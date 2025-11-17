30 Times People Found A Way To Get Revenge On A Terrible Ex

by

Committing to a relationship with someone means you’re putting your heart into their hands and letting them decide what to do with it. If you’re lucky, they will nurture it and the two of you will form a connection like no other. But they might break it, too. Which is why the people we love the most are the ones that can make us the maddest, too.

A breakup or divorce can be one of the most stressful and emotional experiences in our lives. The (abrupt) end of a relationship can turn our whole world upside down and trigger all sorts of painful and unsettling emotions. Like a burning desire for revenge.

We at Bored Panda compiled a list of vivid examples to show you what things lovers are capable of if their (ex) partners hurt them badly enough. They may not guarantee a path toward a healthy recovery, but everyone has their own way of coping.

#1 Let’s Review

Image source: sheecoulee

#2 This Break Up Letter

30 Times People Found A Way To Get Revenge On A Terrible Ex

#3 Grandma Put A Magazine Cut Out Of Leonardo Dicaprio Over Her Late (Not So Nice) Husband’s Face. The 80-Year-Old’s Version Of Photoshop

30 Times People Found A Way To Get Revenge On A Terrible Ex

Image source: JoshPatson

#4 Savage Evil Genius Revenge On Cheating Ex

30 Times People Found A Way To Get Revenge On A Terrible Ex

Image source: KieranMark

#5 Ex-Girlfriend Gets Revenge

30 Times People Found A Way To Get Revenge On A Terrible Ex

Image source: TheMehr

#6 Tattoo Revenge

30 Times People Found A Way To Get Revenge On A Terrible Ex

Image source: _Breyonnn

#7 Alpha Male Stumps Cheating Ex And Her Lover

30 Times People Found A Way To Get Revenge On A Terrible Ex

Image source: Esociformes

#8 This Soon-To-Be-Ex Wife Went Big

30 Times People Found A Way To Get Revenge On A Terrible Ex

Image source: Harsh Agrawal

#9 Angry Girl At My School Posted These All Around Campus, I Spotted 11 On My Walk To The Library This Morning

30 Times People Found A Way To Get Revenge On A Terrible Ex

Image source: reddit.com

#10 Came Across A 10-Year-Old Photo That Had My Brother’s Ex-Wife In It And My Ex In It. Instead Of Deleting It I “Fixed” It

30 Times People Found A Way To Get Revenge On A Terrible Ex

Image source: gknick

#11 Found Out My Girlfriend Is Cheating On Me. Giving Her This Card Tonight At My Birthday Dinner

30 Times People Found A Way To Get Revenge On A Terrible Ex

Image source: reddit.com

#12 Educated Ex

30 Times People Found A Way To Get Revenge On A Terrible Ex

Image source: placelikethis

#13 Woman Confesses To Facebook Her Successful Plan Of Catching Her Husband Cheating On Her With Her Best Friend

30 Times People Found A Way To Get Revenge On A Terrible Ex

Image source: m_chellen

#14 You Know How Mad You Got To Be To Carry A Refrigerator

30 Times People Found A Way To Get Revenge On A Terrible Ex

Image source: karlousm

#15 Best Wishes To You, Her And Your Baby. Love, Your Wife

30 Times People Found A Way To Get Revenge On A Terrible Ex

Image source: kavien

#16 Guy Gets Cheated On By His Long-Time Girlfriend And Decides To Revenge

30 Times People Found A Way To Get Revenge On A Terrible Ex

Image source: kaijuno

#17 Spotted This Sign Driving Past. Handled It Well

30 Times People Found A Way To Get Revenge On A Terrible Ex

Image source: KJAYS

#18 I Bet There’s A Dude Sitting With Just Salt And Pepper In His Cubbard Right Now Wishing He Had That Old Bay I Snatched Back

30 Times People Found A Way To Get Revenge On A Terrible Ex

Image source: deelalz

#19 Revenge On Ex

30 Times People Found A Way To Get Revenge On A Terrible Ex

Image source: GirlsNoteBook

#20 Stranger Proposes To Get Back At Cheating Ex

30 Times People Found A Way To Get Revenge On A Terrible Ex

Image source: NenharmaTheGreat

#21 The New Cold War

30 Times People Found A Way To Get Revenge On A Terrible Ex

Image source: YoungTiempo

#22 Best Use For Ex-Wife’s Wedding Dress. Snow Camo

30 Times People Found A Way To Get Revenge On A Terrible Ex

Image source: ticktock44

#23 When Love Is Over

30 Times People Found A Way To Get Revenge On A Terrible Ex

Image source: recklessbehav

#24 My Friend Decided To Cover Up The Tattoo Of His Ex Wife

30 Times People Found A Way To Get Revenge On A Terrible Ex

Image source: SomeJagaloon

#25 Emotional Ex Eviscerates Estate With Eyeshadow

30 Times People Found A Way To Get Revenge On A Terrible Ex

Image source: Sazley

#26 While Preparing For My Garage Sale, I Found A Pendant My Ex Gave Me… I Decided To Be A Little Creative With Selling It

30 Times People Found A Way To Get Revenge On A Terrible Ex

Image source: PatriarchVespa

#27 My Friend’s Girlfriend Moved Out And Took Everything, Including The Drawer Handles

30 Times People Found A Way To Get Revenge On A Terrible Ex

Image source: whatcanieattoday

#28 Taken This Morning In My Hometown In Washington

30 Times People Found A Way To Get Revenge On A Terrible Ex

Image source: reddit.com

#29 A Japanese Woman Discovered Her Boyfriend Was Cheating, So She Gathered All His Apple Devices And Dumped Them Into A Tub Full Of Water

30 Times People Found A Way To Get Revenge On A Terrible Ex

Image source: potetosarada000

#30 My Ex Sent Me A Postcard

30 Times People Found A Way To Get Revenge On A Terrible Ex

Image source: ronlechler

