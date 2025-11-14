40 Times People Missed The Joke So Bad, They Embarrassed Themselves On The Internet

Nobody is smart (or tall) enough to never have something go over their heads. Whether we’re talking about jokes, quips, or subtly sarcastic comments, we’ve all been in awkward situations where we don’t understand something that is obvious to nearly everyone else. And we’re talking about majorly obvious things. Things that make a giant Woooosh sound when they fly over our heads at Mach 3, several miles above sea level.

To show you that having jokes go over our heads is a universal thing, we’ve collected some of the funniest such examples from the aptly named Woooosh subreddit. Grab some popcorn and get ready to laugh and cringe, dear Pandas. Remember to upvote your fave pics and share the times that jokes went over your heads in the comments below. Oh, and check out part 1 about people who clearly missed the joke right here.

#1 It Took Him A Few Minutes Before He Understood

40 Times People Missed The Joke So Bad, They Embarrassed Themselves On The Internet

Image source: AussieMagpie

#2 Chemical Elements Got ‘Em Though

40 Times People Missed The Joke So Bad, They Embarrassed Themselves On The Internet

Image source: JasonDiabloz

#3 On One Hand

40 Times People Missed The Joke So Bad, They Embarrassed Themselves On The Internet

Image source: primal_breath

#4 Legolization Gone Wrong

40 Times People Missed The Joke So Bad, They Embarrassed Themselves On The Internet

Image source: girlborealis

#5 I’m Disappointed With Myself

40 Times People Missed The Joke So Bad, They Embarrassed Themselves On The Internet

Image source: reddit.com

#6 I Matched With This Girl On Tinder, And I Immediately Ruined It. I Literally Had To Have What She Said Explained To Me Afterwards

40 Times People Missed The Joke So Bad, They Embarrassed Themselves On The Internet

Image source: DamnImCam

#7 It’s A Joke

40 Times People Missed The Joke So Bad, They Embarrassed Themselves On The Internet

Image source: jack_campbell00

#8 Pretty Sure It’s A Pringle’s Holder

40 Times People Missed The Joke So Bad, They Embarrassed Themselves On The Internet

Image source: point_nine

#9 Pretty Sure It Starts With G

40 Times People Missed The Joke So Bad, They Embarrassed Themselves On The Internet

Image source: faszkivanmar23

#10 February 30/31.

40 Times People Missed The Joke So Bad, They Embarrassed Themselves On The Internet

Image source: Chessikins

#11 Thats A Rare Insult

40 Times People Missed The Joke So Bad, They Embarrassed Themselves On The Internet

Image source: Niqolai_

#12 This Is So Sad Guys

40 Times People Missed The Joke So Bad, They Embarrassed Themselves On The Internet

Image source: boii_chan

#13 I Should Walk A Mile In This Guy’s Shoes

40 Times People Missed The Joke So Bad, They Embarrassed Themselves On The Internet

Image source: riverdragonwilbur

#14 I Threw That Before I Came In The Room!

40 Times People Missed The Joke So Bad, They Embarrassed Themselves On The Internet

Image source: _nuttbutt

#15 Learn To Spell

40 Times People Missed The Joke So Bad, They Embarrassed Themselves On The Internet

Image source: RagnarokGamingYT

#16 Thanks For The Heads Up

40 Times People Missed The Joke So Bad, They Embarrassed Themselves On The Internet

Image source: any-spare-karma

#17 Bactiera Dosent Have Eyes Tho??!

40 Times People Missed The Joke So Bad, They Embarrassed Themselves On The Internet

Image source: bigjimmyboy69

#18 Correcting A Pun

40 Times People Missed The Joke So Bad, They Embarrassed Themselves On The Internet

Image source: undergroundcalf

#19 It’s Clearly A Magic Eight Ball

40 Times People Missed The Joke So Bad, They Embarrassed Themselves On The Internet

Image source: JamyTamy

#20 Looks Like New York To Me

40 Times People Missed The Joke So Bad, They Embarrassed Themselves On The Internet

Image source: AgustDeezNuts

#21 Woooosh

40 Times People Missed The Joke So Bad, They Embarrassed Themselves On The Internet

Image source: l00rk

#22 Woooosh

40 Times People Missed The Joke So Bad, They Embarrassed Themselves On The Internet

#23 He’d Get Fired You Idiots

40 Times People Missed The Joke So Bad, They Embarrassed Themselves On The Internet

Image source: rayyanmerchant

#24 Woooosh

40 Times People Missed The Joke So Bad, They Embarrassed Themselves On The Internet

#25 This Is Two Stupid

40 Times People Missed The Joke So Bad, They Embarrassed Themselves On The Internet

Image source: Swordster04

#26 This Is Heartbreaking

40 Times People Missed The Joke So Bad, They Embarrassed Themselves On The Internet

Image source: jchang2080

#27 Thank God I’m A Scorpion And Not An Asparagus

40 Times People Missed The Joke So Bad, They Embarrassed Themselves On The Internet

Image source: motionlessinmemes44

#28 Paranoid Much?

40 Times People Missed The Joke So Bad, They Embarrassed Themselves On The Internet

Image source: worrisomefox

#29 But Seriously Where Does The Water Come From?

40 Times People Missed The Joke So Bad, They Embarrassed Themselves On The Internet

Image source: ddizbadatd24

#30 You Can’t See Me

40 Times People Missed The Joke So Bad, They Embarrassed Themselves On The Internet

Image source: Elkhayat1

#31 You’re*

40 Times People Missed The Joke So Bad, They Embarrassed Themselves On The Internet

Image source: SquishyPotato666

#32 Really? I Thought It Was A Dolphin

40 Times People Missed The Joke So Bad, They Embarrassed Themselves On The Internet

Image source: joudOS

#33 Did It Tho

40 Times People Missed The Joke So Bad, They Embarrassed Themselves On The Internet

Image source: ChVr1560

#34 Thats Not Him

40 Times People Missed The Joke So Bad, They Embarrassed Themselves On The Internet

Image source: BlackBerry784

#35 Women Don’t Know The Pain

40 Times People Missed The Joke So Bad, They Embarrassed Themselves On The Internet

Image source: spaceface0717

#36 No It’s Caprisun!

40 Times People Missed The Joke So Bad, They Embarrassed Themselves On The Internet

Image source: luci_col

#37 So You Say?

40 Times People Missed The Joke So Bad, They Embarrassed Themselves On The Internet

Image source: ktmbd

#38 Woooosh

40 Times People Missed The Joke So Bad, They Embarrassed Themselves On The Internet

#39 “Damn I Haven’t Been Active In This Discord Since Last Year”

40 Times People Missed The Joke So Bad, They Embarrassed Themselves On The Internet

Image source: Krojous

#40 Hmm What A Coincidence

40 Times People Missed The Joke So Bad, They Embarrassed Themselves On The Internet

Image source: Cowsgomoo414

