7 Characters That Would Have Made More Sense as Gossip Girl

The identity of the mysterious blogger in Gossip Girl was shrouded in mystery for five long years. The blogger’s reveal was one of the most anticipated moments in pop culture history. So, when Gossip Girl’s secret identity was finally revealed, and it turned out to be Dan Humphrey (Penn Badgley), the show’s loyal fandom was shaken to the core. And that’s an understatement. The fact that Dan was Gossip Girl is still divisive among the show’s fans. Not only was this reveal completely unexpected and unbelievable, but it also had a lot of plot holes. From pretending to be shocked by every scandalous update to constantly spreading rumors about his underage sister, there are so many reasons why Dan being Gossip Girl didn’t make sense to fans.
The idea in itself is plausible, as it makes sense why he would want to take revenge against the high society that he could never be a part of. But other than that, it just seemed that the writers didn’t think things through and that Dan wasn’t supposed to be Gossip Girl from the very beginning. So, who would have made more sense as the infamous narrator? Here are seven other characters that could have been perfect as Gossip Girl.
1. Dorota
Throughout the show’s six-season run, there were so many different fan theories about the real identity of Gossip Girl. One of the most logical characters fans wanted to be Gossip Girl was Blair Waldorf’s devoted housekeeper, Dorota. She was always there to get the juicy details about Blair, Serena, Chuck, Nate, and other victims of the blogger. She was an omnipresent figure in the show, with access to gossip and the private life of the Upper East Side’s elite. Even the actress who portrayed Dorota (Zuzanna Szadkowski) thought so at one moment. She said, “I totally did [think Dorota was Gossip Girl], and I also kind of hoped it would be, and then I was a little disappointed that it wasn’t.”
2. Nelly Yuki
Another theory that makes sense is that Gossip Girl was someone from Blair’s circle of minions like Nelly Yuki, for example. She would also have a strong motive to take revenge against the toxic high society, just like Dan. But Nelly Yuki would have made much more sense because Gossip Girl wasn’t so cruel towards her in her blog as she was to Dan and his closest friends and family members. Nelly, as well as other minions, also had the opportunity to pick up gossip about the main gang directly from the source, Queen B herself, Blair Waldorf.
3. Georgina
Being a sociopathic mean girl and one of TV’s greatest villains, Georgina is the character that would have made the most sense as Gossip Girl. She thrived on causing chaos to everyone and everything around her. She was also driven by ruining people’s lives and causing trouble, which is exactly what the sneaky mysterious blogger was like. Additionally, Georgina and Gossip Girl had a similar snarky sense of humor.
4. Nate
Many fans agree that Nate (Chace Crawford) would have been the perfect Gossip Girl. He was always the harmless member of the gang, which would be the ultimate cover-up. Everyone around him was always quick to confide in him, so he would definitely have all the juicy details for his secret blog. Some fans even noticed that Nate never sent in any tips to Gossip Girl, while all other main characters did, which would only make sense if he was actually the mastermind behind the mysterious blog. The executive producer Joshua Safran of the show even said that they initially intended for Nate to be Gossip Girl. He explained, “I like to joke that Dan was Gossip Girl because I had left the show by then. Dan was not my intended Gossip Girl, so honestly, you’d have to ask someone else. But I understand why Dan was Gossip Girl. I just had my heart set on Nate.”
5. Blair
Another dominant character that would make sense as the elusive blogger is Blair. She was smart, witty, and devious – which is everything that Gossip Girl was about. This would have also made an intriguing choice because it would mean that Gossip Girl was hiding in plain sight all along since it was no secret how manipulative Blair was.
6. Chuck
Similar to Blair, Chuck also loved scheming around and causing trouble. So aside from Blair, it would have made perfect sense that Chuck was secretly Gossip Girl. To make things even more interesting, Chuck and Blair running the blog together would also be the ultimate plot twist of the show. They loved torturing others so they would have thrived as sneaky bloggers spreading rumors out of spite.
7. Vanessa
Vanessa is another character that had a good motive to want to torture all of Manhattan’s elite. She was always open about how much she despised the wealthy and privileged. But at the same time, she always desperately tried to fit in and become a part of the high society. This would make her the perfect blogger in Gossip Girl, constantly going out of her way to make the rich suffer.