Everybody said that was all he ever did. I’m not going to work for lazy management that’s going to watch me every second of the day.
Image source: Wise_Jellyfish_9168
#17
Line cook at an East Side Mario’s when I was like 17 or so. Made it a day. I just hated it. I hated needing to reply with “yo” instead of “yes” or “ok” or “got it”, I hated how hot the kitchen was, I just hated it.
I gave my immediate notice when I was done and they called me the next day asking where I was.
Image source: DeedeeScosco
#18
Got hired on as a forklift operator for a food packaging company. Told me 5 days a week and $12/hr, long time ago so wage wasn’t bad. When I showed up on my first day they said a guy on the line quit so I’d be packing boxes instead and they could only pay me $8/hr and that line workers worked 7 days a week. I walked out.
Image source: Johnnygrey77
#19
It was a door to door sales job vs what I applied for. I walked out during the orientation.
Image source: KCRoyals94_
#20
Was hired by a company who had won the contract to create the fantasy football league on a national (UK) newspaper website in the very early 2000s. I was literally the sole developer they thought would produce their campaign for them.
First morning was sat at a table (yes TABLE not a desk) in a corridor with a PC that had a mouse that had to be used upside-down because the cable was so short. Was told that there was a coffee machine that I was welcome to use . . . . for £1 a time.
Went for lunch in the pub up the road and called their front desk. “Yeah hi, this is the guy that started there today. Just letting you know I won’t be coming back”.
Image source: SexyMuthaFunka
#21
I worked at a Dunkin Donuts in my mid 20s and quit within a month. The place felt shady. I was told I lost $100 when counting the cashier and that if it happened again they would charge me for it.
Something was definitely off and I could tell. Several weeks later after I left, that shift lead was arrested for stealing thousands from the Store.
Image source: New-Device-5166
#22
I worked for a major internet house that rhymbes with Mo Maddy. The job was pitched as “technical support with the ability to sell and make a commission.” About four weeks into the job, it was clear it was sales with support option. This became abundantly apparent when we were all called into a team meeting where our boss freaked out because we weren’t hitting sales numbers. About 3 minutes into his expletive filled rant, I stood up, took off my badge, threw it at him and said “I do not tolerate being talked to like this by any one, much less some loser manager who thinks he’s hot stuff.” And I just… left. Went to my desk, grabbed my few things, and walked out.
Image source: antibody9671
#23
2 hours training in a meat packing plant, went out to the floor and left at break time. I don’t want to stop liking meat.
Image source: StrongAsMeat
#24
Four days. It was a restaurant. I had a lot of experience and was hired on the spot, & started the following Monday.
Everything was so highly micromanaged, I just couldn’t effectively do my job. A manager was required for splitting checks, for example, so I spent more time chasing down managers to split checks than I spent doing anything else. It was ridiculous.
Image source: _ataraxia__
#25
“We don’t cold call here.”
They gave me a list and asked me to call people who had no association with the company.
After two calls, I got up and left.
The supervisor stopped me and told me they would withhold my paycheck if I didn’t work a full day.
I told him to feel free to keep that five bucks, I’m out.
Image source: Blametheorangejuice
#26
1 day. Worked for Verizon in a mall. The boss wanted me to scam people out of money. Anything for a sale. Noone gets to hurt my soul.
Image source: VenomBasilisk
#27
I did a 4 hour shift in an ice cream/donut shop. I could not get out of there fast enough and never went back. I did learn that tourists will Door Dash half a dozen ice cream cones at a time, though.
Image source: United_Gift3028
#28
Worked security for a bar, hired just after Covid lockdown had been lifted locally. Every bar or restaurant was hiring service staff left and right. Was told I would be in a tipped-out position in addition to a flat hourly wage. I worked for three weeks until payday came around and I didn’t have a paycheck. Spoke with the GM, who acted like it was no big deal and would be corrected “in a few days”. It was a Friday of a holiday weekend and nothing could be done until the next week. I walked out on the spot. When I was finally able to pick up a paycheck over a week later, there were no tips included and they shorted my hours. Reported them to the state dept of labor and they closed before the end of the year. Evidently the financial mismanagement stretched much further than just my pay.
Image source: lmfaorn1998
#29
I was in high school and I got a job at Golden Corral as a dishwasher. I told them I could work late on weekends, but not during the week (classes started about 6 am). I was told that would be fine and they’d work around it. First shift was supposed to be until 8 on a Tuesday. I wasn’t allowed to leave until 11:30, and they had me scheduled multiple days after that. I quit once I clocked out that first night.
Image source: vogonicpoet
#30
As a teenager I worked at subway for like a week.. my first day off training was customer appreciation day (bogo sandwichs) so the line was down the street, it was just me and this know it all wanna be manager snot nose little muskrat. She yelled at me and insulted me in the sandwich line in front of all the customers for not having enough tomatos, so I went to the back to “get tomatos”. I walked right out the back door, waved at the line of customers as I walked by them and they literally cheered for me 😂 her name was Korryn and I wish many mild inconveniences upon her to this day.
