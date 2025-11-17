Hey Pandas, What Is Something That Is Completely Normal But Blows Your Mind?

Tell us about something that’s really cool to you!
#1
the idea of death. its inevitable, it has happened to a lot of people, but its still interesting to me. especially what happens after it.
#2
Spiderwebs. Like, have you ever watched a spider build a web? It’s incredible! Like, how do they even do it? How do they know where all the threads are and where to put more threads? Their eyesight is terrible, and yet they manage to build these giant webs, and then maintain and repair them constantly! It’s crazy, I don’t understand it
#3
Air pressure. Like you can stop a hole in a bottle from leaking by just sealing the cap?!? (okay its a small hole but let me have my fun) Also the earth spinning. ppl on the equator just be spinning faster than everyone else, like what!???
#4
Falling in love.
Like HOW?! I’ve always been very curious as to how two people are suddenly just like “I want you forever” and then just go with that. Why people will literally risk anything and everyone for that ONE person. Why it makes people act weird and how on earth it even happens.
Like how can you love so many people but somehow this one person you can just suddenly love a billion times more.
I thought I would figure it out when I got older. Turns out, it’s just as much of a mystery to me now.🤣
#5
Plants, especially fruits. Place this tiny thing in the dirt, and this clear liquid falls from the sky, a LIVING BEING spring out of the dirt, and gives you a packet of sugar to eat.
#6
I’ve heard that people instantly feel calm/relaxed around their crush? I can’t even imagine it! We’re friends but whenever I’m with him all my muscles tense up and I can hear my heartbeat. That is not very relaxed.
#7
Washing machines.
#8
language. how was it made?? did some person look at a rock and point and say “rock”? and others came and also said rock? and someone disagreed and said “bed”? and they beat the bed person up because it’s the stone age and they’re annoyed and they have clubs?
#9
Soot Tags. I have looked up how they are formed and all it’s told me is that it can happen from fire, but so can a lot of things. SO HOW DO SOOT TAGS APPEAR?!
#10
Cats and dogs. It just fascinates me, how completely different species want to spend time with us, cuddle us, kiss us and be our best friend. Other interspecies friendships (e. g. dogs and cheetahs) between also ends me :)
#11
