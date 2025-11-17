“Just One More Thing”: Columbo Portrait Using 23,000 Sequins (9 Pics)

by

Bret Woodard is an artist based out of Portland Maine, USA. 328 hours, 23,000 sequins and a very, very sore back later, he created this image of Columbo.

“Why?” is a question that comes to mind after seeing this piece. Well, Bret had never seen a portrait made out of sequins before, and he definitely never saw one of the famous detective before, a childhood favorite of he and his grandfather.

A more accurate answer could be though, to quote the character, “Reason? No, no reason.”

More info: heytomorrow.com | Instagram

“Just one more thing…” – 24″x36″

&#8220;Just One More Thing&#8221;: Columbo Portrait Using 23,000 Sequins (9 Pics)

Day 1

&#8220;Just One More Thing&#8221;: Columbo Portrait Using 23,000 Sequins (9 Pics)

Cigar detail

&#8220;Just One More Thing&#8221;: Columbo Portrait Using 23,000 Sequins (9 Pics)

Just one more thing side view

&#8220;Just One More Thing&#8221;: Columbo Portrait Using 23,000 Sequins (9 Pics)

Up close and personal with the sequins

&#8220;Just One More Thing&#8221;: Columbo Portrait Using 23,000 Sequins (9 Pics)
&#8220;Just One More Thing&#8221;: Columbo Portrait Using 23,000 Sequins (9 Pics)

View from the back

&#8220;Just One More Thing&#8221;: Columbo Portrait Using 23,000 Sequins (9 Pics)

Final sequin down

&#8220;Just One More Thing&#8221;: Columbo Portrait Using 23,000 Sequins (9 Pics)

There’s just one more thing…

&#8220;Just One More Thing&#8221;: Columbo Portrait Using 23,000 Sequins (9 Pics)

Patrick Penrose
Patrick Penrose
More from this Author
Related Posts
Funny Robot Kidnapping Attempts (3 Comics)
3 min read
Nov, 17, 2025
This Designer Goes Viral For Creating Outfits Based On Foods, Drinks, And Cleaning Products (16 Pics)
3 min read
Nov, 15, 2025
Mayans MC Episode 1
Everything We Know about Mayans MC Season 2 So Far
3 min read
May, 8, 2019
Here Are My 14 Drawings Of Cats
3 min read
Nov, 14, 2025
Arrow Season 8
What We Learned from the Arrow Season 8 Trailer
3 min read
Sep, 26, 2019
10 Interesting Facts You Didn’t Know About Judy Greer
3 min read
Feb, 9, 2023
Main Heading Goes Here
Sub Heading Goes Here
No, thank you. I do not want.
100% secure your website.