Peacemaker: :Monkey Dory” Recap

It’s still tough to think of how a character such as Peacemaker ended up becoming so wildly popular in such a short time when before the Suicide Squad it’s fair to state that a lot of people, outside of hardcore DC fans, knew nothing about him, and might not have even known that he existed. And yet, as of now, he’s one of the most valuable properties that DC has, and has got better with each episode as John Cena continues to evolve and then fall back as Peacemaker has already been revealed as the ignorant bullying type that doesn’t always mean to be a jerk but tends to fall back on the misconceptions and poor behavior that’s managed to get him through life thus far. His roasting of John Economos over a PowerPoint presentation describing how the butterflies enter the body, among other things, is more proof that he doesn’t think when he speaks. It also reveals that Vigilante is a bit of a fanboy, as the audience already knew, as he continually backs up Peacemaker and makes his own ridiculous statements.
But as the issue with the butterflies continues to deepen it’s becoming easy to see that the team is growing more and more comfortable with each other every irritating step after another. Peacemaker’s comments concerning other heroes though are kind of amusing, but claiming Superman has a fetish about excrement is a bit over the top, which means that it’s perfect for this show. As things continue to progress though it’s fair to say that each member of the team is having their own revelations when it comes to the mission and each other. The trip to find the factory where the goop that the butterflies consume proves to be a wild ride since not only are their butterfly-infested humans all over the place but, spoilers, it turns out that butterflies can inhabit other creatures as well, meaning that the danger level has increased exponentially.
As though to drive this point home, the swarm of infected humans that threaten the team isn’t even the biggest threat, since in the previous episode it was revealed that Murn, the team leader, is a butterfly as well. This leads one to wonder about his motivations and why in the world he’s seeking to work against the other butterflies. Or maybe he has another motive that is waiting to be revealed. What’s obvious though is that after the fight in the goop factory with a rampaging gorilla that was infected by a butterfly, the group is growing tighter as Economos made his mark by coming to the rescue after everyone had been soundly thrashed by the dark-furred ape. Peacemaker was just about to get pounded when Economos dispatched the gorilla with the same chainsaw that Vigilante had been ready to bring to the fight, which made the green-clad anti-hero a bit jealous it would appear since pushing up on John’s moment makes him look just a little too desperate to gain Peacemaker’s favor. Even Leota, who’s still insanely jumpy and doesn’t appear to be that ready for the type of fieldwork that she’s been doing, has been making inroads as she continues to work with Peacemaker when it comes to adjusting his attitude.
The moment that she and Peacemaker share in his trailer home however is nearly spoiled when she has to contemplate leaving the diary in his home, though thankfully her crisis of conscience doesn’t allow her to betray Peacemaker’s trust, no matter that he’s still less than an ideal hero and might actually deserve a bit of comeuppance. In the meantime, it would appear that Murn reached out to someone that has enough pull and the type of skills necessary to keep Auggie in prison even after agents Song and Fitzgibbons found out that Auggie had been wrongfully arrested. Despite being a world-class racist and piece of garbage, Auggie is still innocent of the charges, but obviously, Murn doesn’t need the White Dragon mucking things up for his team. But that might be a moot point anyway when thinking about how the episode ends. The x-ray helmet that Peacemaker donned to discover who was a butterfly and who didn’t become a problem when Leota, no doubt thinking everything was okay, returned to the team’s office where Murn was still working.
Upon turning on the x-ray function and panning her gaze to Murn however, Leota discovered the secret that the fans already knew, and as one might have expected she didn’t react that well. Being chased out of the office by Murn, the episode ended abruptly, making a lot of people wonder if this was going to be the end of Leota, or if someone would come along to save her. Or, perhaps she would react quickly enough to save herself. It’s going to be another week until we get to figure out what happened, and you can bet that people will be doing their best to guess what will happen.