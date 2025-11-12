61 Science-Inspired Jewelry Pieces That No Science Geek Could Resist

We have already seen botanical jewelry, animal jewelry, and even book-inspired jewelry. If, however, you spend your days looking through a microscope and your nights are dedicated to gazing through a telescope, then Luk Cox and Idoya Lahortiga have accessories for your arms and necks.
As trained researchers with PhD’s in Biochemistry, this Belgium-based duo produce science-inspired jewelry using precious metals of premium quality. Most of the pieces are 3D-printed, and the couple even invest a share of the profit in educational resources for scientists, students, and teachers. “We are scientists for as long as we can remember and want to give science the attention it deserves,” the creators write.
More info: Etsy
#1 Atom Necklace
#2 Heartbeat Ring
#3 Caffeine Ring
#4 Dopamine Serotonin And Serotonin Rings
#5 Oxytocin Necklace
#6 Dna Rings Necklace
#7 Diamond Molecule Necklace
#8 The Nerve
#9 Viruses Necklace
#10 Bacteriophage Necklace
#11 Cassiopeia Star Necklace
#12 Dopamine- Serotonin Ring
#13 Circle Of Willis Necklace
#14 Phylogenetic Tree
#15 Astrocyte Necklace
#16 Dna Necklace
#17 Femur Ring
#18 Dna Earrings
#19 Atom Necklace
#20 Buckminsterfullerene Necklace
#21 Antibody Necklace
#22 Oxytocin Ring
#23 Xx- Chromosomes Ring
#24 The Cuddle Hormone Necklace
#25 Purkinje Cells Necklace
#26 Serotonin Horizontal Necklace
#27 Brains Necklace
#28 The Internal Ear Necklace
#29 Atlas Necklace
#30 Antibody Necklace
#31 Mitochondria Necklace
#32 Interlocked Dna Necklace
#33 Phylogenetic Tree Necklace
#34 Pi Necklace
#35 Trna Necklace
#36 Metaphase Necklace
#37 Scalpel Necklace
#38 Golgi Apparatus Necklace
#39 Heartbeat Necklace
#40 Petri Dish Necklace
#41 Fz3 Orbital
#42 Heart Veins Necklace
#43 Dna Necklace
#44 Adenovirus Necklace
#45 Insulin
#46 Chloroplast Necklace
#47 Neuron Necklace
#48 Tangue Bone
#49 Ribosomes Necklace
#50 Serotonin Ring
#51 Phylogenetic Tree Necklace
#52 Femur Necklace
#53 Bacteriophage Earrings
#54 The Nerve Necklace
#55 Red Blood Ring
#56 Ventricular System Necklace
#57 Red Blood Cells Ring
#58 Brass West Nile Virus Necklace
#59 Drg Neuron Necklace
#60 Chromosome Necklace
#61 Astrocyte Necklace