Image source: leggomylindsay
#31
2 or 3 weeks, can’t remember which
it was a part time job at Starbucks while I was already working another full time job. I specifically requested that I don’t be scheduled super early mornings and long shifts when I already have an 8 hour shift at my full time job.
The only thing I was getting was long super early morning shifts with maybe an hour between getting off and having to go into my full time job. It wasn’t working so I just quit.
Image source: Total-Improvement535
#32
Worked a night at this little dive bar. The grease trap had never been cleaned. I couldn’t stand the smell 🤢.
Image source: VegetableTraining406
#33
May not be as quick as others: but when I was 16 I spent maybe 8 weeks as a bag boy at a local supermarket chain in the winter to make some extra cash. It was the holiday months so it helped me buy gifts and buy myself some stuff.
I worked December till February. The reason I quit?
On the literal coldest day of the year, I came in ready to bag for my shift. The manager said “You’re going outside to go collect carts.”
“?! but I didn’t come dressed for that, I came to bag like you guys scheduled me”
“Yeah? Well that cart guy has been out there for 2 hours and he needs to warm up!”
I was out there for maybe an hour tops – I was grabbing one cart and then running back inside to spend 5-10 minutes letting the heaters warm up my frozen numb legs. I was super, super pissed that they didn’t call me prior to prep for something like this, but I wasn’t going to let them do it to me again.
I requested 2 weeks off before the next schedule because “my family is going on vacation for February break.” The day before I went on “vacation,” I came in to give my 2 week notice because “my parents want me to focus on my studies.” The manager noted right after documenting it “wait…you’re starting a 2 week vacation tomorrow?” “Oh, yeah. I learned here how important it is to give a heads up. So I wanted to make sure I gave you one. Good luck!”
Walked out with not a care. I didn’t need the referral for another job or college – they just used terrible judgement on an employee they needed more than needed them.
Image source: Mintyphresh33
#34
During Covid I took a job driving to post offices. They lied to me about my pay that I would be working at. They were making me download all these apps in my phone that were draining my battery and data instead of having a company phone. Many things weren’t in the job description so I told the manager that after the shift that I am not a good fit. He guilt tripped me about how they “pulled strings” for me to get this job and didn’t mention the loads of danger that came with the job. No regrets!
Image source: dylandynamite
#35
One hour into working at Sears. After two days of ‘training’ and them admitting they would lay most of us off after Christmas (didn’t tell us this in the interview) which would be when my employment insurance would run out. Was supposed to have someone shadowing me or me shadowing them but they avoided me like the plague and I ended up with a lineup. Called the manager (the one who told us we’d be laid off eventually) and said thanks but no thanks and walked out. Ended up in another job two months later that outlasted Sears itself.
Image source: tangcameo
#36
Technically I was never an employee there, but I went in for 1 hour for a HOA Accountant job.
Everything was sketchy, the details just didn’t add up, and I got a super weird vibe.
Shook hands and I was supposed to come back 2 weeks later at the beginning of the next month.
I just didn’t feel right, so I ghosted the guy who kept calling for months. I felt super bad, but eh, going with my gut has always been my way of life.
Years later I somehow run into a woman who worked there. Turns out the guy embezzled a hundreds of thousands of euros around the time he kept trying to hire me as an accountant, and was now facing a few years of jail time. If I had worked there, I would have been the fall guy.
Image source: EU-National
#37
Quit a job as a bus boy at Bennigans after an hour. I was a broke college kid needing a little cash. Got hired, was told to wear all black, including shoes. I showed up wearing my black nikes with a white swoosh. The manager told me I needed to go to the shoe store next door and buy myself totally black shoes. I went and bought some cheap black off brand sneakers and immediately was slipping all over the greasy floors with no traction on the shoes. Later the manager called for all staff to come to the kitchen to give the start of shift pep talk. I joined in the circle with the other wait staff and once the manager noticed me standing there he announced, this is for wait staff only and asked me to leave the circle. I left the circle and walked out the door and never returned.
Image source: hurricanejustin
#38
30 minutes into a new office job, I realized I absolutely reeked of cat pee. Took a bathroom break and just kept on walking.
We had just driven across the country for a new life and didn’t realize the scared little guy used my fresh laundry as a toilet.
Somewhere out there, a few folks love to tell the story of the guy who showed up smelling like a litter box and then ghosted after half an hour. Well, that guy was me.
Image source: thesearstower
#39
Worked in a veterinary office and it was my first time ever doing so. I was just supposed to walk the dogs and give them their meds. I was there for several hours and at one point I had a question about one of the meds and after searching all around the building I realized everyone had left. It was my first day, and I never went back.
