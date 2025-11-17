35 Times People’s Looks Were So Deceiving, They Proved That Age Is Just A Number

I recall a moment at work when my coworker asked about our manager’s age, and my response went something like this: “Well, I’d say somewhere in the range of 30 to 60… You really can’t judge some folks by their looks alone. Appearances can be incredibly deceiving!”

It’s fascinating how appearances can play tricks on us, and that’s precisely what the folks over at the subreddit r/13or30 are all about. They’re sharing pictures of individuals whose age appears to be nothing more than just a number.

Whether it’s a teenager with a beard that rivals a lumberjack’s or a thirty-year-old who could pass for a high school student, they’ve got it all. Join us in exploring the amusing and sometimes bizarre instances of age-defying appearances.

#1 This Trick-Or-Treater

“My 15 year old son during trick or treat. What is he dressed as, you ask? He is a Sheild Agent, he wasn’t collecting candy, he was handing out cards to all the kids dressed as Marvel characters asking them if they were interested in the Avengers initiative.”

35 Times People&#8217;s Looks Were So Deceiving, They Proved That Age Is Just A Number

Image source: hardytom540

#2 Me, 14, Looking Like A 40 Year Old Russian Housewife Named Valenka

35 Times People&#8217;s Looks Were So Deceiving, They Proved That Age Is Just A Number

Image source: LorahTink

#3 Sadly, A Problem I Can Relate To As Well

35 Times People&#8217;s Looks Were So Deceiving, They Proved That Age Is Just A Number

Image source: betterthannothing123

#4 My Dad Looked Like A Pre-Midlife Crisis Businessman… When He Was 17

35 Times People&#8217;s Looks Were So Deceiving, They Proved That Age Is Just A Number

Image source: Dolouj56

#5 Thomas Brodie-Sangster… 33 Going On 12

35 Times People&#8217;s Looks Were So Deceiving, They Proved That Age Is Just A Number

Image source: superhobbitsam

#6 Not Sure If It Has Been Posted Before But Damn

35 Times People&#8217;s Looks Were So Deceiving, They Proved That Age Is Just A Number

Image source: SirSeppuku

#7 An Update For Y’all

35 Times People&#8217;s Looks Were So Deceiving, They Proved That Age Is Just A Number

Image source: Beeroy69

#8 Matronly 40-Year Old Korean Librarian? Nope! Just Me, A 12-Year Old Boy

35 Times People&#8217;s Looks Were So Deceiving, They Proved That Age Is Just A Number

Image source: PlagueLords

#9 Thought I Would Post Myself… I’m 31 Lmao

35 Times People&#8217;s Looks Were So Deceiving, They Proved That Age Is Just A Number

Image source: ottawsimofol

#10 5 Or 50 (To Life)

35 Times People&#8217;s Looks Were So Deceiving, They Proved That Age Is Just A Number

Image source: reddit.com

#11 A Giant 3 Y/O Or A Baby Faced 23 Y/O?

35 Times People&#8217;s Looks Were So Deceiving, They Proved That Age Is Just A Number

Image source: Batguy92

#12 26 Year Old Kenyan Footballer, Joash Onyango

35 Times People&#8217;s Looks Were So Deceiving, They Proved That Age Is Just A Number

Image source: evanthompson123

#13 Me At 11 Rocking The Granny Sweater

35 Times People&#8217;s Looks Were So Deceiving, They Proved That Age Is Just A Number

Image source: SJHCJellyBean

#14 The Author Of Jojo’s Bizzare Adventure Forgot To Age

35 Times People&#8217;s Looks Were So Deceiving, They Proved That Age Is Just A Number

Image source: Lamabunnyvile

#15 Baby Daddy? Baby? Daddy?

35 Times People&#8217;s Looks Were So Deceiving, They Proved That Age Is Just A Number

Image source: Typo_Qeuen

#16 Me At 13 Looking Like A 30 Year Old Single Mom Who Loves Boxed Wine And Mlms

35 Times People&#8217;s Looks Were So Deceiving, They Proved That Age Is Just A Number

Image source: vwizzy

#17 12 Y/O Me In My Family Photo. I Look Like A 35 Y/O Secretary Who Makes The Best Christmas Cookies At Work

35 Times People&#8217;s Looks Were So Deceiving, They Proved That Age Is Just A Number

Image source: thrifting24_7

#18 This Police Officer

35 Times People&#8217;s Looks Were So Deceiving, They Proved That Age Is Just A Number

Image source: Penguin_Pulveriser

#19 My Sister Is 22 Going On 12

35 Times People&#8217;s Looks Were So Deceiving, They Proved That Age Is Just A Number

Image source: BleachedTwizzler

#20 Acosta’s Daughter

35 Times People&#8217;s Looks Were So Deceiving, They Proved That Age Is Just A Number

Image source: Cocktupus

#21 7 Year Old Kid Or 30 Year Old Tennis Instructor Named Derek

35 Times People&#8217;s Looks Were So Deceiving, They Proved That Age Is Just A Number

Image source: TheMinimob

#22 Child’s Birthday Or 50 Year Olds Early Retirement?

35 Times People&#8217;s Looks Were So Deceiving, They Proved That Age Is Just A Number

Image source: stuffaboutsomestuff

#23 5 Or 25?

35 Times People&#8217;s Looks Were So Deceiving, They Proved That Age Is Just A Number

Image source: reddit.com

#24 Well, Actually

35 Times People&#8217;s Looks Were So Deceiving, They Proved That Age Is Just A Number

Image source: Dudleysdad

#25 11 Y/O Boy, 22 Y/O Drag Queen Or 38 Y/O Lesbian?

35 Times People&#8217;s Looks Were So Deceiving, They Proved That Age Is Just A Number

Image source: lexaquin

#26 26 Or 6 Years Young?

35 Times People&#8217;s Looks Were So Deceiving, They Proved That Age Is Just A Number

Image source: Mcramblett

#27 This Bodybuilder With A 13 Year Old’s Face

35 Times People&#8217;s Looks Were So Deceiving, They Proved That Age Is Just A Number

Image source: unobjectionable

#28 15 Or 50

35 Times People&#8217;s Looks Were So Deceiving, They Proved That Age Is Just A Number

Image source: reddit.com

#29 Me At 14 Looking 40

35 Times People&#8217;s Looks Were So Deceiving, They Proved That Age Is Just A Number

Image source: ShredderZ122

#30 Jamie Foxx, 18 Years Old

35 Times People&#8217;s Looks Were So Deceiving, They Proved That Age Is Just A Number

Image source: quercky

#31 Patrick Renna From The Sandlot With His Son At The Field Where They Shot The Movie. He Has Been In The 13or30 Club His Whole Life

35 Times People&#8217;s Looks Were So Deceiving, They Proved That Age Is Just A Number

Image source: cheezedragon25

#32 Came Across This One On Tinder… 12 Or 20?

35 Times People&#8217;s Looks Were So Deceiving, They Proved That Age Is Just A Number

Image source: concernedstudentLOL

#33 The Cast Of Queen’s Gambit

35 Times People&#8217;s Looks Were So Deceiving, They Proved That Age Is Just A Number

Image source: Marpl

#34 12 Or 80?

35 Times People&#8217;s Looks Were So Deceiving, They Proved That Age Is Just A Number

Image source: WoxicFangel

#35 Star Trek Cosplay

35 Times People&#8217;s Looks Were So Deceiving, They Proved That Age Is Just A Number

Image source: Karmaluscious

