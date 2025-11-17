“Just One More Thing”: Columbo Portrait Using 23,000 Sequins (9 Pics)

Bret Woodard is an artist based out of Portland Maine, USA. 328 hours, 23,000 sequins and a very, very sore back later, he created this image of Columbo.
“Why?” is a question that comes to mind after seeing this piece. Well, Bret had never seen a portrait made out of sequins before, and he definitely never saw one of the famous detective before, a childhood favorite of he and his grandfather.
A more accurate answer could be though, to quote the character, “Reason? No, no reason.”
“Just one more thing…” – 24″x36″
Day 1
Cigar detail
Just one more thing side view
Up close and personal with the sequins
View from the back
Final sequin down
There’s just one more thing…
