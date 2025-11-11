I Carved A Family Of Elephants Into A Pencil

My first pencil carving at this scale was of a train – and in December of 2015 it went viral across Facebook and the Internet! I was even featured on a TV show in Barcelona.
My most elaborate design has been the Elephant Walk, commissioned by the Epiphany Elephant Museum. The design started out simple, an Elephant with a foil stamped logo. Then I got carried away… after looking at reference I decided that I needed to carve a family of elephants walking across the Serengeti, because carving just one elephant wasn’t challenging enough! So I stopped keeping track of the hours… but it took a few days.
I carved the train using a 5x diopter magnifying lamp. Then I bought a 10x diopter floor lamp. Still feeling like I could get more detail, I bought a 90x Trinocular on an arm, which is basically a microscope that can be setup for a long field of working distance. I would never have been able to get the detail that I was able to get in the elephant’s skin or the baby’s trunk, which was REALLY crazy hard to carve without breaking… I found myself holding my breath a lot.
Using the wood of a pencil I carved the tree tops, and the trunks are made from the graphite lead
I scored the wood of the pencil to create the look of grass
I carved the elephants from different pencils
I start with a carpenter pencil, adding rough grid lines for reference
I rough the basic shape out using my magnifying lamp
Sometimes I also make some of my own tools because I can’t always find points that are small enough
I complete the elephant with skin texture
My work station complete with a magnifying lamp and a trinocular
I have also carved other tiny things, like this graphite mitt
Inside art
The beast
A day at the beach
You can see more works on Etsy
