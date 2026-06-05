33 Posts Of People Acting Tough, Aggressive And Strong But They’re Actually Just Cringe (New Pics)

Being confident and resilient lets you weather most things that life throws at you. But developing these skills requires hard work. For many people, it is far easier to throw authenticity out of the window and pretend to be tough and cool instead. And we get it, human beings are social animals, and we want to leave a good impression. But all that fakeness leads to so much cringe and secondhand embarrassment that it hurts.
The most egregious fakers who wanted to look super tough only to fail miserably end up being shamed on the ‘I Am Very Bad’ online community. We have collected the most eye-wateringly bad examples, and you’ll find them below. If you’ve ever worried that you had a bit of imposter syndrome or a dash of narcissism, don’t worry, these pics should boost your self-esteem.
#1 Fourteen Year Old Kid Cries After Getting Shot At, What A Wimp
Image source: reddit.com
#2 Kiss My Girl. Go Home
Image source: AydanOfHouseCock
#3 Someone I Knew From High School
Image source: Ryins77
To be clear, it is natural to want to be accepted by the people around you. Human beings are hardwired to be social. When your ancestors were respected and well-liked by their local community, they increased their chances of survival. Being sidelined by your community because you are unreliable, untrustworthy, or have gone against the social contract, on the other hand, meant more danger. The same holds true in this day and age… just perhaps with fewer saber-toothed tigers prowling around.
The thing is, being inauthentic comes at a cost. You want to find the right balance between being true to who you truly are and also respecting the rules, norms, conventions, and traditions of the society you want to be a part of.
It is also socially destructive to be overly entitled. Nobody likes a narcissist because they (delusionally) see themselves as superior and always put their needs above those of others, sidelining members of their community.
#4 Covid Brings Out The Crazies
Image source: ActuallyTucker
#5 Who Would Dare After That
Image source: barsby456
#6 I’m So Scared
Image source: reddit.com
It is incredibly difficult to fix your reputation if your community clocks you as someone who is selfish, constantly lies, and falsely boasts to them. And yet, it is very easy to lie to strangers on the internet. You don’t know them personally. This is why it’s healthy to be skeptical of most things you see online: what you see, what others claim, often isn’t what’s happening behind the scenes. Most people tend to post only the highlights and big wins from their lives, and omit their failures.
Furthermore, some liars, like the ones featured in this list, aren’t good at convincing others of how awesome they are, and they get caught instantly, and then are (not so) gently called out online. You can only hope that it’s a wake-up call for them and the first step toward some humility and authenticity.
#7 Mozambique Here
Image source: AnonymousAnalAssasin
#8 She Always Told Me He Was Jealous But Dang
Image source: TnTMassacre
#9 I Love My Friend But I Get These Often
Image source: friendlynood
In an earlier in-depth interview, the team at Bored Panda reached out to licensed clinical psychologist Dr. Jesse Matthews, who shed some light on social media self-representation and projective cool and tough images online. He emphasized that wanting to present a more idealized version of yourself is not a new phenomenon. Rather, it is a continuation of what has been happening throughout history.
“It’s just easier online because it’s not usually happening in real time and you can curate the image that you want to, which is often a more idealized version of yourself than reality,” Dr. Matthews explained.
“Everyone wants to be cool, however, they define it. And typically guys (and some girls) want to appear tough, which can go hand-in-hand with cool. These are valued traits in society or among some groups, so feeling like you have these attributes gives you self-esteem. This increases through validation in the form of views, likes, or comments,” Dr. Matthews told Bored Panda earlier.
#10 Strongest Character In The Mcu Revealed To Be… Well, This Kid
Image source: reddit.com
#11 Vaping In Front Of A Water Service Vehicle Thinking It’s A Cop Car
Image source: reddit.com
#12 Mate Is Like 13 And Shirtless In 90% Of His Vids
Image source: Hrabanaz
He noted that people’s attempts to appear tough online are closely tied to their sense of self-worth and how they perceive the world around them.
“More than ever, there is so much content online and people you can follow who discuss mindset, especially as it relates to success, fitness, wealth, or happiness. Men are some of the biggest creators of this content as well as consumers. Often, they are tough-looking guys talking about grinding and being disciplined and authentic, and this is all very much portrayed as being cool. If this is what you are into posting or watching, then striving to be more like this is going to create or enhance feelings of self-worth for these individuals.”
#13 Back Home After 3 Days Of Shows Fixing To Run 5 Miles. Testosterone Levels Over 900 This Is What Libtards Fear
Image source: foxwilliam
#14 School Dropouts Are Very Tough
Image source: kenziiefox
#15 This Tough Guy Unleashing Hell Onto Reddit (While Abiding With The Rules, Of Course)
Image source: ZhoolFigure
However, this distorted online image is not without consequences. For example, trying to appear tough by doing illegal activities, embracing objectionable behavior, or making inappropriate comments can affect your employment, college admissions, etc.
“For the individual, of course, there could be future regret or the person could get ‘canceled’ in some fashion. In a more immediate sense, it’s not necessarily positive for anyone to try to portray something that they are not. It doesn’t bring real self-esteem if what you are presenting isn’t reality,” the licensed clinical psychologist said.
