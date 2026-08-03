Guy Treats Paternity Leave Like A Vacay, Wife Feels Abandoned After He Ditches Her And Baby In NICU

Having a baby is one of the biggest adjustments a couple can face, and those first few days often require both parents to lean on each other more than ever. Especially when unexpected medical complications arise for either the mom or the baby, emotional support becomes an essential part of getting through the ordeal.
It’s no surprise that this new mom expected her husband to be by her side after a life-threatening birth that left her recovering in the hospital while their newborn fought for his life in the NICU. Instead, his idea of paternity leave took a surprising turn, leaving her to wonder whether she was asking for too much or just expecting the barest minimum.
More info: Reddit
The first days after childbirth were supposed to bring a family together, not drive them apart
Image credits: megafilm / Magnific (not the actual photo)
The narrator endured a life-threatening birth while her newborn was rushed to the NICU
Image credits: wirestock_creators / Magnific (not the actual photo)
Her husband spent the days after birth on outings with his older son while she faced the crisis alone
Image credits: ufabizphoto / Magnific (not the actual photo)
The distraught woman tried explaining why she needed support, but her husband dismissed her concerns
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The exhausted mom finally told her husband that his paternity leave wasn’t meant to be a holiday
The Original poster (OP) had just given birth, and it was anything but easy. She suffered severe postpartum hemorrhage, underwent emergency surgery, and was still trying to process everything when the doctors rushed her newborn son to the NICU with a serious heart condition. It was the kind of situation that would’ve left anyone clinging to their partner for support.
Instead, two days after the birth, her husband picked up his older son from his previous relationship, “Greg”, and went for a full-blown fun day out that stretched well into the evening. Meanwhile, the new mom was shuffling herself between the postnatal ward and the NICU, fresh out of surgery, while her husband managed to spend only about 20 minutes with their critically ill newborn.
When the poster confronted her husband and said she was hurt, he got defensive. He pointed out he was only trying to be a good dad to Greg. The woman insisted she didn’t ask him to choose between his kids, but she needed him to be a husband to her while she was recovering from a medical nightmare and a father to their tiny newborn fighting for his life.
Things only got worse after the doctor discovered another abnormality with their son’s heart. Her husband complained that nobody had kept him updated, despite barely being in the NICU before heading out for another cinema trip with Greg. At that point, the exhausted mom snapped, telling him that paternity leave wasn’t meant to be a holiday and she’d rather he went back to work since he’s not helping.
Image credits: yaroslav-astakhov- / Magnific (not the actual photo)
The days after childbirth can be physically and emotionally overwhelming, especially after a serious medical complication. According to the Society for Maternal-Fetal Medicine, recovering from a postpartum hemorrhage may take weeks or even months, with many women experiencing exhaustion, weakness, and emotional distress. Emotional support from loved ones at this time is very important.
Having a baby in the NICU can make the negative feelings more intense for the new mom. Research has shown that parents often experience anxiety, guilt and helplessness while their newborn receives intensive care, making a strong support system invaluable. Both parents are encouraged to be involved in their baby’s care whenever possible.
Experts also note that paternity leave benefits the entire family when fathers actively participate in caring for both the baby and their partner. According to Brynq, involved fathers can improve maternal wellbeing, strengthen parent-child bonding, and ease the pressures of those challenging first weeks. In this story, it’s easy to understand why the poster felt like she needed an active partner.
Readers agreed that the new mom wasn’t asking him to choose between his two kids, but to show up when his family needed him the most, especially with the newborn fighting for his life. What do you think? Was she right to call him out, or was she asking for too much?
Readers said the new mom wasn’t asking him to choose between his kids, only to show up when she needed him the most
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