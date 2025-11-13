People Asked To Cover Up Their Scars And Birthmarks And Tattoo Artists Nailed It

by

Time heals all wounds, but scars are here to stay. A scar can be an attribute for a samurai or a pirate, but for someone that doesn’t belong in action movies, it can become more of a burden, something that affects your self-esteem or simply a reminder of a traumatic event that just doesn’t go away. And we’re not even talking about birthmarks, something that no one asks for. However in life when there’s a problem, there’s a solution, and tattoo artists are here to help. Combining their incredible talent and creativity, covering a scar, can become an opportunity for them to create something unique.

We compiled the most genius ways that tattoo artists have covered-up old scars in a video which you can find right here, in “Bored Panda Listicles’, our new Youtube channel. Which one did you find the most creative?

Subscribe to the ‘Bored Panda Listicles’ channel and become part of our Youtube Panda community. Also, in order not to miss any of the videos that will be uploaded here, don’t forget to press the ‘like’ and ‘bell’ buttons, so that when we upload, you’ll get notified.

Patrick Penrose
Patrick Penrose
More from this Author
Related Posts
This Beautiful Farm Toy Has An Ugly Secret
3 min read
Nov, 11, 2025
How The Lincoln Lawyer Is Still Secretly Adapting The First Book
3 min read
Apr, 11, 2023
10 Things You Didn’t Know about “Ultimate Tag”
3 min read
Jun, 2, 2020
Two Starving Dogs Transformed From Skeletons Back To Dogs Again
3 min read
Nov, 11, 2025
This Guy Was Not Allowed To Put His Bike On A Train, So He Cycled 170 Miles And Here Is What He Experienced On His Trip
3 min read
Nov, 13, 2025
Fleetwood Mac songs in Movies and TV
What Happens After Guardians of The Galaxy Vol. 3?
3 min read
May, 10, 2021
Main Heading Goes Here
Sub Heading Goes Here
No, thank you. I do not want.
100% secure your website.