30 Times People’s Renovations Made Their Homes Much Cozier, Shared In This Online Group

In the past couple years, we all spent an unprecedented amount of time in our homes. So no wonder so many people rolled up their sleeves and decided to either fix things that had been bugging them for too long to remember, or just go into full DIY renovation mode. And truth to be told, not everyone seems to have succeeded, as this previous article we published recently suggests.
But this time, we are taking a look at the incredible examples of renovation projects that completely transformed people’s homes. Whether it’s brightening up a blank room by repainting walls, redecorating an entire apartment, remodeling a living room, or creating something entirely new from scratch, like a bookcase that perfectly blends into the wall, there’s no limit to people’s persistence and creativity.
And thanks to this great online group on Reddit that’s devoted to sharing original content of “real people and their real rooms,” we have a lot of wonderful inspiration to scroll through. Upvote your favorite home renewal projects and ideas, and if you’re also working on something like this, be sure to share it in the comment section!
#1 The After And Before Of My Teeny Tiny Studio Apartment In NYC
Image source: vannahcat
#2 The Before And The After
Image source: RoryBowcott
#3 Small Bathroom Remodel. Before&after
Image source: DIY_Lion
#4 Before And After Renovation Of My Tiny Scottish Apartment Bathroom
Image source: jamz006
#5 Bathroom DIY Upgrade. Before And After
Image source: slh1983
#6 Before And After Of My Small Apartment Kitchen. I Don’t Miss The Orange! (Louth, Ireland)
Image source: bumblebee22xx
#7 Living Room After/Before, Nova Scotia
Image source: JosBeforeBros
#8 Before And After Of My Patio
Image source: dva_silk
#9 I Remodeled My Parent’s Upstate NY Kitchen During Covid. I Did A Lot Of This By Hand, Myself And This Is My First Time Ever Doing Anything Like It. I Had A Blast. Would Love To Hear Your Thoughts! Before And After(S) Below!
Image source: NYsoul
#10 A Before And After Ft. A Poor Man’s Backsplash – Done While Being Stuck At Home. Detroit, Mi
Image source: NoHandBill
#11 Living Room Before & After
Image source: revisedbusmall
#12 Above Pic Is Before We Moved Into Our New House In Ohio…. Bottom Pic Is After A Solid Paint Job!! Feels So Much More Open And Airy Now And I Love It
Image source: mrsfish87
#13 Bedroom Makeover For My 9 Year Old Son. Denver, Co. After vs. Before
Image source: cantsaysg5
#14 Dull Stairway, Before And After. Scotland, UK
Image source: blacktreacle505
#15 Tiny Bathroom Update (Virginia)
Image source: Audball5
#16 Under $100 Bathroom Overhaul In My Jellybean Rowhouse; St. John’s, Newfoundland
Image source: businessbutch
#17 Before And After Of Lake Side Cottage In Ontario, Canada.
Image source: iamnotsam
#18 Hexagons Are The Bestagons. Bathroom Remodel In San José, Ca.
Image source: Low_Fat_Bureaucrat
#19 Before And After Of My Renovated Bathroom – Nj
Image source: macaroni-and-please
#20 Before & After, Rennovated Hallway. 1890’s Victorian Terraced, UK
Image source: mightypenguin66
#21 My Parents’ Family Home They Bought In 2007 And Renovated Themselves! So Proud Of Their Vision And Work
Image source: littlemisspringfield
#22 Our Kitchen Renovation In Bath, England, Before & After
Image source: JayBox325
#23 Our Bathroom Is Complete. Total Gut, New Subfloor, Added Window, Moved Plumbing From The Floor Into The Wall
Image source: southstar066
#24 Our Living Room, Brooklyn, NY (After / Before)
Image source: whyspeakgerman
#25 Our Bathroom Remodel In Austin, Tx. Before And After
Image source: de01leon
#26 Feb 2020 To July 2020. I Wanted To Make My 650sq Ft Apartment A Place I Can Actually Feel Comfortable During The Quarantine! (Excuse The Laundry On The Floor) – Astoria, NY
Image source: vilay20
#27 Living Room Before-And-After. Had To Work With The Existing Dining Table And Chairs, And Media Cabinet. Feels More Home-Y Now!
Image source: watermelonpep83
#28 Redid My Bathroom During Quarantine (Aurora, Co)
Image source: coloradoguy1989
#29 Before & After Of Bedroom Office Space (Atlanta,ga)
Image source: Hollywoodsrp
#30 Ensuite Redesign Incl Before & After Pics, Norwich, UK
Image source: fireflyfire
Follow Us