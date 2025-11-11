I Carved A Family Of Elephants Into A Pencil

by

My first pencil carving at this scale was of a train – and in December of 2015 it went viral across Facebook and the Internet! I was even featured on a TV show in Barcelona.

My most elaborate design has been the Elephant Walk, commissioned by the Epiphany Elephant Museum. The design started out simple, an Elephant with a foil stamped logo. Then I got carried away… after looking at reference I decided that I needed to carve a family of elephants walking across the Serengeti, because carving just one elephant wasn’t challenging enough! So I stopped keeping track of the hours… but it took a few days.

I carved the train using a 5x diopter magnifying lamp. Then I bought a 10x diopter floor lamp. Still feeling like I could get more detail, I bought a 90x Trinocular on an arm, which is basically a microscope that can be setup for a long field of working distance. I would never have been able to get the detail that I was able to get in the elephant’s skin or the baby’s trunk, which was REALLY crazy hard to carve without breaking… I found myself holding my breath a lot.

More info: Etsy | cindychinn.com | Facebook

Using the wood of a pencil I carved the tree tops, and the trunks are made from the graphite lead

I Carved A Family Of Elephants Into A Pencil
I Carved A Family Of Elephants Into A Pencil
I Carved A Family Of Elephants Into A Pencil

I scored the wood of the pencil to create the look of grass

I Carved A Family Of Elephants Into A Pencil
I Carved A Family Of Elephants Into A Pencil

I carved the elephants from different pencils

I Carved A Family Of Elephants Into A Pencil

I start with a carpenter pencil, adding rough grid lines for reference

I Carved A Family Of Elephants Into A Pencil

I rough the basic shape out using my magnifying lamp

I Carved A Family Of Elephants Into A Pencil

Sometimes I also make some of my own tools because I can’t always find points that are small enough

I Carved A Family Of Elephants Into A Pencil

I complete the elephant with skin texture

I Carved A Family Of Elephants Into A Pencil

My work station complete with a magnifying lamp and a trinocular

I Carved A Family Of Elephants Into A Pencil

I have also carved other tiny things, like this graphite mitt

I Carved A Family Of Elephants Into A Pencil
I Carved A Family Of Elephants Into A Pencil

Inside art

I Carved A Family Of Elephants Into A Pencil
I Carved A Family Of Elephants Into A Pencil

The beast

I Carved A Family Of Elephants Into A Pencil

A day at the beach

I Carved A Family Of Elephants Into A Pencil
I Carved A Family Of Elephants Into A Pencil

You can see more works on Etsy

Patrick Penrose
Patrick Penrose
More from this Author
Related Posts
Bones: 6 Things You Didn’t Know about Tamara Taylor
3 min read
Jan, 31, 2017
Cat Walks Into University Lecture, Does What Every Student Would Do
3 min read
Nov, 11, 2025
Scandal
Scandal Season 4 Episode 21 Review: “A Few Good Women”
3 min read
May, 8, 2015
Madam Secretary
Madam Secretary: Elizabeth Blamed for Death. Alison Goes to College.
3 min read
Oct, 9, 2017
Fifteen 90s TV Show Tattoos You Won’t Believe Exist
3 min read
Sep, 4, 2013
This New Geode Wedding Cake Trend Is Rocking The Internet
3 min read
Nov, 11, 2025
Main Heading Goes Here
Sub Heading Goes Here
No, thank you. I do not want.
100% secure your website.