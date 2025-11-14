40 Times People Missed The Joke So Bad, They Embarrassed Themselves On The Internet

Nobody is smart (or tall) enough to never have something go over their heads. Whether we’re talking about jokes, quips, or subtly sarcastic comments, we’ve all been in awkward situations where we don’t understand something that is obvious to nearly everyone else. And we’re talking about majorly obvious things. Things that make a giant Woooosh sound when they fly over our heads at Mach 3, several miles above sea level.
To show you that having jokes go over our heads is a universal thing, we’ve collected some of the funniest such examples from the aptly named Woooosh subreddit. Grab some popcorn and get ready to laugh and cringe, dear Pandas. Remember to upvote your fave pics and share the times that jokes went over your heads in the comments below. Oh, and check out part 1 about people who clearly missed the joke right here.
#1 It Took Him A Few Minutes Before He Understood
Image source: AussieMagpie
#2 Chemical Elements Got ‘Em Though
Image source: JasonDiabloz
#3 On One Hand
Image source: primal_breath
#4 Legolization Gone Wrong
Image source: girlborealis
#5 I’m Disappointed With Myself
Image source: reddit.com
#6 I Matched With This Girl On Tinder, And I Immediately Ruined It. I Literally Had To Have What She Said Explained To Me Afterwards
Image source: DamnImCam
#7 It’s A Joke
Image source: jack_campbell00
#8 Pretty Sure It’s A Pringle’s Holder
Image source: point_nine
#9 Pretty Sure It Starts With G
Image source: faszkivanmar23
#10 February 30/31.
Image source: Chessikins
#11 Thats A Rare Insult
Image source: Niqolai_
#12 This Is So Sad Guys
Image source: boii_chan
#13 I Should Walk A Mile In This Guy’s Shoes
Image source: riverdragonwilbur
#14 I Threw That Before I Came In The Room!
Image source: _nuttbutt
#15 Learn To Spell
Image source: RagnarokGamingYT
#16 Thanks For The Heads Up
Image source: any-spare-karma
#17 Bactiera Dosent Have Eyes Tho??!
Image source: bigjimmyboy69
#18 Correcting A Pun
Image source: undergroundcalf
#19 It’s Clearly A Magic Eight Ball
Image source: JamyTamy
#20 Looks Like New York To Me
Image source: AgustDeezNuts
#21 Woooosh
Image source: l00rk
#22 Woooosh
#23 He’d Get Fired You Idiots
Image source: rayyanmerchant
#24 Woooosh
#25 This Is Two Stupid
Image source: Swordster04
#26 This Is Heartbreaking
Image source: jchang2080
#27 Thank God I’m A Scorpion And Not An Asparagus
Image source: motionlessinmemes44
#28 Paranoid Much?
Image source: worrisomefox
#29 But Seriously Where Does The Water Come From?
Image source: ddizbadatd24
#30 You Can’t See Me
Image source: Elkhayat1
#31 You’re*
Image source: SquishyPotato666
#32 Really? I Thought It Was A Dolphin
Image source: joudOS
#33 Did It Tho
Image source: ChVr1560
#34 Thats Not Him
Image source: BlackBerry784
#35 Women Don’t Know The Pain
Image source: spaceface0717
#36 No It’s Caprisun!
Image source: luci_col
#37 So You Say?
Image source: ktmbd
#38 Woooosh
#39 “Damn I Haven’t Been Active In This Discord Since Last Year”
Image source: Krojous
#40 Hmm What A Coincidence
Image source: Cowsgomoo414
