Homeowner Kicks Out Neighbor’s Airbnb Guests From His Patio, Get Accused Of Discrimination

Airbnb sounds great in theory: homeowners make extra cash renting out their properties, and travelers get a taste of authentic local life.
In practice, though, it’s sparked backlash in many cities, with locals frustrated over tourist crowds and soaring housing costs.
One Redditor knows this struggle firsthand. They transformed their share of the courtyard into a cozy garden that neighbors love, but things changed when an Airbnb host bought units in the building. Now, tourists keep trying to use the space, and when the homeowner turns them away, the host is furious.
Are they being unfair, or simply protecting what’s theirs? Read on and judge for yourself.
An Airbnb host bought several apartments in the building
Image credits: Antonio Verdín / unsplash (not the actual photo)
But one neighbor isn’t letting tourists near their carefully kept courtyard, and it’s driving him mad
Image credits: Getty Images / unsplash (not the actual photo)
Image credits: Getty Images / unsplash (not the actual photo)
Image credits: anonymous
Almost a third of people would rather live next to their ex than an Airbnb
Image credits: A. C. / unsplash (not the actual photo)
When everything goes right, an Airbnb stay can be incredible for both guests and hosts.
A truly passionate host can turn a stay into a memorable experience, offering a cozy, character-filled space along with tips on exploring the area.
Guests get flexibility, the chance to cook their own meals, and the feeling of being a traveler rather than just another tourist. Even without splurging, there are often budget-friendly options that beat hotel prices.
Hosts, on the other hand, can earn extra income while meeting people from all over the world.
But when things go wrong, it can get messy fast—steep cleaning fees, unfriendly neighbors, strict house rules, misleading photos, or simply an unpleasant host.
Beyond the rental itself, the rise of short-term stays has stirred tension with locals who feel overwhelmed by tourists and priced out of their own neighborhoods.
And it’s not just online complaints fueling this sentiment. Research shows many people aren’t thrilled about having Airbnbs as neighbors.
A survey from Anytime Estimate found that only 40% of Americans believe Airbnbs make good neighbors, while more than a quarter of homebuyers would even lower their offer on a home near one.
Only 30% of respondents think Airbnb guests care about the neighborhoods they visit, and just 36% have positive feelings toward short-term rental companies overall. The stats paint a clear picture: 42% don’t trust Airbnbs to follow rental laws, 52% feel less comfortable letting their kids play outside near them, and a whopping 82% want stricter regulations.
Over half of respondents said they’d rather live next to their in-laws, and nearly a third would rather live next to their ex.
It’s no surprise, then, that even travelers themselves are drifting back to hotels.
“I vote for hotels. Airbnb is too strict. When I stayed at an Airbnb, my host threatened to charge fees if anything went missing or out of place—I mean anything. I can’t relax under that kind of stress. I have good manners and take care of the places I stay. I’ve been choosing hotels since. I’ve also had several female friends complain about their male hosts hanging around when they weren’t supposed to be there—very creepy. Hotels all the way,” a woman named Melissa told Boston.com.
“I know what I’m getting into with a hotel. I don’t with Airbnb. The long lists of complaints about surprises—including rules, tasks, and fees that make the prices comparable—make it far less attractive,” added Donna.
Hopefully, these concerns can be addressed so that short-term rentals don’t have to feel like a gamble for locals or for travelers.
What’s your experience with short-term rentals, especially Airbnbs? Do you prefer them or stick to hotels when you travel?
Many readers felt it was entirely their choice who to let onto the patio
While others argued that keeping tourists out was wrong
Follow Us