#16 Stop Your Scaring Me
Image source: reddit.com
#17 Had To Deactivate Instagram After This One
Image source: thenotoriusfap
#18 The Side You Never Want To Cross
Image source: VynnaD
“If a person characterizes ‘tough’ as self-disciplined, motivated, and as ‘grinding’ or something like that, I don’t think there is anything wrong with it if that’s actually who they are or who they are trying to become. A lot of the mindset content you see out there is of this nature. Of course, it could be harmful mentally or physically if too extreme,” Dr. Matthews told Bored Panda.
“As a psychologist and as a man (who a lot of this content is made by and for), I personally love that improving or working on yourself has become cool or tough. I also love that being honest with yourself and others, being more open or willing to talk about things like feelings, and being more willing to do things like ask for help has become cool. Suffering in silence or trying to be some fake masculine stereotype is neither cool nor tough, and I’m so glad people are starting to realize and acknowledge that.”
#19 No Name Food?
Image source: ok_noah
#20 R/The_donald Mods Are Very Tough
Image source: Commandork167
#21 Absolute Tough Guy Nearing 39k Karma!
Image source: H4ck3rm4n1
According to Dr. Matthews, social media blurs the line between the online world and reality, while also presenting a more idealized version of what exists. “ Everyone posts about their wins or life highlights, while very few posts are about losses or things they wouldn’t want everyone to know about,” he noted.
From his perspective, the healthiest way to present yourself online is to opt for authenticity. In short, be true to yourself.
“The more congruent the real you is with what you’re putting on the internet, the better. This does not necessarily mean oversharing or posting stuff that you might be embarrassed about, but keeping the authenticity and what that means for you in mind,” he said.
“Think about your values and try to live as true to them as possible. And lastly, less is more. Trying to keep social media use to a minimal or moderate amount is generally best, as far as productivity and things like that, but the research has been showing high correlations between heavy social media use and things like high rates of depression, anxiety, and loneliness.”
#22 Shooting A Target From A Mile Away? Light Work
Image source: ANailBlaster
#23 Stay Back 100 Meters Or You Will Be Shot
Image source: LeeeMcLeod
#24 Literally Shaking And Crying Rn
Image source: reddit.com
The ‘I Am Very Bad’ online community has been thriving for over a decade, since May 2015, poking fun at fake people who think they should not be messed with. Usually, these individuals are keyboard warriors, online bullies, edgy people, toxic crusaders, and internet tough guys and gals. In short, they are anyone and everyone who puts up a front that anyone with a dash of common sense and social insight sees through in a heartbeat.
Previously, Bored Panda reached out to the moderator team running the group, and one of its members was kind enough to tell us all about the community.
“Some of the most popular [‘tough’ people on the subreddit are the ones who see] injustice in the news (e.g. someone being insulted or beaten up), and say, ‘If that happened to me I’d so and so and so and so!’ With everyone on social media having a platform to air any opinion they have, this is incredibly common,” u/ergoegthatis told Bored Panda earlier.
#25 Some Kid Sent This As A Threat To Our School
Image source: reddit.com
#26 Found The Wolf Of Wallstreet Boys
Image source: Conjuration_Boyo
#27 This Is The Greatest Discord Guy Of All Time
Image source: AlexLXPG
“For some reason, Americans are religiously addicted to expressing their opinions on everything, in every possible way (including car decals),” they added that this is true for showing off political and other beliefs.
From the moderator’s perspective, the ‘protagonists’ featured (read: shamed) by the online community are likely overcompensating for something. Often, they are afraid of a hostile, unpredictable, and downright scary world.
Mod u/ergoegthatis noted that this is likely linked to social factors, as they rarely see these sorts of behaviors coming from Europe, the Arab world, Southern and Central America, China, Japan, and elsewhere. From their point of view, the United States is “witnessing social, political, and economic implosions, so this seems to be a way for them to cope with that.
#28 Guy Wants To Break Every Bone In Millennial Faces
Image source: TheeOneNutWonder
#29 This Came Up When I Tried To Access A Proxy Server In School
Image source: Memestar_is_my_daddy
#30 Shoot First, Ask Questions Later, I Guess
Image source: Birdie49
Meanwhile, unlike the mostly uniform ‘characters’ that entertain the internet with their entitled, narcissistic, and over-the-top tough guy acts, the ‘I Am Very Bad’ community is actually much more diverse.
“It’s heterogeneous, [and has] got all sorts of people. I don’t think there’s any common factor in our userbase, except the desire to have fun and laugh at people who take their purported [toughness] to comical levels in public,” u/ergoegthatis said.
Do you know someone who likes to pretend to be tough, cool, and capable online, but they’re the exact opposite in real life? What do you think might help them develop a bit of self-awareness and humility?
Have you ever struggled with your confidence and self-esteem? How do you stay authentic to yourself, no matter what? Share your wisdom with all the other Pandas in the comments.
#31 Male Karen Thinks He Owns The Road
Image source: BloodChildKoga
#32 Rip Xbox
Image source: mikeylma0
#33 17 Y/O Kid Thinks He Can Sue Discord After Being Banned From A Server For Being Annoying
Image source: YarinakaMae
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