Image source: dnm8686
#40
I worked a shift at a pizza hut and the manager had a weird relationship with her twin brother who also worked there.. they got into a fight because he kept flirting with me. I wasn’t even into him and the whole thing gave me the ick so I didn’t show up the next day.
Image source: cosykaylee
#41
14 hours but only because I didn’t have access to my own vehicle. I showed up and it’s hop in the truck, we’re going to go repair a water main. No training. No explanation what we are doing. Then when we got on site everyone was pissed at me for not knowing what to do.
Image source: Jokersall
#42
I got a job cleaning silk screens in a toy factory. I didn’t get started till after lunch the first day. The next day I left at lunch and never came back. Didn’t ask for any pay, chalked it up to a lesson learned.
Was working in a tiny room, probably 100°F, with no ventilation. Scrubbing the screens in a big tank of some volatile solvent.
Image source: bobroberts1954
#43
About two hours into training at a local sandwich shop.
The manager was walking me through food prep, pointed to a container of deli meat that had visible discoloration and slime along the edges, and told me to just rinse it in the sink, pat it dry with paper towels, and put it in the front line because they “didn’t waste product here.”
I took off the apron, laid it on the stainless steel counter, and walked right out the door. Called the county health inspector from my car before I even pulled out of the parking lot.
Image source: traceyclarktl
#44
Calvin Klein sales associate. Manager just gave odd vibes during the group interview (first red flag), and was completely off putting during orientation. Made it sound way more important than it was, tried to stoke all this weird competition between us and we were all like wth, and then she gave me the wrong time for my first shift then lied about it.
I confirmed twice and wrote it down immediately, so I know it wasn’t my error. She was reading off the schedule and when I came in and looked at it, it was very evident that she read the wrong row. They said they’d give me another chance with an on-call shift on boxing day, I confirmed an hour before, and no showed. The best feeling ever lmao.
Image source: Fondongler
#45
During college I got a job at H&M at the local mall for some extra bucks. My first shift, they gave me a rack full of clothes and were like “go put these back on the rack in the store” — mind you, the store was a giant two floor behemoth. Every clothing item was different. No one had given me any tour/orientation/etc. I had no idea where anything was. After spending several hours trying to find everything, I went to lunch and never came back.
Image source: specikk
#46
Chimney sweep. Quit after 1 day when I realized the boss just wanted me to tell people that their chimney was in terrible shape and needed all kinds of high dollar work.
Image source: Ashraf08
#47
I lasted six months in a job before I didn’t see any way forward with it. I was miserable, alone, and unsupported by a boss that just oozed stress.
“Six months is a while though” you might say. I lasted longer than the previous three people combined, one of whom took a day to bolt.
Image source: TelenorTheGNP
#48
Very much a different one but 3 weeks. As a yacht captain we don’t speak about politics to yacht owners/guests. But some how he found out I didn’t support Donald Trump and he became openly hostile towards me. Didn’t fire me just forced me to quit.
Image source: TrojanThunder
#49
About 2 weeks. Call center for customers who purchased new vehicles to do CSI surveys. Auto dialer with a script that had to be followed to a tee. Mind numbing boring.
Image source: Shaquavo
#50
I was front desk at a hotel. Hotel had no managers on duty and tons of complaints. Every person checking out wanted to talk to the manager because of things like:
Waking up with ants in their hair
No hot water, no one came to fix
Heater not working well enough
A sneaker wave got them (it was on the beach)
It was dark in the room
And I was not allowed to give a discount. I could only tell people a manager would call them to follow up.
I had almost every customer upset with me, one came around the counter to berate me in my face, etc. I kept telling her there wasn’t a manager on duty so she went to the restaurant on site to look for a manager.
The owner of the company sent out a company wide email naming me, saying what I did was wrong and not to do that ever again. Like I had any control of the situation.
Then, they switched my weekends. I was off sunday/monday, and they switched me to thursday/friday. I worked 9 days in a row with 0 overtime because they started that at the end of my week. I’m baffled this is legal.
So, as soon as I got another job I called in to quit (which happened almost every day there). Night auditor said no, I had to call the manager and tell them myself. I hung up and never looked back.
The manager messaged me on indeed to ask why would I want to leave a place when they treated me so fairly. Psh.
Image source: Sarahlorien
#51
1 day. I worked in a UPS distribution facility. In Tennessee they’re not required to provide breaks. So, they didn’t. We would go in, 2 hours later have a 30 minute lunch, then clock out 6 hours later. I did the first day, went in the second, did my lunch, 2 hours later I asked if I could take a break, they said no, so I went home. Been on break for about 16 years now. .
Image source: PoserHeroinBob
#52
A month and a half. Maria was a horribly insecure negative jerk and i was not going to deal with highschool politics in a professional work environment .
