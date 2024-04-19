Who Is Patrick Page? Meet Paige Davis’ Husband

Playbill’s proclaimed “Villain of Broadway,” Patrick Page, Paige Davis’ husband has racked up quite an impressive stack of acting roles and Broadway performances. The 61-year-old has played an array of roles, whether that’s on stage or on screen. His Broadway and theater credits include Dr. Seuss’ How the Grinch Stole Christmas, Disney’s Beauty And The Beast, Spider-Man: Turn Off The Dark, The Lion King, The Hunchback of Notre Dame’s Frollo, and Othello’s Iago, among others. While the villain of Broadway has a mind-blowing theater resumé, his acting roles are just as impressive — he’s been in TV shows like Elementary, The Good Wife, The Gilded Age, and Schmigadoon! just to name a few.
There’s no doubt that his career life is the stuff dreams are made of, but his personal life is even dreamier. The American actor met his wife, Paige Davis on the first Beauty and the Beast US national tour more than two decades ago, the famous former Trading Spaces host played Babette, a flirtatious feather duster while Patrick Page played the unforgettable candelabra Lumiere, and that was the start of their happily-ever-after Hollywood love story. Since Paige Davis is no stranger, let’s dig in to find more trivia about her husband, Patrick Page in this article.
Patrick Page Has Reached The Height Of His Career
The Beauty and the Beast Broadway star has some of the best early acting and Broadway roles, but it’s his most recent work that has given way to even more global fame. His role as Hades in Broadway’s Hadestown earned him a Tony nomination. Plus, his knack for playing villains has led him to phenomenal roles such as King Lear.
The 61-year-old truly shows no signs of slowing down role after role, he is living proof that dreams do come true. On April 17, 2023, he wrapped up his astounding performance as King Lear in Washington D.C.’s Shakespeare Theatre Company — a role he dreamt about playing for a long time. Moving away from Broadway, he played Pike Phillips in the 2021 Film, In The Heights, and when it comes to his roles on Television, Patrick Page has shown depth in his ability to act in a variety of TV shows.
As his acting career went on, he hoped to be in a major period television show like Downton Abbey, and as fate would have it, he got the role of Richard Clay in HBO’s The Gilded Age, an American historical drama series that has garnered a lot of positive reviews of its portrayal of the Gilded Age period in New York. His role as Octavius Kratt on Apple TV’s Schimigadoon Season 2 is also one for the ages. This only goes to show that Patrick Page’s career can only go up from here!
While His Wife Made A Name For Herself On TV, Patrick Page Made A Name For Himself On Broadway
Patrick Page isn’t known as the “Villain of Broadway” for nothing, the star has delivered some of the most iconic villain Broadway roles. However, it’s an entirely different story for his wife, Paige Davis, who made a name for herself in the entertainment industry as a TV host. Paige Davis is famously known as the former host of TLC’s home improvement show, Trading Spaces, and other daytime talk shows, while Patrick Page’s Broadway credits are through the roof.
It is worth noting that Paige Davis also has a career in theater and she refers to musical theater and dance as her number one love. She’s had a few roles on Broadway which includes playing Roxie Hart in the musical Chicago, and she did meet Patrick Page for the first time during their Broadway performance of Beauty and the Beast too! In other words, while the couple has very much dipped their toes in the other acting medium, their household fame does come from opposing mediums.
He Has Been Very Open About His Struggles With Anxiety And Depression
Patrick Page has been very honest about his mental health struggles, whether that’s on social media or in interviews. The Broadway star never shies away from speaking openly about his struggles with anxiety and depression. Page started talking about his battle with depression in 2012 as he opened up to The New York Times about how depression was a defining part of his personality, and how he had dealt with it for most of his life. Despite all this, never once did he let it affect his performance, and always knew how to hide it.
However, after a crew member of Spider-Man: Turn Off The Dark, Jason Lindahl killed himself, he wondered if Jason Lindahl might have asked him for help if he had opened up about his own personal struggles. When it comes to his roles on Broadway and his mental health, the actor feared that some roles, especially of the villainous category, might be a trigger but it turned out to be quite the opposite as they served as a form of therapy for him. By acting out certain fears in imaginary roles like King Lear, the actor was able to be free of those fears in his own life.
Patrick Page and Paige Davis Have Been Married Since 2001
TThe union between Patrick Page and Paige Davis has come a really long way. The pair tied the knot in a tear-jerking wedding ceremony which was televised on TLC’s A Wedding Story in 2001.While Patrick Page and Paige Davis have a beautiful relationship, they are no strangers to their fair share of tough conversations. The couple went through a defining moment in 2014 when they decided they weren’t going to have kids — Paige Davis opened up about this moment in her personal blog. So while the couple wanted the same things and never had kids, the two actors currently reside on the Upper West Side in their two-bedroom apartment with their dog, Georgie. Also check out this guide on Paige Davis’s net worth.
