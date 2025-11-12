61 Science-Inspired Jewelry Pieces That No Science Geek Could Resist

by

We have already seen botanical jewelry, animal jewelry, and even book-inspired jewelry. If, however, you spend your days looking through a microscope and your nights are dedicated to gazing through a telescope, then Luk Cox and Idoya Lahortiga have accessories for your arms and necks.

As trained researchers with PhD’s in Biochemistry, this Belgium-based duo produce science-inspired jewelry using precious metals of premium quality. Most of the pieces are 3D-printed, and the couple even invest a share of the profit in educational resources for scientists, students, and teachers. “We are scientists for as long as we can remember and want to give science the attention it deserves,” the creators write.

More info: Etsy

#1 Atom Necklace

61 Science-Inspired Jewelry Pieces That No Science Geek Could Resist

Image source: Etsy.com

#2 Heartbeat Ring

61 Science-Inspired Jewelry Pieces That No Science Geek Could Resist

Image source: Etsy.com

#3 Caffeine Ring

61 Science-Inspired Jewelry Pieces That No Science Geek Could Resist

Image source: Etsy.com

#4 Dopamine Serotonin And Serotonin Rings

61 Science-Inspired Jewelry Pieces That No Science Geek Could Resist

Image source: Etsy.com

#5 Oxytocin Necklace

61 Science-Inspired Jewelry Pieces That No Science Geek Could Resist

Image source: Etsy.com

#6 Dna Rings Necklace

61 Science-Inspired Jewelry Pieces That No Science Geek Could Resist

Image source: Etsy.com

#7 Diamond Molecule Necklace

61 Science-Inspired Jewelry Pieces That No Science Geek Could Resist

Image source: Etsy.com

#8 The Nerve

61 Science-Inspired Jewelry Pieces That No Science Geek Could Resist

Image source: Etsy.com

#9 Viruses Necklace

61 Science-Inspired Jewelry Pieces That No Science Geek Could Resist

Image source: Etsy.com

#10 Bacteriophage Necklace

61 Science-Inspired Jewelry Pieces That No Science Geek Could Resist

Image source: Etsy.com

#11 Cassiopeia Star Necklace

61 Science-Inspired Jewelry Pieces That No Science Geek Could Resist

Image source: Etsy.com

#12 Dopamine- Serotonin Ring

61 Science-Inspired Jewelry Pieces That No Science Geek Could Resist

Image source: Etsy.com

#13 Circle Of Willis Necklace

61 Science-Inspired Jewelry Pieces That No Science Geek Could Resist

Image source: Etsy.com

#14 Phylogenetic Tree

61 Science-Inspired Jewelry Pieces That No Science Geek Could Resist

Image source: Etsy.com

#15 Astrocyte Necklace

61 Science-Inspired Jewelry Pieces That No Science Geek Could Resist

Image source: Etsy.com

#16 Dna Necklace

61 Science-Inspired Jewelry Pieces That No Science Geek Could Resist

Image source: Etsy.com

#17 Femur Ring

61 Science-Inspired Jewelry Pieces That No Science Geek Could Resist

Image source: Etsy.com

#18 Dna Earrings

61 Science-Inspired Jewelry Pieces That No Science Geek Could Resist

Image source: Etsy.com

#19 Atom Necklace

61 Science-Inspired Jewelry Pieces That No Science Geek Could Resist

Image source: Etsy.com

#20 Buckminsterfullerene Necklace

61 Science-Inspired Jewelry Pieces That No Science Geek Could Resist

Image source: Etsy.com

#21 Antibody Necklace

61 Science-Inspired Jewelry Pieces That No Science Geek Could Resist

Image source: Etsy.com

#22 Oxytocin Ring

61 Science-Inspired Jewelry Pieces That No Science Geek Could Resist

Image source: Etsy.com

#23 Xx- Chromosomes Ring

61 Science-Inspired Jewelry Pieces That No Science Geek Could Resist

Image source: Etsy.com

#24 The Cuddle Hormone Necklace

61 Science-Inspired Jewelry Pieces That No Science Geek Could Resist

Image source: Etsy.com

#25 Purkinje Cells Necklace

61 Science-Inspired Jewelry Pieces That No Science Geek Could Resist

Image source: Etsy.com

#26 Serotonin Horizontal Necklace

61 Science-Inspired Jewelry Pieces That No Science Geek Could Resist

Image source: Etsy.com

#27 Brains Necklace

61 Science-Inspired Jewelry Pieces That No Science Geek Could Resist

Image source: Etsy.com

#28 The Internal Ear Necklace

61 Science-Inspired Jewelry Pieces That No Science Geek Could Resist

Image source: Etsy.com

#29 Atlas Necklace

61 Science-Inspired Jewelry Pieces That No Science Geek Could Resist

Image source: Etsy.com

#30 Antibody Necklace