Image source: cc_bcc
#53
Left a job of IT Team Lead after 4 months as soon as i heard the boss shout/rause voice at people and insult them.
I cannot handle it when people think they are above someone. Respect is very important.
Image source: CptSupportAlot
#54
A week.
I was hired as a host at Olive Garden, but no one told me how to do it…. Waitresses would get mad at me for seating people in their section and I had no idea why. It sucked.
Image source: Royal_Percentage_694
#55
I reffed a single U8 soccer game and that was it.
14 year old me could not handle 35 year old parents calling me a blind idiot lol.
Image source: TheChosenLn_e
#56
Applied at a clothes store as a teen. They had me fill out one of those questionnaires, you know— “What would you do if you saw a coworker stealing” etc.
After I was done the hiring manager looked at my answers, started erasing and “fixing” them, then said I was hired. Then she told me I had to meet quotas of signing people up for credit cards, 25 APPROVED apps per week. Keep in mind, this was not a high volume store like Old Navy or Gap.
Anyway I never reported to my first shift lol.
Image source: mimus
#57
I got hired to run a childcare program. I showed up for training and they treated me like I was going to be working under the current director. Later the owner called and told me that he hadn’t told the current director she would be fired yet and that he wanted me to get in there to learn covertly while she was still running the system. I backed out immediately and later learned the whole place shut down a month later because he refused to renew their childcare licenses or insurance. Turns out it was his soon to be ex wife’s business and he was tanking it deliberately.
Image source: crvna87
#58
About two hours into my first shift at a distribution warehouse.
The supervisor told me to climb 15 feet up the industrial shelving racks using the metal crossbeams like a ladder to grab a heavy box because the scissor lift was out of service and they were behind schedule. When I asked for a proper ladder or safety harness, he scoffed and said, ‘OSHA doesn’t sign your paycheck, just don’t look down.’
I walked straight to the time clock, clocked out, handed my visitor badge to the security desk at the gate, and drove home.
Image source: ellengarrettza
#59
The contract that was serve to me was full of loopholes and error. They mentioned that they will change it and I need to secure it first so that they will count me in already for an international training. I wait until the flight and ghost em since no changes made. Still counts as AWOL I guess.
Image source: SgtPeppeClubBand
#60
Signed up for temp agency. Got sent to Pepperdine University to wash dishes for a day. I mean, not great but how bad can it be? I show up and get led to dishwashing room behind the cafeteria. More dishes than I’ve seen in my life. More coming in every moment. The washer is this massive industrial thing that no one shows me how to use. I think I tried to do two loads, burned myself with scalding water, did not feel safe operating this huge machine alone with no training. I just left. Probably 45 minutes total.
Image source: Pugilist12
#61
Day 3. Terribly ingoranized. Nobody gave me any kind of schedule or told me when to come to work, so I just didn’t go. Never even went back for my paycheck.
Image source: acutetriangle369
#62
I got a job as a receptionist at an animal hospital. They knew that I had no experience working at a vet clinic, only experience as a receptionist, and they advised there would be no need for me to have specific animal care experience. Worked my first shift and quickly realized that wasn’t true. The 3 other receptionists were going above and beyond the standard job and providing insight into care and medications when pet owners called. Their computer system was also extremely complex and was difficult to navigate. During my second shift, all the other receptionists were away from the desk and the phone rang. I let it ring knowing I did not have enough knowledge or expertise to even navigate the system, let alone take a call. One of the vet techs happened to be at the desk said to me ‘you haven’t been taught how to answer a phone?’. I was young and embarrassed and intimidated so I picked it up. Shocker – I had no idea how to respond to the callers question. I fumbled around and then put the guy on hold. When one of the receptionists came back, she just about reamed me out for answering the phone, while the vet tech just stood there and took no responsibility for her part in it. Worked the end of that shift and never went back.
Image source: BadFar9584
#63
As a kid I wanted to pick up some extra cash however I could. So I walked into an ice cream place and asked if they had any jobs. The owner said that he’d pay me to wear the inflatable ice cream costume and wave at people by the road for a few days.
So I did. It was actually pretty decent in there. There was a fan pointing in that kept the suit inflated, and also moved enough air around my body to cool me off on a very hot day. Things were going pretty good for the first half of the day.
And then it happened. And I swear to you this is no lie. I farted. Not even a lot, just an absent-minded outdoor fart. But good God, that fan blowing air in immediately injected it directly into my face, and would not let it out of the suit. I almost hurled. After a few seconds of absolute hell, I opened the suit up, took it off, walked back in, sat it down, and left. Didn’t even come back for a check. That was enough of that.
Image source: Biggsavage
#64
2 hours. First thing they had me do was drag wet carpet out of a flooded basement, the guy training me said “dont worry, youll figure it out” and handed me a busted shop vac. I figured it out by leaving at lunch.
Image source: grindforxp
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