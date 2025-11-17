“Danger Can Sneak Up On You”: 30 Americans Share Places To Avoid At All Costs

Whether from personal mistakes or prudent planning, seasoned travelers know that it’s always best to do their own research when it comes to preparing for a trip. And what better resource than the internet to just ask locals directly about what to do and, maybe more importantly, not to do?
This is exactly what one netizen did when they asked Americans about what things tourists should avoid doing at all costs. The crowdsourced answers covered a lot of useful ground for any planning a US trip. We also reached out to veteran traveler Will Tang from the Going Awesome Places blog to learn some other good tips and tricks.
#1
Go where you want! My country is absolutely gorgeous, especially the national parks. Just 2 pieces of advice:
1. For the love of all that is holy, stay away from the f***ing wildlife. Seriously. The cute fluffy bison would sonner gore you than take a selfie with you.
2. Don’t tell us how awful our healthcare system is. We. Know.
#2
Northern WI.
Because that’s where I live and I don’t like people.
#3
Death Valley in the summer especially if you consider yourself a strong hiker, and live in a cooler climate.
It has that name for a reason.
#4
If you’re in a National park, listen to what the caution signs say and don’t venture off of paths. One is because of wildlife and the other is because humans don’t need to ruin everything in nature, just to get a photo.
Also, don’t fall into the Grand Canyon. You will die.
#5
Avoid large chain restaurants. The best food in America comes from small owner operated businesses.
#6
If you go to a national park and you disregard the signs you’re going to die.
It’s not a joke.
Treat buffalo like field puppies? You’re going to die. Try to pet the brown bear? You’re going to die. See that moose and want to feed it? You’re probably already dead. Oh look, a rattlesnake! *dead* Want to swim in Old Faithful? You’re going to die painfully and completely dissolve into a soup.
S**t is dangerous here and if you don’t respect it you’ll be lucky to die quick.
#7
Don’t hike into the wilderness of Colorado (especially 14ers) without knowing wilderness survival and responsibilities. Tourists die on our mountains and in Rocky Mountain National Park all the time. Do your research! Altitude is no joke
#8
Disney. Your life will be wasted away waiting in lines to pay too much. The time spent enjoying the Disney stuff will be nothing compared to the time being suffocated by crowds waiting around to do things.
Unless you came her to stand around ahd bleed money it’s not going to be fun.
#9
The deserts of the southwest, unless you’re prepared for it and understand the dangers of that environment. It isn’t uncommon for us to get folks from Europe–typically Germany for some reason–who decide to go hiking at the worst times of the day without enough water. Some of them die. It’s really easy to get dehydrated and possibly die even in “safe” areas, and the danger can sneak up on you.
#10
Anywhere south in the summer time. Its too f****n hot.
#11
Avoid going to one location thinking another location across the country is a short trip.
#12
The Kensington area of North Philadelphia. Don’t. Just don’t
#13
Area 51 seems the obvious answer
#14
I see no one has said it, so I’m going to: HOLLYWOOD
Hollywood has like a single block of its area that’s actually worth a visit- it’s the one with the Chinese Theater. But the rest of the city is a complete opposite of the rose-tinted glass view it shows itself as.
It’s not even the fact it’s crowded that’s the issue really, but it is definitely a root issue too.
– it’s filthy, there’s not only garbage everywhere but it’s never clean. You could make a game out of how much vomit, p**s, booze, and cum stains there are.
– the people are scary. Not just the homeless people who are in a depressingly large number, but people in general seem to have a screw loose. There’s also a lot of… “entrepreneurs” trying to sell their businesses, and they aren’t afraid to be in your face about it
– don’t expect any decent eating either. Unless you bleed gold and c**p diamonds, and make reservations a month in advance, there’s no food to be had here.
Overall, it’s just not worth the visit. You want to see an entertainment capital worth your time? Visit Universal Studios theme park. Now there’s an ACTUAL good time to be had.
Edit: I am talking about Hollywood Blvd specifically.
#15
In Alaska, please don’t go close to the wildlife the bears will kill you along with the moose. Just no period. -_- I’ve seen so many tourist get attacked by bears and moose, it ain’t pretty…..
#16
If you wouldn’t go there in your home country, don’t go there in a foreign country.
What I mean is, every city has a ‘bad neighborhood’. Either research before you go, or ask around while you’re there.
Every country has a backwoods rural area known for being a bad place for foreigners. Learn where it is and avoid it.
Every tourist destination has tourist traps. Learn what kind of traps to look out for in your destination.
#17
Maine. But that’s just bc we don’t want people here.
#18
Look up current sundown towns. I know truckers who absolutely get the f**k out of those places before dark for fear of racial retaliation.
#19
New Orleans during Mardi Gras and Manhattan, NY during New Years. If you like the smell of p*ss, sh*t and vomit, ignore my advice.
#20
Honestly, when it comes to nature, please visit everywhere you’re heart desires. Just respect Native lands, and plan according to seasons.
City wise, every city has its problems. Do some research and learn the areas to avoid at night and you’ll be fine.
Edit
Don’t forget, private lands here are private. Take no trespassing and keep out signs seriously.
#21
Anywhere with a Rainforest Cafe and a Wax Museum on the same street is a tourist trap.
Edit: i love how many people keep guessing what city im talking about and no guess has been the same.
#22
Gas station sushi.
No matter how fresh they say it is. . . *Never. Ever. Eat it.*
#23
Gary, Indiana. Americans should avoid it as well
#24
As a native Californian, I’d definitely say the Hollywood Walk of Fame. That place is so dirty and grimy and all the people and street performers there are sketchy and aggressive. Definitely not worth it if you ask me
#25
Not American but if you ever find yourself in East Texas and think ‘I’m going to drive to New Orleans’ DON’T DO IT.
Rural Louisiana is like the f*****g upside down.
#26
Times Square. As a native New Yorker I highly recommend going to Chelsea, the Village, or anywhere in Central Park over this overrated monstrosity dedicated to capitalism.
#27
Right now…. Vermont.
#28
Avoid swimming in Lake Superior. People read the name “Lake” and get excited. What they don’t realize is they’re (Great Lakes) inland fresh water seas. It’s cold af and it can be fatal.
Edit: too many people missing the point here
– I know that are some decent beaches around LS where you can go and swim and do stuff, I was talking about the lake as a whole.
– For those who can swim in it, it’s good, I myself have been fortunate enough to have swam in it a few times, however, my point being, that the Great Lakes in general are a powerful entity and unlike your regular lakes, moreover, except for a couple of months, the weather can be erratic and can change multiple times in a day, so, if someone’s planning to swim, they need to be careful.
– It’s great that if you can swim there all the time, doesn’t mean everyone should. It’s a general advice, not a specific one.
#29
Steaming Acidic hot springs in Yellowstone.
#30
Not American but as a visitor trying to travel on the cheap, I made the mistake of booking a greyhound bus ride. There’s a reason why it was cheap lol
