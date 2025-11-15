I’ve Made A Painting Of A Shelter Dog From Spain That Now Lives In Scotland

When I do wildlife artwork, I always learn something new about species that I’ve never known before. It is always exciting! However same applies when I do pet portraits.
I love making pet portraits! Sometimes learning new facts about the breed, occasionally new breed (what is rare) sometimes it has a story behind and it’s also fun to be a part of it.
This guy named Olly traveled from a shelter in Spain all the way to Scotland. I saw his photos from the Shelter earlier sent me by a client and it is so special to witness his transformations to the best. He is really blessed to have a new life and loving family in the company of another beautiful Dalmatian lady dog. Hope you will like to meet him depicted in my drawing.
P.S. I also offered to my client to make a collage of the previous drawings in one print. The whole team of dogs. The customer liked the idea. Yay! :)
For more of my artworks please visit me on Facebook or Instagram, or visit my website.
More info: artbylove.co.uk | Facebook | Instagram
Finished portrait of Olly
Preparing for shipment
The happy company
Just finished
Puppy eyes
The drawing in process
Olly – work in progress
Follow Us