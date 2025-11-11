Vertical Horizon In Hong Kong By Romain Jacquet-Lagreze

Vertical Horizon is a series of photographs I’ve been taking since 2011. It is a photographic journey between the buildings of a relentlessly growing city.
These photos are like a deep immersion into the city’s thick atmospheres and a visual record of its wildly diverse built environment. With this work, I want to share a contemplative dive into the raw nature of Hong Kong and express the impressive vertical elan of this city.
Vertical Horizon has been published first as a photo book in 2012 and then in a 2nd edition in 2014. There have already been many exhibitions of my works in Hong Kong, Singapore and Shanghai and they were featured in a lot of press worldwide.
More info: rjl-art.com
Vertical Horizon #84
I took this photo in 2013. I was amazed by the buildings’ huge size giving the impression that they are climbing to the sky. I used long exposure for shooting this picture with a tripod positioned exactly in the middle of the buildings.
Vertical Horizon #43
The picture was taken in 2012 in the Eastern district of Hong Kong Island. This type of high-rise apartment buildings was widely used in the past to accommodate as many people as possible.
Vertical Horizon #07
This shot belongs to the very first photos of Vertical Horizon project. It was taken in Kowloon in 2011.
Vertical Horizon #16
Yellow paint in the middle is what I like about this pic most. The bright color forms an enigmatic square corridor climbing to the sky while the original architecture of the building gives an overall feeling of futuristic out-of-time place.
Vertical Horizon #33
When visiting this building I tried to take a photo from the bottom first but I didn’t get a satisfying results since the light in the middle is too dim. So, I climbed to the top of the building in order to shoot this photo.
Vertical Horizon #22
The physical depth of a man sitting on the left matches up with the building.
Vertical Horizon #24
In Hong Kong, most of the trees are of tropical-kind meaning that they don’t lose their leaves in winter. This tree is quite an exception.
Vertical Horizon #85
I was quite amazed by the futuristic shapes of these office towers. I shot it standing on a street, so I had to be careful for the traffic.
Vertical Horizon #95
In this photo I wanted to show the slick aspect of the buildings with their straight lines and shapes. I like playing with symmetry.
Vertical Horizon #17
I shot this photo in 2012. I love its abstractness; it gives me the feeling of getting absorbed.
Vertical Horizon #30
The office districts on Hong Kong islands feature a lot of mirror-glass towers.
Vertical Horizon #96
This photo is the most recent one, it was shot in early 2014. I had the chance to step on top of the building that offered this great view.