61 Science-Inspired Jewelry Pieces That No Science Geek Could Resist

Image source: Etsy.com

#31 Mitochondria Necklace

61 Science-Inspired Jewelry Pieces That No Science Geek Could Resist

Image source: Etsy.com

#32 Interlocked Dna Necklace

61 Science-Inspired Jewelry Pieces That No Science Geek Could Resist

Image source: Etsy.com

#33 Phylogenetic Tree Necklace

61 Science-Inspired Jewelry Pieces That No Science Geek Could Resist

Image source: Etsy.com

#34 Pi Necklace

61 Science-Inspired Jewelry Pieces That No Science Geek Could Resist

Image source: Etsy.com

#35 Trna Necklace

61 Science-Inspired Jewelry Pieces That No Science Geek Could Resist

Image source: Etsy.com

#36 Metaphase Necklace

61 Science-Inspired Jewelry Pieces That No Science Geek Could Resist

Image source: Etsy.com

#37 Scalpel Necklace

61 Science-Inspired Jewelry Pieces That No Science Geek Could Resist

Image source: Etsy.com

#38 Golgi Apparatus Necklace

61 Science-Inspired Jewelry Pieces That No Science Geek Could Resist

Image source: Etsy.com

#39 Heartbeat Necklace

61 Science-Inspired Jewelry Pieces That No Science Geek Could Resist

Image source: Etsy.com

#40 Petri Dish Necklace

61 Science-Inspired Jewelry Pieces That No Science Geek Could Resist

Image source: Etsy.com

#41 Fz3 Orbital

61 Science-Inspired Jewelry Pieces That No Science Geek Could Resist

Image source: Etsy.com

#42 Heart Veins Necklace

61 Science-Inspired Jewelry Pieces That No Science Geek Could Resist

Image source: Etsy.com

#43 Dna Necklace

61 Science-Inspired Jewelry Pieces That No Science Geek Could Resist

Image source: Etsy.com

#44 Adenovirus Necklace

61 Science-Inspired Jewelry Pieces That No Science Geek Could Resist

Image source: Etsy.com

#45 Insulin

61 Science-Inspired Jewelry Pieces That No Science Geek Could Resist

Image source: Etsy.com

#46 Chloroplast Necklace

61 Science-Inspired Jewelry Pieces That No Science Geek Could Resist

Image source: Etsy.com

#47 Neuron Necklace

61 Science-Inspired Jewelry Pieces That No Science Geek Could Resist

Image source: Etsy.com

#48 Tangue Bone

61 Science-Inspired Jewelry Pieces That No Science Geek Could Resist

Image source: Etsy.com

#49 Ribosomes Necklace

61 Science-Inspired Jewelry Pieces That No Science Geek Could Resist

Image source: Etsy.com

#50 Serotonin Ring

61 Science-Inspired Jewelry Pieces That No Science Geek Could Resist

Image source: Etsy.com

#51 Phylogenetic Tree Necklace

61 Science-Inspired Jewelry Pieces That No Science Geek Could Resist

Image source: Etsy.com

#52 Femur Necklace

61 Science-Inspired Jewelry Pieces That No Science Geek Could Resist

Image source: Etsy.com

#53 Bacteriophage Earrings

61 Science-Inspired Jewelry Pieces That No Science Geek Could Resist

Image source: Etsy.com

#54 The Nerve Necklace

61 Science-Inspired Jewelry Pieces That No Science Geek Could Resist

Image source: Etsy.com

#55 Red Blood Ring

61 Science-Inspired Jewelry Pieces That No Science Geek Could Resist

Image source: Etsy.com

#56 Ventricular System Necklace

61 Science-Inspired Jewelry Pieces That No Science Geek Could Resist

Image source: Etsy.com

#57 Red Blood Cells Ring

61 Science-Inspired Jewelry Pieces That No Science Geek Could Resist

Image source: Etsy.com

#58 Brass West Nile Virus Necklace

61 Science-Inspired Jewelry Pieces That No Science Geek Could Resist

Image source: Etsy.com

#59 Drg Neuron Necklace

61 Science-Inspired Jewelry Pieces That No Science Geek Could Resist

Image source: Etsy.com

#60 Chromosome Necklace

61 Science-Inspired Jewelry Pieces That No Science Geek Could Resist

Image source: Etsy.com

#61 Astrocyte Necklace

61 Science-Inspired Jewelry Pieces That No Science Geek Could Resist

Image source: Etsy.com

Patrick Penrose
Patrick Penrose
More from this Author
Related Posts
Will Rosie O’Donnell Play Steve Bannon on Saturday Night Live?
3 min read
Feb, 7, 2017
Plastic Surgeons Comment On Bradley Cooper’s Seemingly New Look
3 min read
Oct, 3, 2025
We Googly-Eyed Milan
3 min read
Nov, 12, 2025
Gossip Girl 4.12 “The Kids Are Not Alright” Review
3 min read
Jan, 25, 2011
Guy Rebuilds An Old Stereo Unit As A Tribute To Stephen King’s ‘It’
3 min read
Oct, 12, 2017
Ranking the Five Most Successful Chuck Lorre TV Productions Ever
3 min read
Jan, 26, 2019
Main Heading Goes Here
Sub Heading Goes Here
No, thank you. I do not want.
100% secure your website.